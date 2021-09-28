Best ankle brace for basketball

If your ankle brace is designed to immobilize your joint, it can impact your ankle strength and impair your performance when playing on the court.

Which ankle brace for basketball is best?

Enjoying a game of basketball isn’t just about having a hoop, a ball and some teammates to play with. Wearing a protective ankle brace is also a crucial asset to provide optimal support and prevent an ankle sprain during the game.

Whether you’re looking for a brace to reduce your risk of injuries or you want one that will relieve the pain and soreness in your ankle, the right ankle brace should combine comfort with support. The ASO Ankle Stabilizer is one brace that delivers on both fronts.

What to know before you buy an ankle brace for basketball

Comfort

One of the functions of an ankle brace is to hold your ankle in place and minimize your chances of accidentally turning your joints. However, there are times when this type of support isn’t comfortable. One important factor that determines your level of comfort is the type of material used to craft the brace. For example, some materials can cause skin irritation or blisters. To avoid this, choose a brace that is made with breathable, moisture-wicking and lightweight material. A comfortable brace should also be thin enough to slip inside of your trainers without affecting the quality of your performance on the court.

Stability

Often, ankle injuries experienced by basketball players happen on the lateral ligaments, which is the ligament outside the foot. You should choose a brace that protects you from this type of ankle sprain. In this case, the ideal ankle brace is the semi-rigid type that offers sufficient rigidity to prevent the foot from rolling forward.

Style

If you dislike the way your ankle brace looks, you may not like to wear it. Fortunately, there are several ankle braces on the market with appealing colors and designs that can suit your individual style. However, you shouldn’t neglect comfort and stability when choosing that ankle brace that you find fashionable.

For more information about ankle braces, check out this BestReviews Buying Guide.

What to look for in a quality ankle brace for basketball

Heavy-duty vs. lightweight

Heavy-duty ankle braces are designed to provide maximum or professional-grade protection and support. One challenge with this type of brace is it may not fit comfortably into some of your socks and shoes. On the other hand, lightweight braces may not deliver as much protection but will provide optimal comfort and flexibility.

Previous injury

Although ankle braces are common among basketball players, it is not necessary to wear one if you haven’t had a previous injury and your ankle is in tip-top shape. One of the reasons you may choose to avoid ankle braces is because rigid braces may restrict your range of motion and affect your delivery during competitive play.

Fit

Considering that you will be wearing your basketball shoe over the ankle support, you should avoid bulky braces that make you feel uncomfortable after wearing your shoes. When choosing a brace to wear during a game, always pick one that doesn’t affect your comfort and mobility when on the court. On the flip side, there is still a place for bulky braces. You can wear them after your game, especially braces with gel packs, which help to relax your ankle muscles and alleviate pain.

How much you can expect to spend on an ankle brace for basketball

The price of ankle braces starts from $6 for compression braces, which are often more affordable. There are also top-of-the-line rigid braces that can cost up to $50.

Ankle brace for basketball FAQ

What type of ankle brace is best for basketball?

A. If you’ve had a previous injury, there are professional-grade ankle braces you can wear during your game to protect your ankle. There are also ankle supports that you can wear after your game. These post-game wear often come with gel packs that can soothe your ankle after a long game via a cold or warm temperature therapy.

How long should you wear an ankle brace?

A. If you’re wearing it as a preventive measure during an exercise session or athletic activity, you can wear the brace for one to two hours on the first day, then gradually increase the hours each day. This can help your ankle adjust comfortably to the brace and by the time you wear it for a full-day of exercise, you won’t feel uncomfortable. If you’re recovering from an ankle sprain, the length of time depends on your treatment plan and the extent of the injury but you’ll probably need to wear the brace throughout the day or when walking.

What’s the best ankle brace for basketball to buy?

Top ankle brace for basketball

ASO Ankle Stabilizer

What you need to know: A lightweight and durable brace, it provides superior comfort.

What you’ll love: There is a contoured tongue that provides an excellent fit for wearers. The brace also features an invisible seam and finger loops at the end of its stabilizing straps to give optimal support and comfort to the wearer.

What you should consider: It might take some time to put on because of the tight fit and laces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ankle brace for basketball for the money

Bodyprox Ankle Support Brace

What you need to know: This ankle brace is designed for athletes looking to lower their risk of injuries.

What you’ll love: There is an open-heel design that allows you to walk and run comfortably while keeping your ankle stable. Another excellent feature is the superior quality of the neoprene material, which is breathable and allows the brace to retain heat and prevent skin irritation.

What you should consider: It may not be the best fit for those with small feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zamst A2-DT Strong Ankle Brace

What you need to know: This is a professional-grade brace for those looking for ankle support.

What you’ll love: It features adjustable fasteners that provide a customized fit when you wear them. There is also a FIT technology embedded in the product to keep the foot in its natural position and to provide anti-roll and anti-sprain care.

What you should consider: Although a great option as an ankle brace, it is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.