Best shoe horn

The history of the shoe horn is still somewhat of a mystery. It made its first appearance after being created by an unknown inventor and was popularized by Queen Elizabeth I of England in 1563.

Which shoe horn is best?

When you own a nice pair of shoes, you don’t want to ruin the backs just trying to get them on your feet. A shoe horn is a simple yet often overlooked tool that can save your best pairs of shoes from unnecessary wear and tear.

Despite being a very simple tool, shoe horns come in a variety of styles and can be made from different materials, so some might be better suited for you than others. Our top pick is the Comfy Clothiers Long Metal Shoe Horn.

What to know before you buy a shoe horn

Length

A shoe horn doesn’t necessarily need to be long, but if you have trouble bending over or suffer from back or knee pain, you might want to opt for a longer model that will allow you to sit up straighter while putting on your shoes.

Some shoe horns are as long as 32 inches, but the standard size is between 4 and 7.5 inches, with smaller models under 4 inches that are designed for travel.

Material

Plastic, metal, wood, and polished horn are the most popular materials used to make shoe horns. Plastic is the most popular and least expensive. Metal is the most durable option and wood is the thickest material, while the polished horn is a more stylish option.

What to look for in a quality shoe horn

Handle Material

Don’t forget about the handle. The construction of the handle and the type of material used is important for both grip and comfort, which will make your shoe horn easier to use.

Most shoe horns have a handle made from the same material as the rest of the shoe horn itself. Typically, they come in three different types: wooden, plastic, and metal. The wooden handle tends to be the most comfortable because it’s a thicker material and has been designed to be easily held.

Hanging loops

The hanging loop is a feature that allows you to hang your shoe horn near your shoes, such as on the same hook as your keys. The loops are made from a variety of materials, including leather, string fabric, and plastic.

Styles

Foldable shoe horns: This is the ideal style for traveling and can fit in most small pieces of luggage. It’s convenient, but the smaller size also limits the amount of surface space and can make it slightly less efficient to use.

This is the ideal style for traveling and can fit in most small pieces of luggage. It’s convenient, but the smaller size also limits the amount of surface space and can make it slightly less efficient to use. Flexible shoe horns: This style has a hinge near the scoop, which allows you to adjust the angle of the horn. This is more common and most useful in longer horns.

This style has a hinge near the scoop, which allows you to adjust the angle of the horn. This is more common and most useful in longer horns. Telescopic shoe horns: This style can be used as a short, medium or long shoe horn and can be easily used while sitting, crouching or standing.

How much you can expect to spend on a shoe horn

A shoe horn is a relatively inexpensive purchase and can range from $1-$30. The models under $5 tend to be smaller and made out of plastic, so they break easier. A high-end shoe horn will run you between $10-$30 because it will be made from high-quality, long-lasting materials, such as metal or wood, and may feature additional design details.

Shoe horn FAQ

Can I sit while using my shoe horn?

A. Yes. As long as the shoe horn can reach the back of your shoe, you can sit while putting on your shoes with a shoe horn. A longer shoe horn would be ideal to use when sitting.

Can I bring a shoe horn on a plane?

A. It depends. TSA may consider longer wooden or metal shoe horns as weapons. If given a choice, it’s always a good idea to pack your shoe horn in your checked baggage. Be sure to check the TSA website for more information on what is allowed in your carry-on luggage.

Do I need to untie my shoes before I use a shoe horn?

A. It is suggested that you untie your shoes before using your shoe horn in order to limit any damage or stretching of the shoes. However, a shoe horn will make it easier to get into shoes that are tied.

What are the best shoe horns to buy?

Top shoe horn

Comfy Clothiers Long Metal Shoe Horn

What you need to know: A heavy-duty shoe horn that’s thicker than most, so it won’t break or bend!

What you’ll love: Easy on your back, the extra-long length of the horn allows you to easily put on your shoes without excessive bending or stretching. This impeccably designed shoe horn is made from stainless steel with a brushed finish and a convenient eyelet hole for display.

What you should consider: Those trying to use this with tall boots might have an issue with the length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shoe horn for money

GAINWELL Stainless Steel Shoe Horn

What you need to know: A classic and classy shoe horn that’s compact and comes with a leather grip.

What you’ll love: Made from stainless steel, this shoe horn is built to last. The leather handle has a contoured design that makes it comfortable and easy to grip, so it can work well with all types of shoe styles.

What you should consider: This shoe horn model is a smaller size, so it isn’t ideal for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Silly Feet Shoe Horn for Kids

What you need to know: Designed with styles that kids will love, the high-end construction of this model makes it an ideal option for all ages.

What you’ll love: This shoe horn is safe, easy, and comfortable for kids to use. It has a wide-mouth design and an ergonomic handle. It is made with premium stainless steel material, so it won’t rust, bend or break. The iridescent colors make this fun for kids and adults alike.

What you should consider: The wide mouth design is convenient for some users, but others found it too wide for certain types of footwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

