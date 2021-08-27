Best black dress shoes

Leather treatment oil or shoe polish will work wonders to increase the life of your dress shoes.

Which black dress shoe is best?

For a well-rounded wardrobe, having a few items of formal clothing will ensure you’re properly attired for weddings, work or some other dressy occasion. A pair of black dress shoes can be a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Black dress shoes can be worn with a suit, khaki pants or, with the right outfit, even a pair of jeans. However, with so many styles of black dress shoes on the market, choosing the right pair can be difficult.

Features to consider before buying dress shoes

Type of dress shoe

The most traditional dress shoe style is the Oxford, which features front laces, a minimal design and a low heel. Derby shoes are similar but have a wider fit and slightly more casual design. Loafers have a slip-on design and, as such, usually have no laces of any kind on the front. Monk strap shoes are similar to loafers due to the lack of laces but feature a large strap with a buckle for tightening the shoe.

Construction style

Dress shoes can be constructed in a number of ways. Goodyear welting is when the sole is stitched directly to the rest of the shoe, which makes for an exceptionally durable build. Blake stitching is similar but less intricate, making this style also quite durable but more affordable. The most affordable construction type is cemented, where the sole of the shoe is glued on using a strong adhesive.

Toe style

The toe style on a dress shoe makes a big difference in the way that it fits and looks. The toe might be plain or feature one of several classic adornments. Wingtip toes have stitching in a W or M shape. Cap toes have one horizontal stitch that separates the front of the toe from the rest of the shoe. Finally, apron toe shoes have a stitch that outlines the front of the shoe and follows around the rest of the shoe.

Type of leather used

The two basic types of leather used in a dress shoe are full-grain leather and corrected leather. Full-grain leather has a more textured look and will age gracefully the more the user wears it. Full-grain leather shoes tend to be more expensive. Corrected leather shoes will have a smooth exterior and are usually sealed with a stain-resistant coating. The shoes are more affordable but will look worse as they crease.

The best black dress shoes

Top black dress shoe

DREAM PAIRS Bruno Marc Moda Italy Oxford Wingtip Lace Up Dress Shoes

What you need to know: This is a high-quality wingtip dress shoe with welt construction and artificial leather that will age well over time.

What you’ll love: The traditional broguing is extremely stylish and construction to last. These dress shoes are built with interior padding, which makes them comfortable to wear all day long.

What you should consider: Some users feel that the faux leather is obviously synthetic when looked at up close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black dress shoe for the money

Bruno Marc Men’s Dress Shoes Formal Classic Lace-up Oxfords

What you need to know: These are affordable dress shoes with multiple seam options.

What you’ll love: These shoes are incredibly lightweight and flexible for comfortable, everyday use. The rubber soles add grip and durability.

What you should consider: Some users report that the shoes run long and lack breathability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alfani Men’s Quincy Cap-Toe Lace-Up Shoes

What you need to know: These dress shoes are a high-quality option well within any budget. They come with a clean cap toe that fits any occasion.

What you’ll love: The shoes come with a leather top and a rubber sole for additional durability, and have very consistent sizing, making them easy to buy without trying on first.

What you should consider: Some users report the soles begin to fall off sooner than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Calvin Klein Men’s Jameson Slip-On Loafer

What you need to know: A cleanly designed loafer with a decorative buckle on the front.

What you’ll love: The dress shoes come with cushioned foam on the inside for a comfortable fit all day long. The shoes also have uniform sizing to ensure a proper fit.

What you should consider: Much like other dress shoes with cemented construction, some users reported soles started to peel off after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cole Haan Men’s Morris Wing Ox

What you need to know: These dress shoes have a stylish wingtip design and eye-catching brown and tan rubber soles.

What you’ll love: The molded soles on the shoes make them extremely comfortable and require no breaking in.

What you should consider: The sizing can run a little bit long, and the rubber soles give the shoes a slightly more casual look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FRASOICUS Men’s Dress Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes feature a wingtip design and a sharp build that will work for any occasion.

What you’ll love: They use an elastic fit design, so the laces do not need to be tied. The leather is also folding-resistant to make the shoes look good even after repeated use.

What you should consider: Does not have interior cushioning and can run narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

