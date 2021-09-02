The best Bowflex home gym

Because of the innovative power rod system, Bowflex machines are notably lighter than other home gyms that rely on traditional weight plates.

Which Bowflex home gyms are best?

With the current state of the world, more and more people are beginning to work out at home rather than going to a crowded gym. And when it comes to home fitness equipment, Bowflex is one of the top names in the game. This is because the majority of their machines utilize an innovative power rod system rather than loud, heavy and unwieldy iron weights. Despite that, they can offer just as much, if not more, resistance than many other home gyms.

Bowflex makes several home gyms that range in price and the number of workouts they allow you to perform, but the Bowflex Blaze is one of the best options. It is upgradable to as much as 410 pounds of resistance, offers more than 60 exercises and features a horizontal bench that converts into a rowing machine.

What to know before you buy a Bowflex home gym

Exercises

Anytime you are buying a home gym, one of the most important things to consider is how many and what type of exercises you can perform on it. When it comes to Bowflex home gyms, some models are only designed for just 18-20 exercises, while others allow you to perform 100 or more.

If your Bowflex is just an addition to other equipment in your home gym, you may only need a power tower or some other machine that allows you to perform certain exercises your current equipment lacks. If the Bowflex will be the only exercise machine in your home, it is best to opt for a model that allows you to get a full body workout.

Size

For most people, the size of the Bowflex machine also needs to be a consideration. Some models can take up quite a bit of space, which you may not have to spare. You can find out how much space is required to perform all of the exercises of any given machine by checking the Bowflex website. Here they will list both the dimensions of the machine itself and the required workout area.

What to look for in a quality Bowflex home gym

Resistance range

Most Bowflex gyms that use the company’s power rod system have resistance ranging from 5 to 210 pounds. Some models can be upgraded to either 310 or 410 pounds for those who need more resistance.

Bench

Most Bowflex home gyms feature a basic bench for seated exercise. On some models, there is a full-length horizontal bench for prone exercise like bench pressing and bent rows. These can usually be folded up for space-saving storage when not in use. They may also be convertible into a rowing machine for cardio work.

Pull-up or lat bar

Pull-up and lat bars allow you to perform a variety of upper body exercises that are not possible on machines that don’t have an overhead resistance point. On the former, these include pull-ups and chin-ups. On the latter, these include lat pull downs with various grips, tricep push downs, tricep extensions, face pulls, high cable crunches and more.

Media rack

Bowflex gyms with a media rack provide you with a convenient spot to place a tablet or phone while you work out. These are most often found on machines that feature a rowing bench so you can watch videos when doing cardio.

Exercise guide

All Bowflex machines come with an exercise guide in the instructional booklet. However, some models also feature an exercise placard mounted directly on the machine that teaches you how to perform some of the key exercises.

Accessories

Depending on the Bowflex you purchase, it may come with several accessories that help you make the most of the machine. The most common ones are multi-function hand grips, ab training straps, ankle cuffs, lat bars and squat bars. These, along with several other accessories, are also sold separately if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bowflex home gym

The most basic Bowflex gyms can cost as little as $200. These tend to be small machines or benches that don’t offer too much variety in exercise and rely on you to use your own dumbbells or body weight. Full-featured models that use their power rod system cost between $500-$2,500.

Bowflex home gym FAQ

What is the warranty on Bowflex home gyms?

A. Bowflex offers different warranties on each of their machines, so it is important to read the individual product descriptions or contact the company if you are concerned about this. Most have at least a five-year warranty, but there are some warranties as short as one year.

Are Bowflex home gyms difficult to assemble?

A. Assembling a Bowflex home gym is not complicated, but it is time consuming. For most people, it takes between two and four hours.

What’s the best Bowflex home gym to buy?

Top Bowflex home gym

Bowflex Blaze

What you need to know: This feature-packed machine offers more than 60 exercises to train every part of your body.

What you’ll love: It has a resistance range from 5-210 pounds and can be further upgraded to 410 pounds for serious lifters. Plus, it’s one of the company’s few models that allows for horizontal bench pressing.

What you should consider: It requires more space than most others due to its horizontal bench.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bowflex home gym for the money

Bowflex BodyTower

What you need to know: A good choice for those looking to supplement their other home gym equipment, this tower doesn’t cost too much, yet still allows you to perform more than 18 body-weight exercises.

What you’ll love: There is a helpful instructional card that teaches you how to perform eight key exercises, and its commercial-grade steel frame makes it feel very sturdy for users up to 300 pounds.

What you should consider: Because all exercises are body-weight based, it can be too difficult for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bowflex PR1000

What you need to know: This machine offers the right balance of price and workout versatility for casual fitness enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: Its weight bench converts to a rowing machine for cardio and can be folded up vertically to save space when it’s not in use. There is also a media rack so you have somewhere to place your tablet while rowing.

What you should consider: It’s not upgradable to heavier weights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

