Best Adidas women’s slide sandals

WHICH ADIDAS WOMEN’S SLIDE SANDALS ARE BEST?

If you’re in the market for sandals and have an affinity for activewear, you’re in luck. In addition to bestselling athletic footwear, Adidas manufacturers a wide array of sandals. From classic flip-flops to iconic Adidas slides, there’s a pair to match your style.

Sporty and versatile, Adidas sandals reign supreme in construction, borrowing many design elements from their ever-popular sneakers. Adidas sandals also come with a few comfort features, which may take the form of massaging footbeds, irritation-free materials, or ergonomic design.

To find the right pair of Adidas sandals for you, dive into this buying guide to learn about each style. We’re also sharing recommendations at the end, including our favorite pair, Adidas Women’s Adissage Slide Sandal, which remains popular for its comfortable, adjustable fit.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY ADIDAS WOMEN’S SLIDE SANDALS

Relaxed or casual wear

Adidas sandals intended for relaxed or casual wear tend to have wider footbeds. In addition to giving your feet more room, their open-space designs allow for maximum airflow. The styles are simple and versatile, making them easy to pair with most relaxed outfits.

All about comfort

Comfort-focused Adidas sandals feature ergonomic designs that offer arch support, cushioning, or a contoured footbed. These designs place your feet in a natural position to prevent cramping or fatigue during walking. Out of all Adidas sandals, these are the best if you plan on walking or standing in them for prolonged periods of time.

Sporty

Classic Adidas sandals stay true to their roots and embrace their characteristic sporty styling. They have highly visible stripes, trefoil emblems, or traditional logos. Design inspiration, as well as comfort technology, come from Adidas’ existing, enduringly popular styles.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN QUALITY ADIDAS WOMEN’S SLIDE SANDALS

Slides

Slides have a single strap that wraps across the instep, and depending on the style of the sandal, the strap may be adjustable. These are touted as ideal “in-between” footwear, which can be worn in the shower or when you’re leaving the soccer field. In terms of fashion, it’s popular to wear Adidas slides with or without socks.

Flip-flops

Flip-flops are one of Adidas’ fastest-growing collections of sandals. Their T-straps are made of soft woven or synthetic materials that are designed to be irritation-free. Certain Adidas flop-flips are now ergonomically designed to provide a more comfortable fit for prolonged periods of walking or standing.

Fashion sandals

Adidas’ fashion sandals are ideal for trendsetters and fashion-forward wearers, as their designs are unique and to some extent, an acquired taste. These designs include bulky throwback styles, platformed outsoles, and strappy sandals. Adidas’ fashion sandals also embrace bolder style elements, including glitter, floral patterns, and metallic accents.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON ADIDAS WOMEN’S SLIDE SANDALS

Simple Adidas sandals that stick to solid colors cost $30 and below. For newer designs in unique colors or trendy designs, you’ll spend closer to $50. Adidas fashion sandals with embellishments or unique style elements range from $50-$70.

ADIDAS WOMEN’S SLIDE SANDALS FAQ

Which Adidas sandals last the longest?

A. Providing you take good care of them, any Adidas sandals you invest in could last for a few years. The most durable pairs, however, tend to be Adidas slides. Their simple, rugged construction is least likely to deteriorate. The outsoles of these styles are incredibly solid and well-made, so they won’t shred or warp the way lightweight styles do.

Do Adidas sandals for women run true to size?

A. Sort of. They’re only available in whole sizes, so if you wear a half-size, you’ll need to try more than one size to find the right fit. Adidas sandals also run fairly wide, particularly in the area of the toe box. Even if you’re wearing the best size for you, they may still feel a bit too spacious for your taste.

WHAT ARE THE BEST ADIDAS WOMEN’S SLIDE SANDALS TO BUY?

Top Adidas women’s slide sandals

Adidas Women’s Adissage Slide Sandal

Our take: This is the best option if you’re looking for slides with a near-custom fit.

What we like: The footbed has massage nubs to improve shock absorption. The non-slip rubber outsole won’t leave marks on floors.

What you should consider: These are on the heavier side. Not every wearer is a fan of the massage nubs.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top Adidas women’s slide sandals for money

Adidas Women’s Comfort Flip Flop Slide Sandal

Our take: Well-made ergonomic flip-flops that won’t break the bank and will last for years.

What we like: Offer moderate arch support with a contoured footbed. Straps are nearly seamless and won’t irritate skin.

What we dislike: Adidas logo is a bit hard to see, which brand loyalists don’t like.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Women’s 90s Regular Fit Swim Slide Sandals

Our take: Popular throwback design that is conducive to long periods of walking.

What we like: Lightweight construction is comfortable and won’t fatigue feet or calves. Adjustable straps for a customized fit.

What we dislike: They’re extremely bulky, so not a style everyone will enjoy.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

