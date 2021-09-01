The best hex dumbbell set

Dumbbells were invented in 16th century England when athletes began training with handheld bells. With the clappers from the bells removed, they were considered “dumb.” As they became more popular, the bells were replaced with adjustable weights.

Which hex dumbbell sets are best?

There are more options than ever when it comes to working out, and being able to get in your workout at home is becoming increasingly popular because it’s so convenient.

You don’t need a home gym or even expensive equipment to get started. It’s easy to get a solid workout with a set of dumbbells, and hex dumbbells are a great option because the dumbbell heads have six sides, which gives you the ability to do a variety of exercises you couldn’t with regular dumbbells.

Choices may vary depending on your needs and fitness level, but Papababe Hex Dumbbell Set is a sure bet due to their cast iron handles and rubber coating to protect floors.

What to know before you buy a hex dumbbell set

Weight range

Knowing what weight range you need for your current workout plan and to achieve your future goals is imperative when selecting a weight set. Light sets range from 2-8 pounds. Medium weight sets vary from 10-25 pounds. Heavy weight sets go all the way up to 50 pounds.

Benefits of hex dumbbell sets

Hex dumbbells are much better to incorporate into HIIT workouts, circuit training and CrossFit than traditional dumbbells. They have six flat sides, meaning they won’t roll away as you exercise and that they can be used as stabilizers. They can also be added to existing exercises to further enhance your workout.

What to look for in a quality hex dumbbell set

Adjustable dumbbell sets

If you enjoy working out at home and know that you’ll be using hex dumbbells frequently, it’s a smart idea to purchase a value set to cut down on the cost of purchasing multiple dumbbells at a variety of weights.

Types of dumbbells

Cast iron: This traditional, rustic style of dumbbell gets the job done but can require more work to maintain. These types of weights require substantial cleaning to minimize rust. You also might need to purchase weight-lifting gloves since cast iron can be rough on your hands.

This traditional, rustic style of dumbbell gets the job done but can require more work to maintain. These types of weights require substantial cleaning to minimize rust. You also might need to purchase weight-lifting gloves since cast iron can be rough on your hands. Stainless steel: This variation has stainless steel grips with rubber-coated weight heads. These work well for home workouts because they’re easy to clean, rust-free and limit impact and damage when you put them on the ground.

This variation has stainless steel grips with rubber-coated weight heads. These work well for home workouts because they’re easy to clean, rust-free and limit impact and damage when you put them on the ground. Neoprene-coated: These are a great option for lightweight dumbbells but they aren’t available in heavier weights. They’re easy to grip and cause very little damage to your floors, furniture and hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a hex dumbbell set

Prices range for hex dumbbell sets based on the amount of weight and number of dumbbells included. Small sets with light weight can start at $20 and go all the way up to $1,800 for a heavier set with more dumbbells.

Hex dumbbell set FAQ

What other equipment do I need besides my hex dumbbell set to work out?

A. The advantage of a hex dumbbell set is that you’re able to use them as free weights without any additional equipment. You can always add equipment, such as a bench or barbells, to enhance your workout, but there are plenty of exercises you can do with dumbbells alone.

Do I need to keep my gym membership?

A. It all depends on your personal goals and preferences. If you have a workout routine that you’re able to do at home, you can do so with a set of dumbbells and limited equipment. The benefit of a gym is more equipment and more options.

What’s the best hex dumbbell set to buy?

Top hex dumbbell set

Papababe Hex Dumbbell Set

What you need to know: You can purchase sets with a total of 60 pounds all the way up to 590 pounds. All weights have a rubber coating and cast iron handles.

What you’ll love: You can find a set that best fits your needs, be it low or high weights. They’re easy to store and durable, so they’ll last.

What you should consider: This set comes in multiple shipments, depending on the size of the set you order. Don’t be alarmed if you only receive some of the weights in your first order; the remainder comes shortly after.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hex dumbbell set for the money

BalanceFrom Colored Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand

What you need to know: For an introductory weightlifter, this small, neoprene-coated hex set is a budget-conscious option.

What you’ll love: The smooth neoprene coating that covers the entire weight offers extra comfort, while the bright colors make them easy to distinguish. This set comes with 2-, 3- and 5-pound options, which gives you the ability to do multiple workouts and advance to heavier weights when needed.

What you should consider: Customers have stated the plastic stand that comes with the weights has limited stability and that you should consider storing the weights on the ground or purchasing an additional weight rack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CAP Barbell Rubber Hex Dumbbell Weight Set

What you need to know: This compact dumbbell set and rack can provide a full-body workout for both beginners and advanced-level trainers.

What you’ll love: This durable cast iron hex dumbbell set is ideal for the whole family, with weights ranging from 5-50 pounds. The ergonomic handles minimize fatigue, while the variety of weights allow you to perform many different upper and lower body exercises.

What you should consider: Customers have noted you need additional space for the weight rack, since you can’t put it flush against the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.