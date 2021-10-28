Best Balance ball

The balance ball is also known as the “Swiss ball” because it was first used to treat patients with cerebral palsy in Switzerland in the 1960s.

Which balance ball is best?

Exercising at home is convenient and a great way to save time. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a lot of heavy equipment to get a great workout.

No matter what type of equipment you already have, a great addition to your home gym is a balance ball. Not only is it an excellent way to blast your core, it lets you enhance your workout and spice up some exercises you already do, so you get even better results.

Make sure that the balance ball you purchase is sturdy and durable, so it won’t slide or slip. The top choice is the Champion Sports FitPro Burst Resistant Training & Exercise Ball.

What to know before you buy a balance ball

Your height

It’s your height, not your weight, that determines the size balance ball you should purchase. Balance balls are measured by their diameter, and you typically have four sizes to choose from: 45 centimeters (4 foot 7 to 5 feet tall), 55 centimeters (5 foot 1 to 5 foot 6), 65 centimeters (5 foot 7 to 6 foot 1) and 75 centimeters (6 foot 2 to 6 foot 8). There are some 85-centimeter balance balls out there if you happen to be over 6 foot 9.

Weight capacity

Most balance balls can support up to 250 pounds, with some models able to support 300 pounds. A 75-centimeter balance ball is good for heavier people because some can support as much as 600 pounds.

What to look for in a balance ball

Anti-burst technology

Most quality balance balls won’t pop or explode, because they use anti-burst technology, and slowly deflate instead. This can go far in preventing injury.

Surface

Pay attention to the surface of the balance ball you intend to purchase. Most standard balance balls have an anti-slip spiral texture that lets your hands, arms and feet maintain their grip on the ball, even when outdoors or when the ball becomes slick from sweat.

Material

If you’ve ever used a balance ball at the gym, you probably noticed the heavy rubber smell. That’s perfectly normal and can fade over time. However, you do want to make sure that the balance ball you purchase is made from non-toxic material, and is free of bisphenol A, or BPA, an industrial chemical that can harm your health.

Pump

The ball doesn’t arrive completely inflated, which is why a pump is included with most balance balls. Most come with a handheld pump, and others a foot pump, but if you have your own pump, that will probably work as well. The long-term benefit of the pump is that it allows you to add and remove air as you see fit.

How much you can you expect to spend on a balance ball

The price of a balance ball depends on the size and quality of the materials. You can find a budget-friendly balance ball for $15, but it’s probably not the best quality. Between $20-$30, there is a much larger selection of high-quality balance balls made with anti-burst material and non-slip surfaces.

Balance ball FAQ

Are balance balls made with latex?

A. Although the materials used to create a balance ball differ from brand to brand, most don’t contain latex because it’s a common allergen. If you’re allergic, make sure to look at the product’s material before you purchase. There are many options made from polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, so they are BPA-free and don’t contain any latex.

How do I keep my balance ball clean?

A. Avoid having your skin touch the ball because it can collect dirt, oil and debris. Wipe the ball down after every use with light dish soap and water.

What’s the best balance ball to buy?

Top balance ball

Champion Sports FitPro Burst Resistant Training & Exercise Ball

What you need to know: Designed to build core strength, stability and good posture, this balance ball is made by a trusted household name.

What you’ll love: It’s manufactured with Champion’s exclusive Flexton Silpower material. The foam-like padded surface offers added comfort for use in fitness, rehabilitation and therapy.

What you should consider: This balance ball does not come with a plug or pump and arrives deflated. So if you don’t already have them, you must buy the plug and pump separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top balance ball for the money

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball

What you need to know: This balance-ball set comes with everything needed to instantly begin your exercise routine, including two air plugs, a hand pump and a digital exercise and training guide.

What you’ll love: This durable balance ball made from professional-grade PVC is nontoxic, and BPA- and latex-free. It can also support up to 2,200 pounds and boasts anti-burst technology, which makes it the strongest on the market. It offers a one-year unlimited warranty.

What you should consider: Some customers note that its inflated shape is more like an egg than a sphere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DynaPro Exercise Ball

What you need to know: Made from recycled materials, this balance ball is designed with a thickness of 2,275 micrometers for greater resistance.

What you’ll love: Manufactured to gym-quality standards, this balance ball offers a high anti-burst rating and non-slip ribbed body. It comes in four sizes to ensure safety and comfort no matter how you use it.

What you should consider: The accompanying pump has limited inflating ability, so It has been recommended to use a different pump.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

