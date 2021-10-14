Which fitness tracker is best for swimmers?

According to the World Health Organization, falls are the second leading cause of accidental injury deaths worldwide. Some fitness trackers have fall detection, which will call 911 with your location if you fall.

Which fitness tracker for swimmers is best?

The best fitness trackers for the water help swimmers stay motivated while providing tons of valuable features like personalized workout plans, customizable lap times, drill logging, a heart rate monitor, and real-time swim speeds. However, you’ll get the most for your money if your fitness tracker is useful on land too.

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker that will give you the most capabilities inside and outside of the water, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a fitness tracker for swimmers

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

When a fitness tracker claims to be waterproof, it means that no water should get inside that product, regardless of how long you keep it submerged. Most have a limit.

A water-resistant fitness tracker, such as the Fitbit Inspire 2, is protected against water damage up to a point. If a depth limit is not listed on the product, then its ingress protection rating will be. The IP rating tells you exactly how long and up to what depth you can safely keep it submerged before damage might occur.

For example, an IP68 rating means that you can safely submerge the device in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Types of fitness trackers

Swim goggles, such as the FORM swim goggles, use smart technology to provide distance, time, and pace as you go. While they can only be used in the water, the on-lens display is a helpful swimming tool.

Smartwatches — like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — tend to make the best fitness trackers for swimmers. They are often sleek in the water, provide an easily accessible display and offer robust swimming features.

If you’re looking for the best fitness tracker without the tempting distractions of a cellphone-compatible smartwatch, consider a dedicated fitness tracker like the Amazfit Band 5. Some come with built-in swimming tools, and they’re usually more budget-friendly than smartwatches.

What to look for in a quality fitness tracker for swimmers

Clear notifications

The best fitness trackers provide haptic feedback for goals met and target heart rates reached to keep you informed without making you stop and check while training.

Sleek designs

Aerodynamic devices prevent drag, so you don’t have to worry about your gear slowing you down. The best models are sleek and unfussy, so you can focus on your swim time and not your fitness tracker.

Tools you can use

Having the right tools on your fitness tracker can help you become a better swimmer. Real-time swim speeds push you to swim faster. Pacing alerts enable you to set speed targets and prevent you from slowing down. Drill logging lets you track timed distances so you know when you’re reaching goals. Chances are, if the tool you need doesn’t come on a device, you can get it from a connected app.

Pool and open-water tracking

The best fitness trackers for swimmers provide customizable pool features, such as the ability to specify lap lengths for accurate counting and automatic pause while resting. It’s also important to look for open-water workout options so you can track distances in lakes, rivers and the ocean.

How much you can expect to spend on a fitness tracker for swimmers

If you want to track your basic activity durations, steps, and heart rate, you can spend as little as $30 on a dedicated design. However, if you want the best fitness tracker that offers a full suite of swim features, you’re going to spend between $250-$500.

What are the best fitness trackers for swimmers to buy?

Top fitness tracker for swimmers

Apple Watch Series 6

What you need to know: It performs exceptionally well as a training device for swimmers, and you’ll get more from your investment because it’s also great for daily use.

What you’ll love: It sports a sleek design, provides haptic notifications, goes into the ocean or a pool, and boasts all the tools you need. With apps, it can track strokes, swimming efficiency, splits, lap times, speed, pace, drills, and goals while creating customizable workouts.

What you should consider: It doesn’t fit in everyone’s budget, some swimming apps charge a monthly fee and the battery life could be better.

Top fitness tracker for swimmers for the money

Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch

What you need to know: It’s the best fitness tracker for those who want a device with tons of dedicated swim features.

What you’ll love: It has all of the fantastic features swimmers want in a fitness tracker, plus its capabilities are built into the watch. It also tracks basic activities, such as steps, running, and cycling while providing smartphone notifications.

What you should consider: Its on-land fitness tracking options could be more impressive for the price.

Worth checking out

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch

What you need to know: It’s a fitness-tracking smartwatch with some serious outdoor features.

What you’ll love: It comes with robust in-water and on-land fitness tracking features. This rugged device will track your hunting and fishing activity, and it has military-grade durability, up to 54 days of battery life, solar capabilities, and smartphone notifications.

What you should consider: It’s a big investment for a fitness-tracking smartwatch that doesn’t let you send a text.

