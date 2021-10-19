Best punching bag

Purchasing a quality punching bag is a great way to bring the calorie-burning intensity of a boxing class into your home.

Which punching bag is best?

Boxing classes provide a fantastic workout and outlet for relieving stress. Despite the rise in popularity, finding a nearby facility that offers boxing classes can be challenging. One solution is to purchase a quality punching bag for home use. For the cost of a one or two-month membership at a gym, you can have unlimited access to boxing equipment in any room of your house.

The top pick, Century’s The Original Wavemaster, has a highly durable design, stable floor base and portability, among other fantastic features.

What to know before you buy a punching bag

Freestanding or ceiling-mounted style

Individuals have a multitude of options when selecting a punching bag. The first is whether you want a freestanding or ceiling-mounted style. Although each name states its differences, it is essential to review the pros and cons of each thoroughly.

Freestanding punching bags do not need to be held up by a mount or stand and provide a host of great benefits. They are far easier to move, are suitable for kickboxing and stay in position on their own. Ceiling mounted bags, often called heavy bags, are most like those found in boxing classes, providing consistency to use at home. However, they cannot easily be moved from one room to another and are much more challenging to set up.

Weight

A second essential consideration is the weight of the punching bag. Whether suspended from a stand or ceiling, standard sizes of heavy bags range from 70 to 200 pounds. An effective rule of thumb for selecting the proper size is to divide your weight in half and use that figure as the weight of your punching bag. For example, if you weigh 180 pounds, you should purchase a punching bag that weighs 90 pounds.

Those who select a freestanding bag can choose almost any model on the market. Unlike mounted heavy bags, you do not have to choose a particular weight appropriate to your size and skill level.

Space

Decide what room you’ll be using your punching bag in before purchasing one. Adequate space is necessary for all bag types, especially if you use it for kickboxing workouts. Individuals who want a heavy bag should check to ensure that they can install a ceiling mount where desired.

What to look for in a quality punching bag

Durable

Punching bags must be able to withstand repeated force from novice and experienced boxers alike. Quality models will have sturdy bases, tough material and sufficient shock absorption. Some of the best punching bags use multiple layers of materials, such as leather and resilient foam.

Stability

Similar to durability, punching bags should be stable. This means that they can stay in place at all times. Quality freestanding punching bags do not tip over easily or at all, and they stay firmly planted on the ground.

Resistance and rebound

Another key feature in quality punching bags is resistance and rebound. Upon delivering a punch, your bag should not flail uncontrollably. It should serve as sufficient resistance and rebound for the next punch almost immediately. Even after sustaining a big hit, the bag should have a rapid rebound rate.

Easy to set up

Wherever you choose to set up your punching bag, it should be relatively easy to set up or install. You fill the base of most freestanding bags with water or sand. For the best experience, ensure that you feel comfortable with setting up your chosen punching bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a punching bag

On average, quality punching bags range from $100-$300. High-end models often exceed this range.

Punching bag FAQ

How do I know which punching bag is right for me?

A. Following the above considerations is an effective way to ensure that you choose a punching bag that best suits your body size, experience level and space needs.

Where should I store and use my punching bag?

A. The answer to this question will vary depending on your home or apartment’s layout. Some ideas include keeping it in your everyday living space for smaller dwellings, the garage, finished basement, home gym, office or spare bedroom.

What are the best punching bags to buy?

Top punching bag

Century Original Wavemaster

What you need to know: The Original Wavemaster by Century is an ultra-sturdy, freestanding bag perfect for individuals of all sizes and skill levels.

What you’ll love: This model can be adjusted between 47 inches and 68 inches and weighs approximately 250 pounds when filled. You can easily move it from room to room. Those who enjoy both traditional boxing and kickboxing can do both with this bag.

What you should consider: Individuals report that it can bounce a bit more than desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top punching bag for the money

Dripex Freestanding Punching Bag

What you need to know: People love the Dripex Freestanding Punching Bag for its superior stability, tear-resistance and weight.

What you’ll love: This bag delivers exceptional quality for the price. Its weight distribution and 12 powerful suction cups can sustain big hits without tipping over. The bag features an upgraded shock-absorbing system and uses eco-friendly foam. It is a fantastic choice for any room at home.

What you should consider: Assembly can be challenging for various factors, including a small sand/water filling area at the base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FITVEN Freestanding Punching Bag

What you need to know: Individuals ready for an immersive boxing experience should consider the FITVEN Freestanding Punching Bag.

What you’ll love: Sold as a package set, this innovative boxing system uses the latest technology to deliver optimized boxing workouts. The FITVEN Freestanding Punching Bag features an attractive design and wonderful resistance and stability.

What you should consider: This punching bag option can be quite heavy comparatively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.