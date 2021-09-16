Best pitcher’s glove

Most pitcher’s gloves take a couple of weeks of playing to break in and feel comfortable. Even those sold as “broken in” will take some time to flex.

Which pitcher’s glove is best?

As young baseball players start to develop their skill set and tend toward specific defensive positions, it’s time to acquire a proper glove, especially if they want to be a pitcher.

Pitcher’s gloves boast unique features that help the player on the mound, and while they may look similar to other fielder’s gloves, those subtle differences are important. Our top pick is from Wilson and is made out of Pro Stock leather, which professional players prefer.

What to know before you buy a pitcher’s glove

Size

The distance from the tip of the index finger to the base of the wrist determines the size of a glove. They typically top out at 12 inches, though players under the age of 12 often opt for something slightly shorter, at around 10 or 11 inches.

As players develop and become more comfortable, size may be determined by personal preference. Some prefer smaller gloves for an easier pitching motion, although others enjoy a larger glove that aids in fielding and discretion with pitch selection.

Material

The two main options when it comes to pitcher’s glove materials are leather or a synthetic alternative. Leather provides impressive durability, though it comes at a high cost and takes time to break in. Leather gloves also require a bit of extra maintenance and care. Synthetic options may be lighter in weight, less expensive and easier to wield, particularly for younger players.

Webbing

Most pitcher’s gloves feature closed webbing, which may be referred to as “H-pattern” webbing. This dense design prevents light from getting through the glove, and thus disguises the pitch that’s coming when the pitcher sets up. However, such designs may make fielding more difficult. Younger players (who typically throw fastballs) likely don’t need to disguise their pitches as much and may be better served with a glove that’s less tightly woven and affords easier fielding.

Comfort and padding

Typically, pitcher’s gloves are designed more with comfort in mind than protection. The glove should fit snugly but also be lightweight, as it makes the windup easier and less cumbersome. This is beneficial for beginners too, as their arms won’t get bogged down by heavy gloves. It’s also unlikely they have to deal with hard-hit balls.

What to look for in a quality pitcher’s glove

Color

You have some options when it comes to the color of the glove, although it can’t be gray or white if you’re playing in a codified league. Color doesn’t affect the pitcher’s performance, but it may distract the batter, if only briefly. While you may choose a color, the pitcher’s glove must be a single, solid color and not patterned.

Professional styling

Some pitcher’s gloves may be marketed with a professional’s name attached. While these gloves don’t imbue you with that superstar’s skill, it gives you an idea of what they use and how they play. The endorsement may be enough to capture the attention of a young fan, offering some inspiration.

How much you can expect to spend on a pitcher’s glove

While a pitcher’s glove for a beginner may cost around $25, for more advanced players, a quality option runs $50-$100. Those who are serious about pitching may want more expensive, higher-end options.

Pitcher’s glove FAQ

How do you best maintain a pitcher’s glove?

A. Store your glove in a cool, dry place when not in use; avoid getting it wet or sun-soaked. You may need to regularly tighten laces as well, anywhere from one to three times as week, as they will loosen during gameplay. Applying oil regularly to keep the leather flexible is also advised.

How long does a pitcher’s glove last?

A. Pitcher’s gloves are a worthy investment and tend to last a fairly long time, especially since pitchers don’t use the glove as regularly as fielders do. Expect at least a few seasons of usage, provided you don’t outgrow the glove. Over time, padding and lacing may wear down, leaving the glove ineffective and unsafe.

What’s the best pitcher’s glove to buy?

Top pitcher’s glove

Wilson’s A2000 Series Baseball Glove

What you need to know: This is a high-quality pitcher’s glove styled after one of the greatest modern pitchers.

What you’ll love: This is a soft, yet durable glove; it quickly breaks in. The two-piece webbing hides the ball, but affords control. The wrist lining keeps the hand dry and protected.

What you should consider: It’s an expensive investment and is best for advanced players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pitcher’s glove for the money

Rawlings Pro Select Lite Baseball Youth Glove

What you need to know: This youth glove comes at a low price and is styled after ace pitcher Aaron Judge.

What you’ll love: It’s an ideal option for younger players because of its lightweight and reliable design. It features a quick break-in period. It is comfortable and protective.

What you should consider: The lightweight leather will not last for as long as heavier gloves do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wilson A1000 Fastpitch Glove

What you need to know: This well-made glove is comfortable and offers your hand great protection.

What you’ll love: It features soft but reliable leather and the fit can be personalized, thanks to the back wrist-lacing system.

What you should consider: Despite the description stating it’s game-ready, it still requires breaking in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.