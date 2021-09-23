Best bicycle accessories

Depending on where you ride, having the right bike accessories is key to having a great experience and keeping you safe on the open trails and on the road.

Great accessories for your bike

Whether you prefer to ride in the city or over rough, off-road terrain, you need the right accessories to keep you safe, secure and comfortable. While having the right bike is important, every cyclist also needs a sturdy helmet, comfortable bike saddle, durable bike lock, kickstand, bike light and convenient wall rack.

If you’re in the market to accessorize your bike and make your rides even better, here’s what you’ll need.

Best helmets

Top helmet

TeamObsidian Airflow Bike Helmet with Detachable Visor

What you need to know: A stylish unisex bicycle helmet that’s perfect for mountain bike riding.

What you’ll love: This reinforced helmet is breathable with 22 air vents for maximum airflow. It’s made with excellent shock absorption technology and is comfortable during long rides. Plus, the strap is easy to adjust vertically and horizontally for a customizable fit. It comes with a removable visor and quick-release buckle and has a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

What you should consider: Adjusting the strap can be difficult. The helmet fits better on those with smaller or medium-size heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top helmet for the money

JBM International Adjustable Lightweight Helmet with Reflective Stripe

What you need to know: Durable and shock-absorbing, this bicycle helmet is a solid option for casual cyclists.

What you’ll love: The helmet has an aerodynamic design, moisture-wicking liner, removable visor, quick-release strap and a turn knob for easy adjustment. It’s made from eco-friendly EPS material and is well-ventilated. An additional safety feature is its reflective stripes.

What you should consider: Although it’s adjustable, the fit may be a little strange for certain head shapes and sizes. The adjustment straps may slip and require repositioning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bike locks

Top bike lock

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain and Disc Lock

What you need to know: This heavy-duty bike lock offers maximum security and is ideal for areas with high theft.

What you’ll love: Made from nearly unbreakable 3t hardened manganese steel, this bike lock has multiple built-in layers of security to prevent thieves from stealing your bike. It’s designed to be anti-drill and anti-pull for additional safety. The lock comes with three keys, one of which has a high-intensity light for night use. The manufacturer offers up to a $3,000 replacement guarantee if the bike is stolen while using the lock.

What you should consider: This lock is heavy and may be a challenge to unlock and lock with extensive use. It’s also on the expensive side, though it’s the closest thing to theft-proof out there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bike lock for the money

Titanker Bike Lock Cable

What you need to know: This self-coiling bike lock is durable, easy to use and secure.

What you’ll love: With strong, flexible steel cables that are resistant to theft, this lock has a four-digit code with more than 10,000 code combinations. The lock is covered with PVC material to prevent it from scratching your bike. Plus, it’s versatile enough to keep other valuables secure, such as toolboxes, gates and lawnmowers. It comes with a mounting attachment designed to hook over the seat post or bike’s tubing for easy transportation.

What you should consider: Although it comes with a free mounting attachment, it doesn’t fit all types of bikes equally. The locking mechanism may be a little complicated to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bike lights

Top bike light

Cycle Torch Shark 500 Headlight and Taillight Set

What you need to know: Rechargeable bike light that comes with a taillight for extra visibility, even in complete darkness.

What you’ll love: This USB light fits on all types of bikes, including mountain and hybrid bikes. It’s water-resistant, making it great for any weather conditions. Easy to install over the handlebar with a quick-release mechanism, this light comes with several night and day modes. It comes with a 1-year satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: The light’s life is inconsistent and may not last long on certain modes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bike light for the money

BV LED Bicycle Light Set

What you need to know: An all-around good LED bike light that’s best for daytime and semi-darkness use.

What you’ll love: This light offers up to 80 hours of light. It comes with three modes: steady, sequential and flashing. It’s also water-resistant, making it useful in any weather.

What you should consider: It’s not rechargeable and requires six AAA batteries. The taillight isn’t very bright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best kickstands

Top kickstand

BV Adjustable Bicycle Kickstand

What you need to know: Made for 24- to 29-inch bikes, this kickstand is adjustable, convenient and sturdy.

What you’ll love: This center kickstand is easy to install between the chainstays and mounting plate. It has a spring-loaded latch that makes it easy to adjust. Plus, it’s non-slip and can hold up a bike at any angle on any surface without sinking.

What you should consider: The kickstand has a tendency to slide down while pedaling for extended periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kickstand for the money

Bell Sports Bracer 100 Bicycle Kick Stand

What you need to know: Inexpensive and reliable, this kickstand is perfect for any budget and nearly any bike.

What you’ll love: This adjustable kickstand is made to fit on bikes from 12 to 26 inches. It’s made from steel and is resistant to rust. It has a rubber base so it doesn’t slip.

What you should consider: Because it’s heavy, it may be difficult for children to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bike racks

Top bike rack

Steadyrack Bike Rack

What you need to know: This unique bike rack holds up to 77 pounds and works for most bike types.

What you’ll love: Easy to install and highly durable, this bike rack can swivel and pivot 180 degrees to optimize on floor space. It also has a stabilizing bracket that helps distribute the bicycle’s weight evenly. You can push the bike into the rack rather than having to lift it.

What you should consider: Though they don’t affect the rack’s overall stability, the plastic mounting caps may break or crack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bike rack for the money

Delta Cycle Leonardo Da Vinci Single Bike Storage Rack

What you need to know: This lightweight bike rack is easy to install and works great in minimalist spaces.

What you’ll love: Capable of holding up to 40 pounds and any wheel size, this rack comes with the right hardware to quickly install it on a wall. It doesn’t take up a lot of space, either. It has an adhesive rear tire tray to protect the wall and rubber sleeves to keep it from scratching the bike.

What you should consider: The front wheel load is high, so it isn’t great for road bicycles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bike saddles

Top bike saddle

Brooks England Standard B17 Bike Saddle

What you need to know: Backed by 100 years of tradition, this handmade leather bike saddle is of the highest quality and provides maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: Specifically designed for sports cyclists and mountain biking, this seat is naturally well-ventilated, durable and comes in male and female versions.

What you should consider: It takes some time to break in the seat, but once you do, it’s extremely comfortable for long-distance rides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top bike saddle for the money

Terry Bicycles Butterfly Women’s Cromoly Saddle

What you need to know: Made with the female anatomy in mind, this bike seat is soft and comfortable.

What you’ll love: The seat is flexible and provides targeted support throughout, but especially at the rear and center. It has a smooth, seamless top and textured leather rear accents for style. It comes with a satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: With a soft gel pad, this bike seat isn’t ideal for long rides or those who want something firmer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Other bicycle accessories

If you’re an avid or aspiring cyclist, you may want to consider getting a few more things to accessorize your bike:

Bell to alert passersby, especially when riding in the city

Phone mount to keep your cell phone within easy reach

Tire pump and repair tools or tool kit

Saddle bags or basket for carrying essentials or small trips to the grocery store

Bike mirror for better security while riding in town

Leash for when you want to ride with your dog

