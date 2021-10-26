Tennis shoes were first used to play tennis in the 1800s and were favored due to their non-slip features.

Which cheap kids’ tennis shoes are best?

If it is time for your child to get new shoes, consider a cheap and reliable kids’ tennis shoe. You do not need to break the bank to find a comfortable shoe option for your child that will move with them through various phases. The best kids’ tennis shoes will provide your child with needed outsole support while being comfortable enough to be active in. If you’re in pursuit of the perfect kids’ tennis shoes, consider their size, the level of support, the resistance of the outsole and the shoes’ specific exchange policy.

What to consider when purchasing the best cheap kids’ tennis shoes

Size

When purchasing cheap kids’ tennis shoes, consider brands that feature multiple sizes for kids of all ages. A lot of children’s shoes will detail the specific age range in the description. The size of the shoe will directly correlate with the size and age of the child. Consider purchasing a shoe from a brand that also features wide-style shoes for children with wide feet. The best shoe brands will also feature shoes in half sizes to assure that there is an exact size that fits your child.

Outsole

The outsole of the shoe will determine the level of traction and support that the shoe provides. This is especially an important feature to consider for children. A tough rubber outsole will provide added support and anti-slip features that could save your child from various tumbles or falls. The best kids’ tennis shoes will also feature rubber support on the outside of the shoe by the toes for extra grip when active. The larger the outsole, the greater the support.

Exchange policy

When purchasing a quality tennis shoe for children consider a brand that offers an extensive return and exchange policy. Since you are ordering the shoes online and don’t get to try them on first, there is no way to know for sure if the shoe will fit. A good return policy will allow you to return the shoe after trying it on if it doesn’t fit and exchange it for a different size. Sometimes, the return process can be stressful and some brands may not even offer returns. Users should make sure to double-check the exact amount of time that they will have to return the shoes after they are purchased for a full refund.

Cheap kids’ tennis shoes prices

Cheap kids’ tennis shoes will be priced from $18-$60. Shoes from $25-$60 should provide maximum support and comfort for all activities and come in multiple colors. The more expensive shoes come from popular brands.

Cheap kids’ tennis shoes FAQ

Do I need to purchase a different type of tennis shoe for my child who plays sports?

A. If you are purchasing tennis shoes for a specific sport, there will likely be a different style of shoe needed. Each sport requires a different kind of support and traction and the tennis shoes that you purchase will be designed specifically for best practices when playing the sport. For example, you need a specific style of tennis shoes to play basketball.

What are insoles?

A. Insoles are the cushioned part of the shoe. They go in the inside for added comfort or arch support and can sometimes be removed from the shoe. The best shoes will feature a removable insert, so the user can control how much support and padding is within their shoe. Insoles for children are commonly made of foam.

Best cheap kids’ tennis shoes

The best cheap kids’ tennis shoes are the Adidas Kids Preschool Forta Running Shoes because they feature a unisex design and provide just enough support and traction for a growing child.

Adidas Kids Preschool Forta Running Shoes

These kids running tennis shoes come in many colors and work to provide easy and comfortable movement for active children. They feature a cloud comfort midsole for added arch support as well as a classic three-stripe design on the outer part of the shoe. The outsole is rubber and grippy to prevent slips and add traction support.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Adidas and Kohls

Reebok Kids Grade School Classic Leather Shoes

These shoes come in two colors and are designed with leather for durability and long-time wear. The midsole is lightweight and removable for those who do not need the added foam insert. The shoes feature a slip-resistant rubber outsole for added support and more traction.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Kids Grade School Questar Flow Shoes

These shoes come in two different colors and feature a knitted design for comfort and breathability. They feature the classic Adidas three-stripe look and a foam midsole for added comfort and support during activity.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

Under Armour Kids Grade School Charged Impulse Running Shoes

These running shoes for grade school children feature extensive stability and lightweight, breathable comfort. The midsole compression form provides comfort, support and durability during activity, and they feature a sock liner for added cushion. The rubber outsole of the shoe provides traction to prevent slipping when in use.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Khols and Amazon

Saucony Kids’ Grade School Cohesion Sports Shoes

These sports tennis shoes for children come in multiple different colors. The colors also feature different outsole colors and the toe and heel are rubber for added traction and support. This shoe features a unique antimicrobial lining to prevent the growth of possible bacteria and get rid of bad smells. The shoes feature a compression fit and come in a wide variety of sizes for children of various ages.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Nike Kids Preschool Star Runner 3 Shoes

These shoes come in various colors and designs and use recycled materials and sport entirely recycled laces. Users are able to easily slip into the shoe, due to its sock-like design. The rubber soles provide flexibility and durability while the child is active. These shoes feature a foam insert for added comfort and a mesh design for extra breathability.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohls and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.