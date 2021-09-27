Best black boots for men

For those using boots for work, getting steel-tipped or rubber-tipped boots can add a layer of protection.

Which black boots for men are best?

For those looking to up their fashion or who need reliable footwear in their wardrobe, a pair of black boots is the perfect addition. Durable and timeless, black boots work with almost any outfit and can be worn across any terrain. However, knowing what situations the boots will be used in, your budget and what sort of style you want can make your decision much easier. A top pick is the Blundstone Men’s Original 500 Series for their high-quality construction and timeless look.

What to know before you buy black boots for men

Type

Work boots and hiking boots are practical but still have stylish options. From a purely fashion standpoint, there are dozens of different types of styles, with notable options being combat, Chelsea, chukka and lace-up boots.

Material

Traditional boots are usually made of leather. However, there are several different fabrics used today, including suede, rubber and canvas. The decision for materials comes down to style preference and utility.

Durability

For those who intend to use the boots during rainy days or in the outdoors, the resistance and durability of the boots can play an important role. Many boots come equipped with waterproof coatings or materials and can withstand heavy stress. Other boots are meant more as a fashion statement and have far less durability.

Construction

The construction of the boots is similar to most modern dress shoes. There are three major ways boots soles are constructed to the rest of the shoe. Goodyear welting is the most durable, with a large portion of the direct stitching being done by hand. Molded buttons use heat and injection of hot rubber to fuse the sole to the boot. Cemented construction uses an adhesive to attach the soles to the rest of the boot.

How much you can expect to spend on black boots for men

Boots generally are more expensive than other types of shoes, with high-quality boots usually costing more than $200. Midrange boots can cost $50-$150 but lack the same quality and build.

What are the best black boots for men to buy?

Top black boots for men

Blundstone Men’s Original 500 Series

What you need to know: These are some of the highest-quality boots on the market, and they feature an established, stylish Chelsea design.

What you’ll love: The injection-molded soles increase durability and provide a seamless look to the entire shoe. The leather is also completely weatherproof, making it perfect for any setting.

What you should consider: The boots tend to run small, which may make them harder to buy without trying on beforehand.

Top black boots for men for the money

Bruno Marc Men’s Military Motorcycle Combat Military Boots

What you need to know: These are affordable and stylish boots from a well-known name in men’s footwear.

What you’ll love: The boots have a thermoplastic elastomer sole for added comfort and structure. The rubber sole also increases the durability of the shoe.

What you should consider: The shoe buckles and zippers lack the same durability as the rest of the boots and tend to break easily.

Worth checking out

Fila Men’s Edgewater 12 Boot

What you need to know: These boots from Fila are a mid-cut height that provide stability for any situation you use them in.

What you’ll love: The high-traction rubber soles are good for any terrain. Their classic look means these black boots can be worn for a nice dinner or a casual day out.

What you should consider: Some users found that the heel separated from the boot after some wear.

Timberland Men’s 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot

What you need to know: The classic Timberland boots in black are the perfect mix of style and durability.

What you’ll love: The waterproof exterior and tough 100% leather make the boots prepared to handle outdoor working environments. The 6-inch top also prevents water or dirt from getting stuck inside the shoe.

What you should consider: The sizing of the boots has been reported to be inconsistent with some of the boots being manufactured in different countries.

