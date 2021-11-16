Which weighted clothing is best?

Weighted clothing gives you the ability to help keep yourself in shape while being stylish and not having to go to the gym. This type of clothing can help burn more calories and strengthen your body when you go on walks, do chores, and do other casual activities. But if you want to increase the intensity of your workouts in the gym, then weighted clothing is even more useful as it can make workouts more difficult and add a different element to your exercises.

Weighted vests are one of the most common types of weighted clothing, but there are weighted shirts, shorts, pants, and more. If you’re looking for slim and adjustable weight clothing, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is the top choice.

What to know before you buy weighted clothing

Types of weighted clothing

If you’re not familiar with weighted clothing, it may be best to start off with weighted vests and weighted sleeves before using unique clothing such as weighted shorts and pants. Especially if you don’t plan on doing workouts and just want weighted clothing to wear, then a weighted vest is simple to put on, and depending on the model you purchase, it won’t be too bulky under your shirt.

How long to wear weighted clothing

The duration of wearing weighted clothing has been widely speculated, where some professionals recommend 15 to 30 minutes, while others say you can go all the way up to an hour. What remains consistent among all reports, though, is that you should not wear weighted clothing for over an hour. Wearing this type of clothing for excessive time can result in fatigue and unnecessary stress on the body.

Maintenance

The chances of weighted clothing getting sweaty after use are fairly high, and the clothing will absorb the heat, so proper maintenance is a must unless you want it to smell constantly sweaty. Cleaning is easy — simply take the weights out if possible first, then you can wash the clothing by hand using warm, soapy water. Hang it out to dry somewhere and you’re all done. If the weighted clothing is labeled machine washable, make sure you take the weights out before putting them in the machine.

What to look for in a quality weighted clothing

Adjustability

Some weighted clothing comes with the weight built-in and it can’t be taken out. That may be suitable for some people, especially if you want to stick with one weight and just want to wear it more casually. However, if you see yourself eventually wanting to increase the weight in the apparel and you want to further challenge yourself, having clothing with adjustable weights is the best option. There are plenty of weighted vests that have weight slots, where you can easily remove or insert weights.

Waterproof/water resistance

Wearing weighted clothing is naturally going to result in your body and the clothing being sweaty when taking it off. The weight, the extra exerted body heat, and other factors are gonna make it very likely that the weighted clothing will be soaked with sweat, whether it’s a lot or minimal. So having clothing that has a waterproof or resistant outer layer can help prevent it from getting wet when water is spilled on it or when you’re out in the rain.

Accessories

Accessories can be very helpful, especially with weighted belts. Having a hook or rope/chain accessory that allows you to attach additional weight will be useful when you want to go up in weight. For other weighted clothing, having pockets in the upper or lower clothing allows you to carry your phone with you when exercising or going to run errands. Some weighted vests may come with a heavy-duty hanger that has the strength to hold your vest in place when you want to hang it up.

How much you can expect to spend on a weighted clothing

Weighted clothing can range from $20- $300, with the price heavily depending on the type of weighted clothing. If you want a pair of weighted shorts or socks/ankle straps, they can be found in the $20-$50 range. Weighted upper apparel can cost $50-$300, where the higher the price, the more weight you’ll get, and the less bulky the clothing will be by using lighter materials that are strong enough to hold heavy amounts of weight.

Weighted clothing FAQ

What are the benefits of weighted clothing?

A. Weighted clothing is something that can be worn casually or when working out. It helps you burn more calories than usual, as it causes your body to operate more with the additional weight on it. It’s useful for developing strength, speed, and cardio, as your body has to adjust to the sudden increase in weight and can build muscle to compensate for the additional weight.

How much weight should you start off with?

A. In terms of weighted shirts and vests, it’s best to start off with at least 10% of your body weight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, then 15 pounds would be good, to begin with, and once you get to the weight and wear weighted clothing in general, you can add more weight or look for heavier clothing. If wearing weighted shoes, socks, and other weighted clothing in the foot area, it’s recommended to not get anything more than 3-5 pounds if you’re using it to casually walk around. If you’re using the weighted clothing in the foot area for exercises, then clothing in the 5- to 10-pound range is doable. With weighted clothing in the foot area, it’s not recommended to surpass the ranges mentioned because it can easily cause stress on the feet, and there are certain bones in the area that are extremely fragile.

What’s the best weighted clothing to buy?

Top weighted clothing

Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

What you need to know: Using thin fabrics and thin steel weights, this weighted vest will fit undershirts with ease.

What you’ll love: It is very thin compared to competitors and has adjustable weights, so you can find a weight that’s suitable. The unique elastic side laces provide a more breathable and comfortable experience compared to other models that just use nylon side straps.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the look of the elastic bands on the side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top weighted clothing for the money

RUNFAST Weighted Vest

What you need to know: Built with various accessories, this weighted vest can be adjusted all the way up to 140 pounds.

What you’ll love: The vest includes a water bottle holder and an upper pocket for your headphones. There is a one-year warranty included.

What you should consider: The sandbag weights can slide out at certain angles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wearable Weights Weighted Black Workout Compression Arm Sleeves

What you need to know: For those who want weighted clothing that can be worn on upper or lower body parts, this weighted sleeve is perfect.

What you’ll love: These compression sleeves are highly thin and flexible, so arm or leg movement isn’t restricted. Machine washable, so you can put it in the washer whenever needed.

What you should consider: This item is limited to only wearing it as a sleeve on your body.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

