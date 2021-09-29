Best heated insole

Disposable heated insoles can be a useful addition to any survival kit or they can be stored in a vehicle for emergency use in cold weather.

Which heated insole is best?

If you’re someone who finds themselves doubling up on pairs of socks or dealing with numb toes during the coldest winter days, you may want to consider investing in heated insoles. Heated insoles can keep your feet toasty warm in a variety of footwear, so you can stay comfortable no matter your location or activity.

With a number of heated insoles available, it’s important to consider a few key factors, such as style, fit and durability. If a reliable and reusable insole sounds like an appealing option, the Hotronic Universal S4+ Foot Warmer is a top choice.

What to know before you buy heated insoles

Heated insole usage

Before buying a set of heated insoles, consider how they’ll most likely be used. A few common uses include:

Skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports

Hiking

Camping

Hunting and fishing

Walking or jogging

Casual use

Outdoor events

Orthopedic or pain-relief reasons

Disposable vs. rechargeable

The two main types of heated insoles are single-use disposable options and rechargeable battery-powered models. If you only plan on using your heated insoles a handful of times throughout the year, disposable may be the way to go. However, those who think they’ll use them on a regular basis will benefit from a reusable electric model.

Fit

Heated insoles are designed to fit conveniently in your boot, sneaker or other form of footwear. As with other styles of insoles, some heated insoles (reusable models specifically) may need to be trimmed to create a custom fit. Others may feature a more universal sizing.

You should also take into account that some heated insoles may make the overall fit of your footwear slightly tighter, depending on the thickness.

What to look for in quality heated insoles

Heat settings

Disposable insoles likely won’t allow you to adjust the heat settings to your liking, but battery-powered models may come equipped with several base-level settings, which let the wearer increase or decrease the temperature. This option is best for those who want precise control over their insole settings.

Activation

Heated insoles don’t heat up instantly, so it’s important to allow for up to 20 minutes in order for the insole to reach your desired warmth. Single-use insoles are often activated by shaking, while more advanced insoles can be activated by pressing a button or using a remote control.

Adhesive type

Battery-powered heated insoles will likely provide a more precise and snug fit when placed inside your shoes. Disposable insoles need to employ the use of an adhesive to prevent them from sliding back and forth. Look for models with a strong adhesive to keep them firmly in place.

Quantity

More expensive rechargeable options will likely come with a single set of insertable insoles. Less expensive throw-away insoles are more likely to come in multipacks featuring up to 60 pairs depending on the brand.

Durability

There’s a good chance you’ll want to wear your heated insoles in less-than-ideal weather conditions, whether it be snow, rain or slush. The best heated insoles are able to handle a variety of conditions and may even offer water resistance.

Environmentally friendly

Rechargeable insoles reduce your overall waste, making them a generally eco-friendly option. If you opt for single-use heated insoles, you may want to choose those with more natural ingredients that won’t harm the environment upon disposal.

How much you can expect to spend on heated insoles

The least expensive packs of disposable insoles can be found for under $20, with mid-range options costing up to $80. High-quality reusable electric insoles can cost over $200.

Heated insole FAQ

Are heated insoles safe for all ages?

A. Yes, even children can safely wear heated insoles. However, you may need to choose an option that’s available in smaller sizes to fit their sneakers or boots.

How long do heated insoles last?

A. The duration depends on the style of insole. Many disposable heated insoles are rated to last up to 8-9 hours. High-end rechargeable models can last all day, especially if they come equipped with spare battery packs.

What are the best heated insoles to buy?

Top heated insoles

Hotronic Universal S4+ Foot Warmer

What you need to know: These are a great option for anyone wanting a precise fit and all-day warmth.

What you’ll love: Not only do the Hotronic foot warmers heat up quicker than other options, but they also come with two battery packs so you can stay warm for extended periods. With three distinct heat settings, these are fully adjustable and even feature a special heat-blast function.

What you should consider: The high price may not be realistic for some budgets.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top heated insoles for the money

HotHands Insole Foot Warmers

What you need to know: These HotHands insoles are a convenient single-use option that can fit most shoe sizes.

What you’ll love: The sticky adhesive keeps these insoles firmly in place, even during high-energy activities. They can also provide up to 9 hours of reliable heat, making them ideal for long days on the ski slopes or hiking in cold weather.

What you should consider: Overall, those with larger feet may not have the most comfortable fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WORLD-BIO Insole Foot Warmers

What you need to know: Those with larger feet will fare well with these disposable heated insoles.

What you’ll love: The full-length, thin design provides full coverage for all users without creating an uncomfortable fit. Offering over 8 hours of heat, these foot warmers are designed to be used without the use of an adhesive. Many people also appreciate the eco-friendly ingredients.

What you should consider: They can occasionally bunch up after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

