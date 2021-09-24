Best treadmill under $1,000

Many people place equipment mats beneath treadmills to protect floors from sustaining damage. These mats are typically made with nonslip rubber, which also helps secure the treadmill.

Which treadmill under $1000 is best?

Ready to embark on a home fitness journey? Many people start by investing in treadmills, and these days, there are several budget-friendly models available under $1,000.

Treadmills under $1,000 may not have as many advanced features of studio-quality machines, but they’re versatile enough to deliver quality at-home walking or running experiences. For example, our top choice, NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill is equipped with 20 preset programs.

What to know before you buy a treadmill under $1,000

Premium vs. affordable treadmills

If you’re not sure whether you should invest in a premium or affordable treadmill, it’s helpful to understand the main differences between them.

Premium treadmills, such as NordicTrack treadmills seen in the BestReviews buying guide, are known for their gym-quality construction. Treadmills priced below $1,000 rarely come close to their durability, and it’s no surprise many of these models have notably shorter lifespans.

While affordable treadmills have core features like speed settings and preset programs, they fade in comparison to what premium treadmills have to offer. Some premium models allow users to fully customize their workouts to emulate real-life walking or running on trails or mountains.

Several affordably-priced treadmills have peak weight limits of around 300 pounds, though some have limits as low as 220 pounds. Premium treadmills, on the other hand, usually have weight limits of 300-450 pounds.

Footprint

One reason many people opt for treadmills under $1,000 is because of their smaller footprints and space-savvy designs. Many of these machines are lightweight, pared-down versions of bulkier treadmills. Some of them even fold for easy storage. A handful of treadmills under $1,000, however, have running platforms as narrow as 16 inches — which may leave some users feeling pressed for space.

Scheduling delivery

Given the size of treadmills, many of them will require scheduled delivery. Depending on the manufacturer and retailer, there may be a separate charge for it. Some treadmills require assembly, and if you intend to have the delivery service handle it, there may be an extra cost for that, too.

What to look for in a quality treadmill under $1,000

Basic settings

Most treadmills under $1,000 have basic settings, including options for incline, speed and preset programs.

Incline: Some of these treadmills have limited manual incline settings, whereas others are adjusted with the press of a button. Peak incline varies, but models closer to $1,000 offer incline levels of 10-12%.

Speed: On average, treadmills under $1,000 offer speed settings ranging between 0.5-10 MPH.

Preset programs: Generally speaking, the closer the treadmill is to $1,000, the more preset programs it has. Those toward the lower end of the price range have less than 10 programs, whereas the more expensive options may have as many as 25.

Media capabilities

Several treadmills under $1,000 have media capabilities, including built-in speakers, so users can enjoy music while they work out. These models have ports that allow users to connect smartphones or MP3 players. Some newer treadmills have Bluetooth capabilities for easy streaming.

Heart rate monitor

Many treadmills under $1,000 have heart rate monitors, in which handles or railings have sensors that take readings. While they’re considered helpful by some people, others are skeptical regarding their accuracy. This is especially common among those who wear fitness trackers and notice discrepancies.

How much you can expect to spend on a treadmill under $1,000

There are some manual-folding treadmills for $300 and below; however, they’re not very durable. Treadmills with a limited range of settings are priced between $300-$600, and those with high-tech features run closer to $1,000.

Treadmill under $1,000 FAQ

Do treadmills under $1,000 come with warranties?

A. Yes, but they vary so it’s important to read the fine print before you buy. Some treadmills come with limited warranties as short as 90 days, whereas others offer up to five years. Additionally, a few manufacturers offer separate warranties for parts and labor.

How long do treadmills under $1,000 last?

A. It depends on how well they’re made, as well as how often they’re used. Better-quality models hold up through several years of daily running. Some lower-quality treadmills, on the other hand, are only suitable for light use or only walking.

What’s the best treadmill under $1,000 to buy?

Top treadmill under $1,000

NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill

What you need to know: Made by a trusted home fitness brand, this treadmill is equipped with 20 built-in workouts designed by an in-house personal trainer.

What you’ll love: The treadmill’s running platform measures 20 x 55 inches, which accommodates runners with longer strides. The platform features FlexSelect Cushioning that eases impact on the joints during running. It is a well-made machine that holds up well to everyday use.

What you should consider: It connects to iPods and MP3 players, but users need to buy adapters if they want to connect a smartphone to the treadmill.

Top treadmill under $1,000

Top treadmill under $1,000 for the money

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

What you need to know: This budget-friendly folding treadmill offers a speed range between 0.5-10 MPH as well as 12 preset programs.

What you’ll love: Many users find the treadmill’s interface is easy to navigate. The treadmill accommodates users of all fitness levels with manual incline settings and a diverse speed range. It earns bonus points for quiet operation, making it popular for apartment living.

What you should consider: Even when it’s folded, the treadmill has a rather large footprint.

Top treadmill under $1,000 for the money

Worth checking out

Sunny Health & Fitness T7515 Smart Treadmill

What you need to know: This newer treadmill has a few high-tech features seen in many premium-priced models.

What you’ll love: The Bluetooth-enabled model lets users connect smartphones so they can listen to music through the built-in features. The digital monitor offers 12 workout programs and tracks essential metrics like speed, calories burned and time. The handrail pulse sensors offer accurate heart rate readings.

What you should consider: Some users report operational quirks after a few months from use, such as a traveling walking belt.

Worth checking out

