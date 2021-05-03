Which basketball hoop is best for yards?

Practice your dunking skills, play a game of one-on-one or teach your kids how not to travel with the ball, all on your own court.

Putting a basketball hoop in your yard

Whether you’re shooting for the NBA or are utterly new to the game, there’s no doubt that basketball is a timeless, exciting sport that can be enjoyed by many, and in various ways — a pick-up game with friends, a competitive tournament or some one-on-one.

While many neighborhoods and community centers have courts and nets accessible to the public, there are benefits to having the ability to exercise and enjoy a game of basketball on your own property.

Not only can investing in a hoop of your own bring years of outdoor play, physical activity and memories to you and your family, it will encourage you to play more and get better.

Are all basketball hoops the same?

The premise of the game is simple: shoot the ball and get it through the hoop.

However, when it comes to buying a basketball hoop for your yard, it isn’t as straightforward. You need to think about who will be playing the game, how you’re going to set it up, how much it’s going to cost and how long it will last.

Basketball hoop features to consider

There are different types of basketball nets on the market, each one with a different set of features. Before purchasing your ideal hoop, make sure you consider the following:

Height: You need to ensure the height of the hoop you purchase is suitable compared to the height of those who will frequently be using it. Most hoops are adjustable, which is convenient, especially if children will be using it.

Affordability: The cost of hoops can vary, anywhere from $400-$2,000. Consider how often you’ll use the hoop, your ideal budget for sporting equipment, how many years you’d like for it to last and how durable you’d like it to be.

Weight, measurements and materials: Understanding the hoop’s durability can help with planning your purchase, and depending on where you live, you may need to consider factors such as wind and weather.

Since there are different ways to secure the base of a hoop (some are permanently placed in concrete while others are mobile), decide how mobile you want your hoop to be.

Don’t forget to take into account rim measurements and the materials used — for example, tempered glass on the backboard is typically more durable and is considered pro-grade for more serious players.

Installation process: Depending on whether you’d like a smaller, more kid-friendly hoop for pick-up games or a more heavy-duty one, think about installation and what’s required before committing. Certain hoops will need two (or more) adults to ensure safe and accurate installation.

Best basketball hoop for yards

Deciding which hoop to get depends on why you’re looking to buy one in the first place. If you’re planning on using it every day, you may want to choose a permanent option that’s more durable but harder to move. Conversely, if you’re going to be playing on the road or in front of your house, you may prefer a portable net that can easily be moved around and stored. It all depends on your unique reason for purchasing one and to what extent and type of usage you hope to get out of it.

Goalrilla FT54 Series In-Ground Basketball Hoop

The Goalrilla FT54 is a secure and adjustable option, with the ability to adjust the height from 7.5-10 feet. It includes a tempered glass backboard for a professional appearance and a sturdy structure due to its three-point technology that improves the standard one-piece pole design. This hoop requires a concrete anchor, making it one of the best permanent net options for a safer experience.

Silverback NXT Portable Height-Adjustable Basketball Hoop

The Silverback NXT is an excellent choice for those who desire quick assembly and the ability to relocate the hoop to various positions. Its wheelbarrow-inspired base design allows two adults to move it with ease. The height of this hoop is also adjustable, and the backboard allows for a superior rebound.

Silverback In-Ground Height-Adjustable Basketball System

Serious players can try this in-ground option from Silverback. This hoop offers a 5-year warranty, a tempered glass backboard and an aluminum frame with rust-proof technology. The rim is adjustable and the structure is durable. Keep in mind to install the hoop, you’ll need a few adults.

Pexmor Basketball Hoop Portable

Ideal for young athletes or those with a smaller stature, this hoop is adjustable in height from 6.5-8 feet, making basketball accessible to all. It’s freestanding, sturdy and can easily be transported around a yard or into an indoor garage or workout space.

