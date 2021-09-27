13 men’s casual shoes you can wear anywhere

Converse initially released the Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers in 1917, which were popularized by their namesake basketball Hall-of-Famer. They are now notably worn by punk rockers and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Men’s casual shoes for every laid-back look

A superb, casual men’s outfit can be tied together or elevated with the right pair of shoes. However, unless you have a spacious closet and unlimited budget, it can be tricky keeping a pair of shoes on hand for every single laid-back look. That’s why it’s crucial to keep one great pair of all-purpose, casual shoes in your wardrobe.

Thankfully, there are plenty of excellent options to choose from that are versatile, comfortable enough for long-term wear and classy enough for a cocktail party, first date, work outing or any other casual situation.

Types of men’s casual shoes for everyday wear

High-end: This includes shoes that are equally suited for everywhere from the boardroom to the cocktail bar (think casual Oxfords and the like). They may require a significant investment compared to other casual kicks, but they can add an extra element of style elevation.

This includes shoes that are equally suited for everywhere from the boardroom to the cocktail bar (think casual Oxfords and the like). They may require a significant investment compared to other casual kicks, but they can add an extra element of style elevation. Fashion sneaker: Also known as dress sneakers, this category covers the sweet spot between high-end and lifestyle shoes — perhaps the strongest class on our list. Not quite as expensive as high-end casual shoes, you can find these sneakers from many fashion brands, footwear-specific brands and other familiar labels. Loafers and boat shoes are included as well.

Also known as dress sneakers, this category covers the sweet spot between high-end and lifestyle shoes — perhaps the strongest class on our list. Not quite as expensive as high-end casual shoes, you can find these sneakers from many fashion brands, footwear-specific brands and other familiar labels. Loafers and boat shoes are included as well. Lifestyle: Many brands that are associated with standard streetwear or sneakers also feature lifestyle models that are great for everyday wear, including casual work Fridays and mid-scale dining — not to mention hitting the town with your friends and family.

Many brands that are associated with standard streetwear or sneakers also feature lifestyle models that are great for everyday wear, including casual work Fridays and mid-scale dining — not to mention hitting the town with your friends and family. Budget-friendly: If you want to save a few bucks without sacrificing quality, there are plenty of dual-purpose casual men’s shoes that won’t break the bank. With proper maintenance, a high-quality and inexpensive pair can stand out in a crowd and be wearable for a long time.

What’s the best men’s casual shoe to buy?

Top men’s casual shoes

Hugo Boss Men’s Saturn Profile Low Top Sneaker

This low top is one of the most versatile and attractive casual sneakers you can find. Available in a few simple and timeless colorways, there’s a perfect match to most laid-back outfits — not to mention a cushy ultra-light memory foam insole that provides comfort and breathability.

Sold by Amazon

Top men’s casual shoes for the money

Jousen Men’s Memory Foam Oxford Sneaker

These inexpensive, casual shoes have the look of a high-end, casual sneaker at a great bargain price. With its high-quality construction, comfort and visual appeal, this model holds its own. It’s available in a variety of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Top high-end, casual shoes and fashion sneakers

Carlos by Carlos Santana Men’s Gabor Sneaker

This shoe is visually unique and inspired by classic espadrilles. It features an interwoven genuine leather upper, a lightly-cushioned footbed and gum rubber outsole, and it’s bound to make an impression wherever the music takes you.

Sold by Macy’s

Johnston & Murphy Men’s Holden Plain Toe Shoe

From one of Nashville’s finest, this simple shoe features gray, full-grain leather on the outside and a leather performance, fabric-covered and cushioned insole. It has a classic look that goes well with socializing on a patio.

Sold by Macy’s

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Series Jensen Sneaker

With its ombre blue leather upper, the Jensen is sure to add a subtle pop of color to any well-matched outfit. It also features an OrthoLite insole that provides enhanced breathability, cushioning and durability.

Sold by Macy’s

Sperry Men’s Hampden Venetian Loafer

If a slip-on is more your style, these Sperry loafers look dressy on the outside while feeling slipper-soft on your feet. Available in a few colors that range from executive class to outdoor adventure, these will keep you feeling casual all day long.

Sold by Macy’s

Top casual lifestyle shoes

Puma Men’s Roma Basic Sneaker

For the sneaker lovers, the Puma Roma is a time-honored classic for its versatility and style. The synthetic leather upper and rubber sole are easy to keep clean, while a cushioned midsole and arch support make them comfortable. It’s equally well-suited for the modern open office and a night on the town.

Sold by Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Faxon Low Sneaker

With its cross between fashion sneaker and boat shoe, the Faxon is an excellent choice for warm weather wear. It has a 96% canvas upper, making it breathable and comfortable. Minimalist and classic, the Faxon offers style fit for all occasions.

Sold by Amazon

Converse Unisex’s Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox Sneakers

The iconic Converse shoe may have been designed for basketball a century ago, but today they are much more familiar as a modern fashion statement. They land on the casual side pretty firmly, but a clean pair of All-Stars always attracts attention. However, if you have flat feet, consider something with more arch protection.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

TOMS Men’s Alpargata Loafer Flat

This TOMS shoe is a modern take on a classic casual loafer that pairs well in the business-casual world as well as it does with everyday life. The canvas is breathable, but without significant arch support, you might want to invest in a supportive insole.

Sold by Amazon

Top casual shoes for the money

Levi’s Men’s Turner Chambray Sneaker

These low-key sneakers are neutral without looking plain and boring, and they feature a classy chambray upper that perfectly contrasts with brown faux leather accents. The white rubber sole reminds you that these are sneakers meant for action.

Sold by Macy’s

Bruno Marc Men’s Rivera Oxford Sneaker

It’s hard to beat Bruno Marc when it comes to its style-meets-value matrix. The Rivera comes in an array of neutral colors, providing a number of options for matching with business-casual outfits and informal outings alike.

Sold by Amazon

Steve Madden Men’s Fenta Fashion Sneaker

From the company responsible for revolutionizing the modern dress sneaker, the Fenta is both sophisticated and simple. Featuring a chambray upper in blue, grey or black and a plush footbed, this shoe is lightweight and all-day comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.