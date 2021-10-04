Best board game for fitness

Which fitness board game is best?

Getting in shape is a great way to improve your overall physical and mental health. Setting fitness goals and achieving them often enhances your mood and makes you feel better about yourself, but sometimes it can feel repetitive or even downright boring. However, there are numerous ways to gamify your exercise routine, thereby keeping your fitness journey interesting.

If you’re looking for a great way to gamify your workout, the Stack 52 Bodyweight Exercise Cards allow you to “deal yourself” a workout the same way you would deal yourself a hand in poker.

What to know before you buy a board game for fitness

What is gamification?

Gamification is a concept in which you turn mundane tasks, such as studying, cleaning or exercising, into a fun game. The rules don’t have to be complicated, and there doesn’t have to be a way to win the game, as long as it makes the task more fun. Some gamified concepts you’re likely already familiar with are the Nike + Run Club that allows you to compete with your friends and participate in challenges to win badges and trophies, and the Starbucks reward app that allows you to earn stars by making purchases.

Why gamify your workout?

According to the Smithsonian, researchers have determined that gamified learning can significantly increase engagement. This concept isn’t just proven for education — nearly any task becomes more fun and engaging when you add goals, a point system or some kind of reward. Many gamified workouts eliminate the doldrums by switching up your activities from day to day and giving you an exciting new way to stay fit.

What kind of board game for fitness should you buy?

The kind of game you should get depends on the type of fitness you enjoy and the equipment and space you have available for exercise. Many fitness board games only require your body weight for the workouts they promote, making them ideal for nearly anyone. If you prefer yoga over most other workouts, there are several yoga pose dice sets that can help you alter your routine from day to day by adding an element of chance. On the other hand, if you’re looking to get your blood pumping, you may want to consider a card or dice set that incorporates high-intensity interval training.

What to look for in a quality fitness board game

Easy-to-understand rules

The best things in life are often the simplest, and exercise board games are no different. If you overcomplicate your daily fitness routine by adding too many rules, steps and rewards, you’ll likely become disillusioned with your new gamified routine. By choosing a fitness board game with intuitive rules and conditions for “winning,” you’ll spice up your exercise routine without making it needlessly complex.

Excellent materials

Because you’ll likely be sweating while playing your fitness board game, it’s a good idea not to get one that’s made of cheap, flimsy paper. If you intend to get a game that involves dice, you’ll want one that comes with large, sturdy dice that you won’t lose or step on while working out.

Productive workouts

Since you’ll likely be using your exercise board game alongside or in place of your typical fitness routine, it’s a good idea to get one that features workouts that will help you achieve your fitness goals. If you begin to feel like your fitness board game isn’t challenging enough, you can always double the number of repetitions on the cards or dice, or increase the intensity. For example, if your dice tell you to do 10 push-ups, you may consider doing 10 clapping push-ups or 10 burpee push-ups instead.

How much you can expect to spend on a board game for fitness

Most exercise board games run $10-$30, depending on their features, pieces and materials.

Fitness board game FAQ

Can you add an exercise aspect to regular board games?

A. Yes. Much like the concept of a “drinking game,” you can add your own fitness-based rules to traditional board games like Monopoly, although it may begin to feel too complicated to do it regularly.

Can children use exercise board games?

A. Yes, there are numerous fitness board games with less intense workouts your children can enjoy.

What’s the best fitness board game to buy?

Top board game for fitness

Stack 52 Bodyweight Exercise Cards: Workout Playing Card Game

What you need to know: This intense exercise board game features 52 cards with 52 different high-intensity workouts and numerous ways to play.

What you’ll love: Each card has a written description of the workout as well as a QR code that links to a video demonstration, making it easy to know what you need to do. With these cards, you can simply draw yourself a new hand every day as a way to switch up your exercise routine or use them to play a fitness-based game of poker against your friends. The cards are durable and large enough to read the workout instructions on each one easily.

What you should consider: Some users felt the cards are too expensive for what they do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top board game for fitness for kids

YOGi FUN Kids Yoga Dice Game

What you need to know: This fun, durable dice set encourages kids to get up and get moving in an enjoyable, gamified way.

What you’ll love: The sturdy wooden dice are built to last. Three of the four dice feature different poses that will teach your child yoga. The fourth dice has pictures that encourage kids to perform breathing exercises, say something nice to the player next to them or invent their own yoga pose.

What you should consider: There are several reports of the game arriving with a missing die.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alexanta Exercise Dice

What you need to know: This brightly colored bundle of 12-sided dice features numerous workouts and stretches that are sure to keep you entertained.

What you’ll love: The included dice are made of durable foam that won’t hurt if you accidentally step on them while working out. This set features 36 unique workouts, giving you plenty of variation in your daily routine.

What you should consider: At nearly $30, these definitely aren’t the most affordable workout dice on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

