Best baseball helmet

To help with a proper fit, consider purchasing and adding spacer pads to the padding in the helmet.

Which baseball helmet is best?

Safety gear is an important aspect of playing any sport, including baseball. Perhaps the most important piece of gear for baseball players is the helmet. A batter wears the hard, plastic baseball helmet to protect against errant pitches. If the batter doesn’t have time to move out of the way of a high pitch, the helmet can protect against a serious head or brain injury.

However, there’s more features to a baseball helmet than safety: They have seen numerous advances in recent years in terms of style and airflow. Our top pick is the Easton Junior Z5 Batters Helmet.

What to know before you buy a baseball helmet

For a baseball helmet to provide the proper level of protection, it needs to fit properly. A helmet that is too loose may slide off the head as the batter tries to duck out of the way of a pitch, leaving the helmet unable to provide the desired protection.

As a general rule, helmets have five sizes available. However, the brand you are considering may only offer two or three sizes. Here is a rough estimate of the way the sizes match up to the circumference of the player’s head.

20 inches: Extra-small

Extra-small 21 inches: Small

Small 22 inches: Medium

Medium 23 inches: Large

Large 24 inches: Extra-large

Some manufacturers use a small/medium or medium/large size, meaning these helmets fit a wider range of head sizes. These helmets typically use a more compressible padding to accommodate the wider range of sizes, but the fit may not be as precise as a helmet listed as only medium.

What to look for in a quality baseball helmet

Once you find the proper size baseball helmet, you then can focus on some of the extra features. Kids will be more interested in these features than in the size, so always start with the size before allowing the child to pick a favorite color or style.

Color

Dark-colored helmets represent popular choices, especially in lower-priced helmets. Dark blue and black are the most common colors.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can find helmets in almost any color, including colors that may match team uniforms. Some helmets have stripes in a contrasting color.

Air vents

Baseball helmets can feel hot for the batter when they’re worn during a long inning, as batters wear the helmets when they’re running the bases, too.

Many helmets have vents across the top, which allows a little bit of airflow, making the helmet more comfortable to wear versus a helmet with no vents. These vents do not affect the integrity or safety profile of the helmet. Ear-hole sizes also play a role in the airflow.

Add-on items

Depending on your league rules or the preference of the player, you may need to add a face mask to the helmet. Some helmets have face masks built into them at the time they’re sold, or you can add a face mask later.

Some players will want to add a plastic piece that attaches to the helmet near the ear flap, extending downward to protect the jaw.

How much you can expect to spend on a baseball helmet

Basic baseball helmets cost $10 to $25, but they may not have a perfect fit or good airflow. For a precise fit or for a model with a face mask attached already, expect to pay $25 to $100.

Baseball helmet FAQ

What is the proper safety standard for baseball helmets?

A. The majority of leagues work with the NOCSAE safety standard certification for helmets. However, check with your league for any specific rules.

Do batting helmets last a long time?

A. You should receive several years of use out of a baseball helmet as long as it doesn’t develop cracks or the padding doesn’t fall out of it.

What’s the best baseball helmet to buy?

Top baseball helmet

Easton Junior Z5 Batters Helmet

What you need to know: Excellent build quality throughout the helmet, including the foam in the ear flaps, which generates a comfortable but tight fit.

What you’ll love: This helmet uses high-quality ABS plastic to ensure maximum protection. You can choose from four different color selections.

What you should consider: The glossy finish is almost too bright. It is pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baseball helmet for the money

Rawlings Coolflo T-Ball Helmet

What you need to know: For really young T-ball players, having a helmet with plenty of cooling vents is especially important.

What you’ll love: It has a low price point, which is nice for beginners. It meets all NOCSAE standards for safety.

What you should consider: Attaching a face mask to this style of helmet can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DeMarini Paradox Protege Batting Helmet

What you need to know: Ear-hole design in this helmet is different than others, allowing more airflow without sacrificing protection.

What you’ll love: Multiple color choices are available. Padding is especially good around the ears and near the jawline.

What you should consider: Multiple sizes are available, but sizing measurements are a little different from other helmet brands, which can be confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.