Sneakers are the perfect footwear for any attire and a fun way to express your flair. Slip-on sneakers are always a good choice because of how easy they are to put on. High tops pair nicely with dresses, skirts and skinny jeans.

Which comfortable but stylish sneakers are best?

Sneakers can be worn year round and there are hundreds of styles to choose from. They’re perfect for traveling, exercising, leisure and even the office. Many sneakers are breathable, comfortable and provide support. Additionally, because of their versatility, they can take an outfit from 0-10 in a flash.

Slip-on sneakers for both men and women are classic and effortless. They’re easy to put on and are extremely comfortable. Because they are low-rise sneakers, make sure to wear no-show socks. Leather sneakers are a popular trend and a great way to add some spunk to a wardrobe. Although they can be on the expensive side, they’re a great investment because of their durability. High-top sneakers have a higher ankle extension. Some provide extra support to your ankles, while others are simply for style. Textile-blend sneakers like Vans, can be worn casually or athletically. Because of the material, they can be worn for long periods of time and provide breathability. Whatever sneaker you choose, you can’t have too many.

Best comfortable but stylish sneakers

Men’s sneakers

adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith

The soft leather soles provide cushion, making these iconic sneakers comfortable for all occasions. The Ortholite sockliner adds additional comfort and support to arches and heels. What’s great about these sneakers is that they’re extremely versatile. Pair them with slacks and a polo for a dressier look or jeans and a V-neck for a casual style.

PUMA Adult Suede Classic Shoe

Sold in over 20 colors, these PUMA sneakers are one of Amazon’s bestsellers. Made of 100% suede, they complement any outfit. The formstrip overlay features a lace-up style. The padded collar and tongue provide additional comfort.

Ralph Lauren Faxon Sneakers

On the luxurious side, these men’s sneakers are sleek. They feature lace-up closures with metal eyelets, creating a polished look. The brand detailing on the tongue and sidewall, in addition to the textile lining, are a nice finishing touch. These sneakers are perfect to dress up for a night on the town.

Lacoste Men’s Bayliss 119 1 U Sneakers

These seasonal lace-up sneakers are perfect for those who love leather. The leather uppers are complete with a matte finish and the canvas collar is designed with piqué mesh linings. Ortholite insoles provide comfort for everyday wear and the round toe creates a sophisticated look.

Men’s Nike Court Vision Mid Casual Sneakers from Finish Line

Built for modern-day wear, these leather men’s high-top sneakers are retro-inspired. The rubber cupsole provides durability, comfort and traction. The embossed Nike swoosh adds a classic touch.

Women’s sneakers

Vionic Women’s Splendid Torri High Top Sneaker Shoes

Available in Natural Snake, Navy and Black, these spunky sneakers are perfect for making a fashion statement. The high-top feature provides ankle support, while the rubber sole provides extra comfort. Additionally, this sneaker is biochemically designed to hug your arches.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Madison Sneaker

Slip-on sneakers are a great option for any shoe collection, because of how easy they are to put on. Extremely popular and available in a variety of colors, these lightweight sneakers are great for travel, because they pack up easily. Designed with soft linings and twin stretch gore panels, they provide support, cushion and comfort to your feet.

PUMA Fashion Sneakers – Adelina

Off-white sneakers are always a great choice, because they go with any outfit. These PUMA sneakers are super-lightweight and breathable so feet don’t get sweaty during long or tough activities. The EVA sole and elastic straps provide support to arches and comfort. They pair well with summer dresses or jeans and a tank.

Skechers Bobs Breeze Shoe

No shoe collection should be complete without a colored sneaker. These slip-on shoes are perfect for summer weather and a great way to express your style. Pair them with skinny jeans and a solid T-shirt or a patterned romper. The synthetic sole and memory foam footbed adds support.

Easy Spirit Traveltime Women’s Fashion Mules

At a great price, these sneakers can be worn from everyday wear to travel. The open back makes it easy to slip on and off. They are also orthotic-friendly due to the EVA rubber outsole and EVA midsole. The removable sockliner and footbed absorbs shock for topmost support.

Kids’s sneakers

Nike Court Borough Low 2 Preschool Kids’ Shoes

Available in nine colors, these kid’s shoes give maximum comfort and support in style. The leather material is durable, making it suitable for all weather conditions. The rubber sole is designed with grooves to help with flexibility when on the basketball court or at the park.

Vans Ward Low Kids’ Shoes

Vans are a classic brand and perfect addition to any kid’s shoe closet. Made in three colors, this style is the first design to brace the iconic side stripe. The low-cut profile makes it perfect for jeans and shorts. The padded collar and tongue give extra cushion, so they can be worn all day long.

Skechers GOrun 600 Boys’ Sneakers

Breathable mesh fabric ensures these sneakers will keep feet from sweating or smelling all day. The parametric midsole construction is designed for support and stability, while the synthetic overlay adds additional support for toes. Available in Yellow/Black, Black/Orange and Navy/Lime, these kids sneakers are retro.

adidas Grand Court Kids’ Sneakers

Available in over 15 colors, the classic silhouette creates a versatile look that’s comfy and casual. The foam midsole and footbed provide comfort, as well as the padded tongue and collar. The durable traction sole is perfect for rough activities and slippery weather.

Vans Filmore Girls’ High-Top Shoes

You can never go wrong with a sparkly sneaker. The high-top silhouette creates ankle support, while adding extra style. Made of EVA, the midsole provides comfort, while the zipper makes these shoes easy to slip on and off. Additionally, the vulcanized sole delivers extra grip on surfaces.

