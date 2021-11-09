Best cycling shorts for women

Cycling shorts for women are designed to improve overall comfort and decrease the risk of chafing while you ride your bike.

Which cycling shorts for women are best?

Bike seats are not usually very comfortable, and you can go through some painful chafing if you are cycling for a long time and wearing normal shorts. Cycling shorts for women are designed to improve your overall comfort and decrease the risk of chafing while you ride your bike. They come in a wide range of styles and fits, but the Pearl Izumi Women’s Pro Bib Short is at the top of the list.

What to know before you buy cycling shorts for women

Consider the design

It’s crucial to buy cycling shorts specifically designed for your gender, since cycling shorts for women have extra padding in certain spots to support you more while you ride. Unisex cycling shorts likely won’t be as comfortable.

You must decide between bib and cycling styles. Cycling shorts are worn like regular shorts, and are simpler to put on and take off, but they can slide around while you are riding. Bib shorts are much better at staying put, but can be difficult to get into and remove.

Find the right fit

Many cycling shorts for women are very tight-fitting, perfect for longer bike trips but not transitioning well to other activities. You can choose a baggier design if you want shorts that fit more loosely. Baggy cycling shorts usually have pockets, so you are able to store smaller items on your ride.

Look for shorts with padding

Chamois is the padding in cycling shorts for women. Some have more padding in certain areas, and a thick chamois can decrease the amount of discomfort you feel while riding for a few hours. If you typically go on shorter rides, you can look for cycling shorts with a thinner chamois.

What to look for in quality cycling shorts for women

Length

Cycling shorts for women come in various lengths. Longer ones that go to just above the knee usually prevent inner-thigh chafing and stay in place better during your ride. If you are going on a shorter bike ride, you can buy shorts with a shorter inseam.

Materials

Most cycling shorts for women are composed of Lycra, which is moisture-wicking, stretchy and durable.

Comfort

Cycling shorts for women are meant to boost your comfort during bike rides, but fitted cycling shorts can be a little too uncomfortable. Some cycling shorts have gel grips around the legs to help reduce chafing.

How much you can expect to spend on cycling shorts for women

They vary in price from about $20 to more than $200. You can find a good pair for less than $50, especially if you only ride from time to time. But if you cycle regularly, look for high-end cycling shorts for women that cost over $50.

Cycling shorts for women FAQ

What are the benefits of wearing cycling shorts?

A. They can dramatically boost your comfort level when you are riding your bike, cushioning you against the hard, uncomfortable bike seat and decreasing chafing. Once you try them, you probably won’t go back to riding without them.

How should you wash your cycling shorts?

A. Read the manufacturer’s instructions, but you can typically wash them in a washing machine — a good idea to make sure you are eliminating bacteria. Then let them air dry if possible, to help increase their lifespan.

Which kind of cycling shorts are best for women who bike regularly?

A. High-end, well-made shorts with thicker padding that stay in place fairly well. You will likely need to spend at least $50 on a pair of higher-end cycling shorts for women, but if you wear them regularly, you will get your money’s worth.

What are the best cycling shorts for women to buy?

Top cycling shorts for women

Pearl Izumi Women’s Pro Bib Short

What you need to know: These high-quality laser-cut bib shorts are comfortable for lengthy wear times.

What you’ll love: These stellar shorts have reflective elements to keep you visible at night, leg grippers to keep the fabric from riding up and a chamois cushion that is breathable and soft.

What you should consider: They are on the pricey side.

Top cycling shorts for women for the money

Baleaf Women’s Padded Cycling Briefs

What you need to know: These shorts provide an ideal mix of affordability, breathability and comfort.

What you’ll love: They offer a gel chamois to add comfort and decrease vibration, as well as a stretchy and soft material with flat seams to lessen irritation from chafing.

What you should consider: Some customers report difficulty selecting a good fit.

Worth checking out

Giordana Women’s SilverLine Short

What you need to know: These shorts come with an elastic-free waist that makes them more comfortable.

What you’ll love: Their legs have a grip to keep them from riding up and a chamois meant for endurance. They are also reflective for cycling in low light.

What you should consider: They might run slightly bigger than other shorts.

