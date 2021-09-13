Best occlusion training band

Which occlusion training bands are best?

Occlusion training bands epitomize the phrase “work smarter, not harder.” You can use these bands in blood-flow-restriction training, which involves restricting the blood flow in a muscle you’re working out with the assistance of the bands. With BFR training, you only lift about 20% of your one-rep max while still getting an effective workout and preventing less wear and tear on your joints.

In addition to less strain on your joints, BFR training can be useful when you want to build more muscle, during rehab or you simply want to switch up your workout routine. The BFR Bands are extra thick and have a no-slip locking buckle, making them a top choice.

What to know before you buy an occlusion training band

Length

Before purchasing occlusion training bands, measure the circumference of your bicep at its widest point, along with the circumference of your upper thigh. Occlusion bands should have a minimum length that’s a few inches longer than those measurements so that the bands aren’t too tight and you have some length you can adjust. Choosing bands with extra length will be useful as your muscles start to grow over time.

Fastener

You must fasten occlusion training bands securely to ensure they will not loosen during workouts. Bands with quick-lock buckles or a hook-and-loop strap keep the band secure. But beware of buckles that may slip or pinch your skin during workouts. For more information, take a look at the complete occlusion training band buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality occlusion training band

Width

Wider occlusion training bands are more effective, with widths typically ranging from 1 to 2 inches. The most effective bands will be the 2-inch models.

No-slip bands

Search for no-slip occlusion training bands that won’t loosen as you train. Not only will the workout be less effective if the band loosens, but it can slow down your workout, having to adjust the bands.

Pressure markings

Pressure markings are the best way to measure the tightness of the bands, rather than estimating how much pressure you should put on your arms or legs. Look for occlusion training bands that have pressure markings so that you can apply accurate pressure when working out.

Loop

Occlusion training bands with loops hold the ends of the bands together during workouts and won’t dangle. Bands with hook-and-loop straps are even better because the ends are stuck in place.

Comfort

Features such as a no-pinch buckle, soft-stitched edges, and a comfort liner make using occlusion training bands more comfortable during training and be less irritating.

How much you can expect to spend on occlusion training bands

Occlusion training bands start in the $15-20 range, where you’ll find thinner bands, while in the $20-$25 range, there are 2-inch bands with minimal features. Top-quality bands range $25 to $30, typically featuring a buckle and reinforced stitching, and you’ll even find 2-inch bands that come in a four-pack.

Occlusion training bands FAQ

What are the benefits of occlusion training bands?

A. Using occlusion training bands in BFR workouts helps with muscle gains while not lifting heavier weight. These bands can also help reduce injury by strengthening ligaments and tendons.

How does BFR training work?

A. The occlusion bands restrict blood flow when you’re working out, specifically maintaining the oxygenated blood in your muscles during an exercise. The slight pressure from the band restricts that blood from leaving those muscles. The specific muscles are left pumped with oxygenated blood throughout the entire workout, with the outflow of the blood restricted.

Is BFR training safe?

A. BFR training can be a safe way to gain or rehabilitate muscle if appropriately used and the person has no underlying conditions. It’s best to consult a doctor before trying this type of training to see if any underlying conditions, such as low blood pressure, wouldn’t allow you to do BFR training.

What’s the best occlusion training band to buy?

Top occlusion training band

BFR Bands Occlusion Training Bands

What you need to know: These 2-inch bands have no-slip locking buckles that keep the bands secure during your BFR training.

What you’ll love: The reinforced stitching helps keep these bands durable through numerous pieces of training. The band uses high-quality elastic to sustain flexibility throughout movements.

What you should consider: The buckle may pinch your skin, so wearing a shirt under the band may be helpful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top occlusion training band for the money

Superpump BRF Bands

What you need to know: With a slim profile, this band attaches to your arm smoothly and uses a loop closure for stability.

What you’ll love: The military-grade hook-and-loop closure keep the band tight during workouts and ensures that the ends won’t move.

What you should consider: The bands are slightly stiff and may pinch your skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ronin Wraps Razor Edition

What you need to know: With this two-pack of arm wraps, you have more bands at your disposal, and the high-quality elastic material allows full flexion during workouts.

What you’ll love: These occlusion training bands have the hook-and-loop system, offering maximum comfort with any movement.

What you should consider: The bands may slightly loosen occasionally, forcing you to do a quick readjustment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

