Best basketball rack

Which basketball rack is best?

If you’re looking for a way to take your game to the next level, look no further than a basketball rack. These convenient apparatuses are designed to hold and organize multiple basketballs. By using a basketball rack on the court, you’re able to quickly grab a ball without having to chase down your next shot. These racks are ideal for casual players, professional coaches, and everyone in between.

One of the best basketball racks is the JayPro Sports training rack. These extra-large racks can hold an impressive 19 regulation-sized basketballs.

What to know before you buy a basketball rack

Capacity

Most basketball racks hold up to 12 basketballs. This is an ideal size for most coaches because they are able to stock enough balls for the players on their team to run drills. This size is also good for shooting practice because it lets players stack four basketballs on the top row making it easy to grab and shoot off the run. Other basketball racks have larger capacities and can hold up to 19 balls in total, while smaller racks for individuals hold only two.

Wheels

There is usually one standard wheel type when it comes to basketball racks. Rubber-coated wheels are ideal, especially for indoor racks. Rubber wheels not only protect hardwood courts from scratches, but they make moving the rack smooth and seamless.

If you’re looking to save some cash, check out racks with no wheels at all. These racks are ideal for backyard courts where you won’t need to move your rack much or worry about scratching the court.

Indoor and outdoor

Basketball racks are mostly defined by whether they are meant for use indoors or outdoors. Indoor racks are made with higher quality materials, including rubber wheels and stainless steel. Some even come with unique decals to mimic the racks used in the professional basketball leagues. Outdoor racks offer more variety by utilizing different materials, like canvas, to hold various ball sizes and even small racks that can be attached directly to an outdoor basketball pole.

What to look for in a quality basketball rack

Multipurpose

Some basketball racks can do more than just hold standard basketballs. For example, volleyballs, dodgeballs, and soccer balls can all be stored in most basketball racks without needing to make any adjustments. Certain designs can also accommodate even smaller sports equipment. These racks use canvas materials to hold items instead of bar-like racks. This way you can store tennis balls, baseballs, or handballs without worrying about losing them.

Rustproof

Rustproofing refers to the materials used in certain basketball racks. Some use stainless steel, which is resistant to corrosion but isn’t totally rust-proof. Others use powder-coated steel that holds up easier to the elements. This is especially good for outdoor basketball racks. There is also heavy-duty chrome tubing that is also good for preventing rust over time. All of these options are viable if you’re looking for an outdoor basketball rack that will withstand the elements.

Topple-free

No player wants to see a full basketball rack tip over and have to chase down a dozen balls. Some companies have created topple-free designs that prevent this very issue from ever happening in the first place. These basketball racks use a wider wheelbase and rubber wheels. The wide-angle at the bottom allows you to quickly move the rack across a court while ensuring you maintain stability. The rubber wheels help by keeping the movement smooth and prevent any stuttering.

How much you can expect to spend on a basketball rack

Basketball racks cost anywhere from around $45 all the way up to $330 for the largest racks.

Basketball rack FAQ

Will standard basketball racks hold all basketball sizes?

A. There is not a lot of size difference for most basketball types. For example, a standard NBA basketball is 9.43 inches to 9.51 inches, while a WNBA basketball is 9.07 inches to 9.23 inches. NCAA basketballs fall somewhere between 9.07 inches and 9.55 inches. Basketball racks will be able to hold any of these basketball types.

Are basketball racks good for shooting competitions?

A. Yes. In fact, basketball racks are used for three-point competitions in all professional leagues. Basketball racks make it easy to quickly grab a ball and shoot because they are generally waist-high. There are more innovative racks that are used for shooting competitions because the racks don’t stack directly on top of one another. This gives the shooter two racks to pick from instead of just the top rack.

What are the best basketball racks to buy?

Top basketball rack

JayPro Sports training ball rack

What you need to know: This deluxe training ball rack is one of the highest quality indoor racks money can buy. While it is pricey, it features premium materials and an innovative design.

What you’ll love: This large rack holds up to 19 basketballs and includes a unique feeder system that transports the balls to the front after each one is removed.

What you should consider: This basketball rack is much higher in price than other competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top basketball rack for the money

Neatfreak multi-purpose storage shelf

What you need to know: The Neatfreak storage shelf is much more than a standard basketball rack. Not only can it hold basketballs, but it has canvas pockets that allow it to hold other sports equipment as well.

What you’ll love: The versatility of this storage shelf is impressive, but it also features very lightweight materials which make it easy to transport from the basketball court to the tennis court.

What you should consider: There are no wheels on the bottom so the rack will have to be lifted in order to transport it.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Basketball Butler storage rack

What you need to know: Some basketball racks are too expensive or cumbersome for individual players, but the Basketball Butler rack is minimal and holds just two basketballs.

What you’ll love: This unique design can be attached directly to the pole of most outdoor basketball hoops. The powder-coated steel prevents any damage from long-term weather exposure.

What you should consider: This rack is not meant for team practices or large groups of players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

