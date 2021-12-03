Best Everlast boxing gloves

Boxers in the pre-modern Olympics would protect their hands with himantes, which were wrappings of leather, ox hide and/or fleece; the cestus wrappings of ancient Roman gladiator-pugilists were sometimes adorned with metal plates or spikes.

Which Everlast boxing gloves are best?

The Everlast sports supply company sells products for many different athletic activities but has built its reputation around making martial arts equipment — safety gear, punching bags and a selection of high-quality boxing gloves.

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are particularly good for novices and pros who want to practice the “Sweet Science” in a gym environment. In general, each Everlast boxing glove product is specialized toward different boxing activities, be it professional competitions or bag work.

What to know before you buy Everlast boxing gloves

Boxing gloves vs. sparring gloves

In most cases, the biggest difference between boxing gloves and gloves made for sparring is size, plain and simple. Boxing gloves made for athletic competition are larger, have thick layers of padding and restrict the motions of the wearer’s hands more. Sparring gloves, in contrast, are generally smaller, lighter and let their wearers move their thumbs and fingers around more.

Pros and cons

The proclaimed purpose of boxing gloves is two-fold — to protect the hands of the boxers throwing a punch and to minimize the damage received by boxers who are struck. A well-designed pair of boxing gloves will keep the knuckles, fingers and wrist of a boxer from breaking while also making it harder for pugilists to tear the skin of the opponents they punch. Under certain circumstances, though, the protective qualities of thick boxing gloves encourage boxers to target their opponent’s heads more aggressively, increasing the risk of concussions and other forms of brain damage during drawn-out matches.

Protecting your hands

Before donning their boxing gloves, most professional boxers like to wrap long bands of cloth around their wrist, palm and knuckles, locking their joints in place while also protecting the skin of their hand from abrasion. If you’re planning on using hand wraps for the first time, search for how-to guides online that can teach you the proper hand wrapping techniques.

What to look for in quality Everlast boxing gloves

Materials

Boxing gloves are literally made for punching stuff, be it bags in the gym or opponents in the ring; naturally, they should be made of tough material that can withstand repeated impacts and scrapes. At the same time, boxing gloves should be very breathable to minimize wearer discomfort and the buildup of sweat and odors. The best boxing gloves with both toughness and breathability are often made from leather, mesh fabric and other sturdy synthetic fabrics.

Size

Aside from impact-absorbing padding, boxing gloves also protect the boxer’s hands by locking their wrists and fingers in place, thereby preventing them from being bent at dangerous angles. For this reason, a boxer trying to protect their hands should take extra care to find a pair of boxing gloves loose enough not to impede blood flow but snug enough to keep their joints secure.

Padding

Different boxing gloves have different external and internal padding ratios depending on whether they’re used for boxing, kickboxing sports such as muay thai or non-competitive practice. When shopping for boxing gloves, always make sure to pick products with comfortable inner padding that keeps your hands safe plus external padding that fits the requirements of your chosen sport.

How much you can expect to spend on Everlast boxing gloves

Most high-quality boxing gloves range from $30-$50, with some outliers costing as little as $20 or as much as $100.

Everlast boxing gloves FAQ

What advantages do hook-and-loop-fastened boxing gloves have?

A. Gloves with hook-and-loop fastenings can be easily secured and loosened without another person assisting, making them good for short spars and bag practice. That said, these boxing gloves are generally less secure than laced gloves, and the roughness of the hook-and-loop patches can abrade the skin of sparring partners.

What advantages do laced boxing gloves have?

A. Boxing gloves fastened to the hands can be secured far more tightly to the user’s hand and wrists, making them ideal for prolonged sparring sessions and professional boxing matches. However, one downside to laced boxing gloves is that their owners frequently need outside assistance to fasten the laces.

What are the best Everlast boxing gloves to buy?

Top Everlast boxing gloves

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves

What you need to know: These training gloves are well-padded and comfortable, keeping a boxer’s hands intact after sustained sparring sessions and bag work.

What you’ll love: The outer layer of these training gloves is made from durable synthetic leather that covers a layer of padding around the front, wrist and back. Antibacterial treatment and mesh panels for breathing keep the gloves from developing unsavory odors.

What you should consider: Some owners have complained about these gloves having a strong chemical odor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Everlast boxing gloves for the money

Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves

What you need to know: These pink synthetic leather gloves offer users comfort and breathability at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This set of training gloves come with mesh fabric in the palm to keep air circulating, along with hook-and-loop fasteners that secure the gloves to the hand and brace the wrists.

What you should consider: The internal materials of the gloves are stiff, and the padding on the striking surface is relatively thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Everlast MMA Kick Boxing Gloves

What you need to know: The mesh and foam of these kickboxing gloves protect the hands while also letting them breathe.

What you’ll love: These padded gloves are rated for Mixed Martial Arts fights and sparring sessions, offering a flexible range of motion for the exposed fingers and thumbs. They also function as boxing or muay thai gloves for punching routines and bag work.

What you should consider: Some owners have stated the inner mesh of these gloves can be uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

