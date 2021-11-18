Best Echelon workout equipment

Founded in 2017, Echelon offers some of the best value in the immersive home-workout equipment space for those seeking a gym-quality exercise experience.

Which Echelon workout equipment is best?

These days, more and more people are working — and exercising — at home. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to keep up the same level of motivation and intensity when working out alone. That’s where Echelon’s immersive home workout equipment can help. When you purchase the monthly membership, you can use their machines to follow along with live and on-demand exercise classes, simulate exercising in exotic locations around the globe and more.

Echelon makes several types of workout equipment. The Echelon Smart Connect EX-5s-10 Fitness Bike is one of the most popular choices because it offers the ability to exercise at extremely high intensity with low-impact motions so your knees won’t regret it afterward.

What to know before you buy Echelon workout equipment

Why buy Echelon workout equipment

Peloton may have started the immersive home exercise equipment craze, but that doesn’t mean they are necessarily the best option. There is no arguing that they make premium equipment and have great live and on-demand training classes. However, they also command a premium price tag that not everyone is willing or able to stomach. Echelon offers a similar immersive home exercise experience, but often for a fraction of the price of Peloton equipment, making it a better choice for many people.

Types of Echelon workout equipment

Echelon manufactures a wide variety of workout equipment and accessories. These include things like water bottles, small dumbbells, headphones, speakers, heart rate monitors and more. However, they are best known for their connected machines that fall into four distinct categories: fitness mirrors, exercise bikes, treadmills and rowers, most of which are intended for home use.

Membership

Along with the high-quality build, the biggest thing that sets Echelon workout equipment apart from standard gym machines is the membership that is designed to help you get the most out of your workouts. With the monthly membership, you get access to more than 35 daily live classes as well as thousands of on-demand workouts to follow along with. These classes include workouts for all of the four types of exercise machines they offer, as well as off-equipment workout routines.

You can save up to five profiles per membership, so every member of the household can track their progress separately. The membership is available as a month-to-month option, or you can choose a one- or two-year membership for a discounted rate.

Features to look for in Echelon workout equipment

Display screen

The more premium Echelon workout machines feature integrated touchscreen displays ranging between 10 and 22 inches. This is where your workout statistics like calories burned, elapsed time, distance and similar information will be shown. You’ll also be able to watch the live and on-demand workout classes on the screen. On some models, this screen may swivel up to 180 degrees for off-equipment use.

Media device holder

If you are on a budget, you can opt for an Echelon machine that features a media device holder instead of an integrated screen. You can then use your own tablet to view the live and on-demand workout classes. It should be noted that even their machines that don’t have an integrated screen can still connect to the Echelon Fitness App on your own personal device.

Difficulty levels

All Echelon workout equipment allows you to select different difficulty levels based on your personal fitness condition. Depending on the type of machine, this may be by increasing or decreasing the speed, incline or resistance.

Adjustability

Along with the ability to adjust the difficulty level, some of their machines allow you to adjust the seat, handlebars or other components to better fit your body.

USB ports

The majority of Echelon models that feature an integrated display also have a USB port to charge your phone or tablet while exercising.

Additional features

Echelon machines may have a variety of additional features depending on the type and model. For example, their exercise bikes have holders for two small dumbbells, and their treadmills as well as select exercise bikes have cup holders to keep drinks close at hand.

How much you can expect to spend on Echelon workout equipment

Depending on the machine type and the model, Echelon workout equipment ranges from $800-$2,000.

Echelon workout equipment FAQ

Is there a warranty on Echelon workout equipment?

A. Echelon workout equipment includes a 12-month limited parts and labor warranty. You can also return your equipment within 30 days for a full refund if you are unsatisfied for any reason.

Does Echelon workout equipment require assembly?

A. Echelon workout equipment does require some assembly, but most people will be surprised by how little assembly is needed and how easy it is.

What is the best Echelon workout equipment to buy?

Top Echelon workout equipment

Echelon Smart Connect EX-5s-10 Fitness Bike

What you need to know: The EX-5s-10 offers Echelon’s immersive workout experience with its integrated 10-inch HD touchscreen, but costs significantly less than their top-of-the-line models.

What you’ll love: It has a dumbbell holder behind the seat for easy retrieval while cycling, and the screen pivots 180 degrees for off-bike workouts. Also, the bullhorn-style handlebars offer plenty of hand positions to switch up your grip.

What you should consider: You can’t track your workout metrics on it without a subscription to the membership.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Echelon workout equipment for the money

Echelon Smart Rower

What you need to know: The Echelon Smart rower is the company’s most affordable rower and has a convenient foldable design for compact storage when not in use.

What you’ll love: The wide seat is both comfortable and supportive so you won’t mind using it for long exercise sessions. It also features 32 resistance levels and is very quiet during use.

What you should consider: It requires you to have your own tablet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Echelon Stride-S

What you need to know: Few treadmills are more engaging or convenient than the Stride-S, which features a 10-inch touchscreen display and folds up automatically at the touch of a button.

What you’ll love: It has eight preprogrammed workouts for those times you want something structured but don’t want to follow along with a class. Plus, it has a top speed of 15 MPH, which should be more than enough for even the most avid runners.

What you should consider: Though it folds up, it is still very heavy and nearly impossible for one person to move on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

