Best brown dress shoe

Which brown dress shoe is best?

With formal events always taking place and offices enforcing dress codes, the need for proper formal and semi-formal attire grows larger. Ties, suits and button-down shirts all play roles, but the most important part of any ensemble may be the shoes. Dress shoes can add a stylish touch to any outfit. Brown dress shoes look best with gray, blue and pastel colors.

Finding the right pair of brown dress shoes can be a difficult task considering how many different types are on the market. Allen Edmonds Men’s McAllister Wing Tip brown dress shoes are durable and have elegant decorative touches.

What to know before you buy brown dress shoes

Type of dress shoe

There are several major types of dress shoes, with Oxfords being the most common as a clean, minimally designed shoe. Derby shoes are very similar to Oxfords but have a slightly wider fit and more casual design that works for a wider group of situations. Loafers do not have laces and usually are slip-on with decorative buckles. Dress shoes with monk straps also do not have laces, featuring leather straps that tighten the fit of the shoes.

Toe-cap style

The toe-cap style is another major decision to make when buying a pair of brown dress shoes. Some shoes have a completely plain style with the cap of the toes not differentiated from the rest of the shoe. Wingtip shoes have a “W” or “M” style of adornment near the toe of the shoe that adds additional flair. Some shoes have toe caps that separate the toe from the rest of the shoe.

What to look for in a quality brown dress shoe

Construction

There are three basic construction methods that determine how the sole is connected to the body of the shoe. Cemented construction is the most affordable type, with the sole glued to the top of the shoe. Goodyear welting is the most expensive and highest-quality construction, with the sole stitched to the shoe, often by hand. Blake construction works in a similar manner but is slightly more affordable.

Materials

The two materials used for most dress shoes are full-grain leather and corrected leather. Full-grain leather has more texture to it and ages well with more use. Full-grain leather is susceptible to some stains. Corrected leather is sanded to smoothness and usually coated with a stain-preventing substance. However, the creasing in the leather over time will make the shoes less fashionable.

How much you can expect to spend on brown dress shoes

A mid-quality brown dress shoe generally costs around $100, while high-end brown dress shoes can reach prices higher than $400 per pair.

What’s the best brown dress shoe to buy?

Top brown dress shoe

Allen Edmonds Men’s McAllister Wing Tip

What you need to know: This is a high-quality pair of walnut-brown dress shoes made of 100% leather, including the soles.

What you’ll love: The shoe is constructed using welting stitching to improve durability over extended use. The shoe is designed with wingtip stitching for a more bold statement.

What you should consider: At more than $400, these dress shoes can be out of the price range of many buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top brown dress shoe for the money

Bruno Marc Men’s Casual Dress Shoes

What you need to know: These are affordable and comfortable shoes with a unique, textured design built for all-day wear.

What you’ll love: The thermoplastic elastomers and rubber soles are built for durability. The shoes have foam insoles for added comfort. There are four shades of brown from which to choose.

What you should consider: The cemented construction makes the soles’ attachment less durable and they can fall off after extended wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stacy Adams Men’s Tinsley Wingtip Lace-Up Oxford

What you need to know: These are stylish dress shoes with a wingtip design that use different shades of leather.

What you’ll love: Designed with leather soles, the shoes are built with style in mind. The shoes have memory-foam insoles for added comfort.

What you should consider: Some users report the sole coming off. The size also runs smaller than a true fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Men’s Dale Loafer

What you need to know: These are well-designed loafers made with 100% leather and synthetic soles for added durability.

What you’ll love: The shoes run true to size for a perfect fit without needing to try them on first. Each dress shoe has a stylish decorative buckle across the front.

What you should consider: Some users report the dress shoes can become uncomfortable to wear after a full day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

