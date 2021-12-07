The best Nike batting gloves offer excellent grip and durability, but even the best of them can build up odors if they’re not washed often. Look for breathable gloves that are effective at wicking away sweat and allow for more ventilation.

Best Nike batting gloves

If you’re a baseball player and want to improve your swing, practice is critical. However, a good pair of batting gloves can also make a difference in the quality of your swing. Batting gloves are designed to improve your grip when handling the bat, allowing for better control and faster swing speed.

Nike offers plenty of excellent batting gloves that can enhance your swing, like the Nike Adult Huarache Edge Batting Gloves, which players at all levels love for their high-quality leather and durability.

What to know before you buy Nike batting gloves

Size

Sizing is hands down the most important consideration when buying Nike batting gloves. You want gloves that have a snug fit to maximize your control when gripping a bat, but it’s a good idea to make sure that there’s some wiggle room for your fingers.

A good rule of thumb for finding out your glove size is to measure the distance from the tip of your middle finger to the base of your palm. Once you have your measurement, you can refer to a sizing chart to get the right size.

Material

Many batting gloves are inspired by heavy-duty work gloves designed to improve grip and control, so they’re constructed with weather-resistant materials like leather and feature high-quality stitching for extra durability.

Synthetic gloves aren’t as durable as leather gloves, but they’re much easier to clean and offer more flexibility. The best batting gloves also incorporate breathable fabrics in their construction to wick away moisture and reduce odor buildup.

Wrist style

Most Nike batting gloves feature a simple Velcro closure that allows the wearer to adjust the tightness of the gloves. They’re the most common style, but some batting gloves are tapered to feel more like a taped wrist.

Some players prefer the tapered wrist style as they feel the added compression offers better swing control. However, many prefer the simplicity of traditional hook-and-loop closures.

What to look for in quality Nike batting gloves

Palm construction and quality

The palm material is an important consideration since it’s the part of the glove that’ll experience the most wear and tear. It’s essential to have gloves with padded palms for base-running or sliding. Padded palms featuring high-quality materials like leather will help protect the runner’s hands and reduce shock upon contact.

Style

Baseball is a sport where personal style matters. Some players like to use gloves featuring colors that match their uniform, but ultimately, it’s a matter of personal preference. Luckily, Nike batting gloves come in several colors and styles, so it’s up to you to decide which ones you like.

Articulated fingers

If you want the most flexibility and freedom possible, it’s best to get Nike batting gloves with fully articulated fingers. Batting gloves with fully articulated fingers are separate from the rest of the glove and allow for more effortless independent finger movement. They also offer increased grip and control throughout a swing. Some gloves only feature an articulated thumb, which some players find sufficient.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike batting gloves

You can find a pair of decent Nike batting gloves for $25-$35, but premium models can cost anywhere from $40-$65.

Nike batting gloves FAQ

Are batting gloves necessary?

A. No, recreational leagues don’t require players to wear batting gloves. However, many players choose to wear them since they’re safer for base-running and allow for a more controlled swing and reduced vibration upon contact.

Can you wear Nike batting gloves under your fielding glove?

A. Many Nike batting gloves are sleek enough to wear under your fielding glove if you want extra padding and protection, but it’s not a common practice.

What are the best Nike batting gloves to buy?

Top Nike batting gloves

Nike Adult Huarache Edge Batting Gloves

What you need to know: These are the best-quality Nike batting gloves you can find, despite the midtier price point.

What you’ll love: These batting gloves are less expensive than some other models, but they’re made with high-quality fabrics that are built to last. They provide excellent grip and have a comfortable and snug fit.

What you should consider: Some customers recommend buying one size up, as they can run small depending on the shape and size of your hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike batting gloves for the money

Nike Men’s Force Edge Batting Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves have a basic look but are durable and provide a superior feel around the bat.

What you’ll love: These batting gloves are constructed of high-quality synthetic leather. They have a rigid cuff and an angled tab closure for a more secure and comfortable fit around the wrist.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that they take a while to dry, and odors build up inside them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Alpha Huarache Pro Batting Gloves 2020

What you need to know: These elite-performance gloves are suitable for even the most seasoned veterans.

What you’ll love: These gloves have a textured leather palm that significantly boosts grip and sport a flexible overlay that helps prevent scrunching so players can stay focused at the plate. The seams are organized strategically to improve durability and flex while gripping a baseball bat.

What you should consider: They’re expensive, and although they’re high quality, you can find comparable batting gloves at a more affordable price.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

