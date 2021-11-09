Best ballet pointe shoes

Ballet pointe shoes, in particular, are designed specifically for dancing on the tips of your toes, also known as en pointe, an advanced form of dancing.

Which ballet pointe shoes are best?

Ballet shoes can provide you with comfort and protection while you are practicing and performing ballet. The Danzcue Adult Split Sole Canvas Ballet Slipper is a marvelous ballet pointe shoe model.

What to know before you buy ballet pointe shoes

Consider the material

Ballet shoes come in a few different materials, including mesh, canvas and leather. Leather ballet shoes are the traditional option and are worn by most dancers, due to their durability. Canvas ballet shoes are the perfect choice for those who want vegan footwear. They are also fairly breathable and lightweight. Mesh ballet shoes are also breathable, but less comfortable than canvas and leather shoes.

Full vs. split sole

There are two different kinds of soles to choose from when it comes to ballet shoes, including full-sole and split-sole shoes. Split-sole shoes have soles that are in two parts, one at the heel and another at the ball of the foot. These shoes enable you to arch your foot and point your toes more easily. Full-sole ballet shoes are great for beginners and young children, since they offer more balance and stability.

Clean your ballet shoes carefully

Most canvas ballet shoes are able to be washed in a washing machine, but you need to wash them with similarly colored, lightweight clothing. You should never dry canvas ballet shoes in your dryer, since the shoes will wear out more quickly that way. Use a damp rag to wipe down leather ballet shoes.

What to look for in quality ballet pointe shoes

Fit and size

Ballet shoes should fit fairly tightly without feeling too tight. You can have your feet professionally fitted at a store that sells dance gear, especially if you are choosing your first pair of ballet shoes. Adult ballet shoe sizes are usually two or three sizes smaller than traditional shoe sizes.

Fastening

There are a couple of different fastening options for ballet shoes, including ribbon and elastic. Most ballet pointe shoes are secured to your feet with ribbons. Some models require you to sew the ribbons onto the shoes on your own, while other models come with the ribbons attached.

Color

The traditional colors for ballet pointe shoes are white, black, nude and pink. Some manufacturers make ballet pointe shoes in several different nude shades, so you can find options that match your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on ballet pointe shoes

Ballet pointe shoes range in price from about $6-$100, depending on the features, the size, the style and the material. The most basic ballet pointe shoes go for $6-$20, while midrange ballet pointe shoes cost about $20-$70 and high-end ballet pointe shoes vary in price from $70-$100.

Ballet pointe shoes FAQ

Do you need to break in your ballet pointe shoes?

A. Ballet pointe shoes require some work to be broken in. You should start breaking in the toe box of the ballet pointe shoes by bending the toes of the shoes each way with your hands to soften them. You can also step lightly on the toe box of the ballet pointe shoes.

You also need to break in the shank, or the arch, of the ballet pointe shoes. You can loosen up the shank by moving the heel of the ballet pointe shoes back and forth gently. Next, you should put your ballet pointe shoes on and walk around in them. You can try performing some ballet exercises, like doing roll-throughs or walking on demi-pointe.

How should a canvas or leather ballet shoe fit?

A. Basic ballet technique shoes should fit similarly to a sock. They shouldn’t be tight enough that they pinch your toes, but there also shouldn’t be any additional material when you pinch the toe area of the shoes.

How often should you replace ballet pointe shoes?

A. Ballet pointe shoes have a fairly short lifespan. Some pairs of ballet pointe shoes last for up to 12 hours. However, some models of ballet pointe shoes make it for only a few hours of dancing. Leather ballet shoes should be replaced every four months or so if you dance regularly, and canvas ballet shoes should be replaced every two months or so with regular dancing.

What are the best ballet pointe shoes to buy?

Top ballet pointe shoes

Danzcue Adult Split Sole Canvas Ballet Slipper

What you need to know: These cute and reliable ballet shoes from Danzcue enable you to dance freely and comfortably.

What you’ll love: These well-constructed Danzcue ballet shoes are composed of durable material with fabric that is simple to clean and dry and drawstrings that allow the shoe to fit tightly around your foot.

What you should consider: There are some complaints about the sizing of these ballet shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ballet pointe shoes for the money

Sansha Pro1 Canvas Ballet Slipper

What you need to know: These supportive ballet shoes from Sansha are very affordable, durable and machine-washable.

What you’ll love: These double-lined Sansha ballet slippers offer a reasonable price, amazing quality and an elegant style. They also conform to the feet fairly well because of the shoes’ elastic straps.

What you should consider: Some consumers got ballet shoes that didn’t have the elastic sewn into them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nexete Professional Vanassa Ballet Pointe Shoes

What you need to know: These stage-worthy ballet pointe shoes from Nexete feature a lovely satin pointe design.

What you’ll love: These Nexete ballet pointe shoes come in black, red and classic pink color options and include toe pads, a bag and ribbon ties to finish off the look. The pointe design is composed of leather and satin uppers.

What you should consider: The sizes on these ballet pointe shoes might run fairly small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

