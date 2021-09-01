The best weighted gloves

Which weighted glove is best?

If you’re looking for a way to kick your cardio routine into overdrive, weighted gloves may be the way to go. They’re great for toning the muscles in your arms and shoulders and can help build speed and endurance. Plus, you’ll increase the number of calories you burn without having to add any extra time to workout.

Try starting out with something relatively lightweight, such as the 1-pound Meister Elite, which will give your body a chance to get used to the added weight on your muscles and joints as you exercise.

What to know before you buy weighted gloves

Benefits of exercising with weighted gloves

Exercising with weighted gloves offers a number of benefits for the body. These fitness tools can help you increase your speed and muscle strength as well as improve your overall level of cardiovascular endurance. When you artificially increase the weight of your hands during exercise routines, it increases the resistance your body needs to overcome. This will make your workout harder but also more effective.

Weighted gloves are safer and more convenient than performing cardio routines with small dumbbells. Unlike with dumbbells, there is no chance of losing your grip on your weighted gloves when your hands become sweaty. They also allow you to use your hands in a more natural manner. You’ll easily be able to take a sip out of your water bottle or adjust the volume in your headphones.

Using weighted gloves safely

It is important to take some precautions when using weighted gloves, especially when first starting out. If you have previous arm, wrist or shoulder injuries, it is recommended to speak with your doctor before performing any activities with weighted gloves. You could potentially re-aggravate your injury, especially if performing quick movements.

No matter your current fitness level, it is best to start out with 0.5- or 1-pound weighted gloves, and then gradually increase the weight as you feel comfortable and get stronger. If you notice any unusual discomfort or pain after using weighted gloves you may be using too heavy of a weight.

What to look for in quality weighted gloves

Adjustable weighted gloves

Depending on the model, weighted gloves may either have the weights sewn into them or they may be removable. The latter is more versatile, as these allow you to adjust the weights as needed. For example, you may prefer them to be heavier for certain workout routines and lighter for others. You may also want to reduce the weights on days you are feeling low on energy.

Weighted glove fabric

It is important that the fabric of weighted gloves be breathable and comfortable. They should also be durable enough to stand up to plenty of use and washing. Most weighted gloves are made with either neoprene or lycra, both of which are slightly stretchy and conform to the hand well. You can also find some options made from nylon, leather and other rugged materials.

Weighted glove straps

Nearly all weighted gloves have a hook-and-loop closure system, but the width and placement of the strap vary greatly. Some models use a wide strap at the wrist that helps provide support, while others have thin straps to allow you to retain as much flexibility as possible.

Fingerless vs. half finger vs. full finger weighted gloves

Most weighted gloves have a fingerless or half -inger design to preserve as much of your dexterity as possible. However, there are some weighted gloves that provide full finger coverage. These are mostly designed for basketball players and other athletes training to improve their ball-handling skills. They will also often have a friction-reducing material on the palms and fingers to make grabbing the ball even harder.

How much you can expect to spend on weighted gloves

Standard weighted gloves cost between $10-$40, depending on the weight and materials. Those designed for ball handling training tend to cost more, often somewhere between $30-$100.

Weighted gloves FAQ

What exercises can I use weighted gloves for?

A. Weighted gloves can be used for any number of activities, but they are best utilized for exercises that incorporate a lot of hand motions. Some examples include jogging, aerobics, shadow boxing and cardio kickboxing.

How heavy should my weighted gloves be?

A. Weighted gloves are commonly found between 0.5 and 6 pounds. It is best to start with either 0.5- or 1-pound gloves. Then, you can gradually increase the weights in 1 pound increments as you get stronger. Even if you are currently very fit, it is recommended not to start with anything heavier than 1 pound. Training with weighted gloves can place stress on certain joints and muscles that your body may not be used to.

What are the best weighted gloves to buy?

Top weighted gloves

Meister Elite 1lb Neoprene Weighted Gloves

What you need to know: These weighted gloves have a sturdy neoprene construction with a split-palm design that allows for some breathability.

What you’ll love: They conform to the hand well and don’t add too much bulk. The wide hook-and-loop straps also provide a secure closure and some added wrist support.

What you should consider: They don’t fit larger hands as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top weighted gloves for the money

Ringside Weighted Gloves

What you need to know: If you’ve been training with weighted gloves for a while and are ready to ramp up to something more difficult, this 3-pound option from Ringside is just the ticket.

What you’ll love: The lycra material feels soft and smooth against the skin, so it won’t cause chafing. They have a well-balanced design with weight spread across the palm and back of the hand.

What you should consider: They hinder your dexterity more than many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

MaxxMMA Adjustable Weighted Gloves

What you need to know: The MaxxMMA gloves are a versatile option that allow you to increase or decrease the weight as needed.

What you’ll love: They come in several colors, so you can match them to your favorite workout outfit, and they leave the palms and fingers uncovered to preserve as much dexterity as possible.

What you should consider: The bands around the fingers can be too tight for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

