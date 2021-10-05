Best bridal shoe

If you plan to transition from the ceremony to a reception, consider a second pair of shoes such as comfortable flats, flip-flops or sneakers to change into once the formal part of the day is done.

Which bridal shoe is best?

As you plan your wedding and dream about your perfect wedding dress, you can’t forget to pick out the perfect bridal shoes to go with it. Matching a pair of shoes to your wedding decor and outfit can feel like another overwhelming item on your to-do list. With just a few key considerations, you’ll be ready to find the best bridal shoes for your big day. If you’re looking for a luxurious bridal shoe to complement any wedding dress, the Badgley Mischka Women’s Roxy Dress Sandal is the top choice.

What to know before you buy bridal shoes

Design

There are as many styles of bridal shoes as there are brides. Think about the overall look of your wedding dress and the day’s decor to try to find shoes that complement those designs. For example, if Victorian dresses inspire your wedding dress and your wedding decor is romantic, you may want to find shoes that give a nod to that era with lace or floral details.

Type of shoe

Pumps offer a classic look and can come in different variations from open-toed to close-toed and with various cutouts and embellishments down the sides. It is generally easy to add insoles and pads to most pumps.

Sandals are a strappy look that can have lace-up, buckle or snap closures or simply slide on. These are great for spring and summer weddings. Sandals can have a thick or thin heel.

Sneakers are a fun alternative to heels for the bride who prioritizes comfort and adventure. Bridal sneakers can come with glitter, lace and all the other accessories that heels can have, but with added comfort for outdoor spaces or dance floors.

Flip-flops can come in white, ivory or complementary colors so you can swap your formal heels for something easy as you transition through your wedding day events. Some bridal flip-flops even have rhinestones or gems.

Heel

The height of the heel can mean the difference between a fun night of dancing and sore feet. It’s helpful to go for a heel height that you’re already comfortable wearing or something a little shorter than usual. You can find bridal shoes with average heels ranging from 1 to 4 inches. Thicker heels will provide more stability and be easier to walk in but may be more clunky on the dance floor.

What to look for in a quality bridal shoe

When it comes to high-quality bridal shoes, the difference will come in two categories: comfort and style. Ultimately, you’ll want to find a pair of shoes that you can reasonably wear all day and night and that fit within the color palette and vision of your wedding day.

Comfort

Good bridal shoes have extra padding under the balls of your feet, under your heel and sometimes even behind your heel. When you try them on, make sure nothing is itching or rubbing parts of your feet.

Embellishments

When searching for bridal shoes, the most significant difference between regular and bridal shoes is the decorative elements or embellishments. Glitter, jewels, lace, gems, buckles and bows can adorn the outside of bridal shoes. You’ll want to make sure these delicate pieces won’t snag on your wedding dress or come apart while you walk around. Glitter shoes, for example, can sometimes shed glitter, leaving empty patches on your shoes.

Versatility

As decorative as bridal shoes can be, they can often blend into the wardrobes for other fancy occasions, too. If you want a shoe that you’ll wear more than once, think about each of these key factors in terms of other events as well. To get the most mileage out of your new shoes, find comfortable shoes in neutral colors that can pair with formal dresses for galas, work events and holiday parties.

How much you can expect to spend on bridal shoes

Bridal shoes can range from $25-$400 or more, with the midrange being $75-$150. More expensive shoes tend to offer high-quality materials, name-brand labels or unique embellishments.

Bridal shoes FAQ

Should you size up for bridal shoes?

A. Follow the guidelines on the specific model and brand of shoes. If they say to size up or down, do so. Some advice says to size up regardless since you’ll be on your feet all day, which can lead to swollen feet that need extra space. Others disagree with that argument since loose shoes can pose a safety hazard. Ultimately, you’ll need to try on your shoes and test them out around your home to know how they fit and whether or not you can wear them all day long.

Can you clean your bridal shoes?

A. Potentially. The process for cleaning white or light-colored shoes is different from cleaning colored wedding shoes. For white or light colors, gently brush off excess dirt. Then, mix a small amount of OxiClean, detergent, or bleach with water and apply it to the stain. Rub in one direction, following the fabric, and wipe off excess cleaner. Blot with a towel and blow-dry on cool. For colored shoes, use seltzer to gently rub the stain, following the weave of the fabric. Use a towel to soak up extra water and repeat as necessary. If these processes aren’t enough to remove the stain, take your shoes to a local dry cleaner for professional cleaning.

Tips

Bring your bridal shoes to your dress fitting. If you pick out your shoes before your dress, make sure to bring them along so your tailor or seamstress can customize your gown according to how it will fit when you’re wearing your shoes.

If you plan to transition from the ceremony right into reception with food and dancing, think about preparing a second pair of comfortable shoes, like flats, flip-flops or sneakers that you can change into once the formal part of the day is done.

If you plan to transition from the ceremony right into reception with food and dancing, think about preparing a second pair of comfortable shoes, like flats, flip-flops or sneakers that you can change into once the formal part of the day is done. Invest in insoles. No matter what type of bridal shoe you choose, try to find some comfortable insoles to support your heels and the balls of your feet so you can focus on having fun on your big day.

What’s the best bridal shoe to buy?

Top bridal shoe

Badgley Mischka Women’s Roxy Dress Sandal

What you need to know: These statement heels are a showstopper for the glamorous bride.

What you’ll love: A leather sole adds to the comfort of 4-inch heels and an ankle strap. Stone details add a touch of sparkle and the shoes are versatile for any fancy occasion. You can choose from two colors: bright ivory or subdued shade of nude.

What you should consider: If you’re between sizes, order a half size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bridal shoe for money

ElegantPark Women Peep Toe Rhinestones Pumps

What you need to know: Rhinestone detailing adds elegance to the classic silhouette of a peep-toe pump.

What you’ll love: The 3-inch heel is a manageable height for all-day wear. A rubber sole and hidden elastic band help keep shoes in place and grip the dance floor all night. A shiny satin finish and rhinestones accents give the shoes a timeless look. The pumps are available in a wide variety of colors to match most wedding color palettes.

What you should consider: The shoes are only available in whole sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Keds x Kate Spade New York Bridal Champion Glitter Sneakers

What you need to know: These comfortable sneakers are perfect for the low-key bride who still wants to shine.

What you’ll love: Style and comfort combine in this classic lace-up pair of Keds. Choose from different color combinations, including rose gold. The sneakers are good to wear after the big day, so they’re a great investment. The glitter doesn’t fall off, and the laces are made of high-quality cotton and ribbon.

What you should consider: The sneakers tend to run small, so size up or buy a wide size as needed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

