Best women’s Zumba shoe

If you’re attending outdoor Zumba classes, opt for athletic shoes that have advanced cushioning and shock absorption, especially if the class is held on blacktop or concrete.

Which women’s Zumba shoe is best?

Zumba is a worldwide fitness sensation that sees nearly 300,000 students dance their way into classes every week. If you happen to be one of them, you frequently find yourself in search of Zumba shoes.

Zumba combines a variety of dance moves and other popular exercises, which is why it’s important to invest in footwear that supports full movement and range of motion. One of the best-selling Zumba shoes, Ryka Influence Cross Trainers, are well-received for their pivot points and high-impact support.

What to know before you buy women’s Zumba shoes

About Zumba Fitness

Zumba Fitness was founded in 2001 by Beto Perez in Miami and since then, it has become one of the world’s largest fitness brands. To date, Zumba has nearly 15 million students and more than 100,000 instructors participating in 180 countries.

Zumba Fitness taps into Latin-inspired music and dance and other rhythms worldwide to create fun total-body workouts. On average, students may burn between 300 and 900 calories per one-hour class. It’s not just a dance class, though. Zumba is an inclusive, accessible fitness experience that is summed up best by the brand’s slogan, “Ditch the workout — Join the Party!”

Popular styles of Zumba shoes

Zumba incorporates a variety of dance and fitness moves, ranging from salsa dancing to shuffles to squats — sometimes all during the same song. As a result, some types of athletic shoes are better for Zumba than others.

Cross-trainers are popular because they have versatile designs that provide support and stability during high-intensity activity. Many lightweight running shoes are comfortable and flexible enough to navigate complex footwork. Several mid-top and high-top styles are considered suitable for Zumba because they provide lateral ankle support through twists and turns.

Choosing socks for Zumba shoes

Besides investing in Zumba shoes, many students invest in premium athletic socks to wear with them. These styles feature more cushioning than regular socks, namely around the toe and heel. Some athletic socks have compressive areas, such as around the instep and arch, to provide support and boost circulation. Many newer athletic socks are made with wick-away materials, some of which have odor-trapping properties.

What to look for in quality women’s Zumba shoes

Smooth outsoles

Zumba incorporates sliding, twisting and turning moves into choreography. Because it’s often practiced on hard floors, many wearers are partial to lower-traction shoes. These styles feature smooth outsoles that allow wearers to glide or spin without too much friction. Some even have pivot points, which are smooth spots on outsoles located beneath the ball of the foot — the area that receives the most pressure during these Zumba moves.

Lightweight construction

There is a lot of movement, leg-lifting and even jumping in Zumba, and it’s no surprise that many wearers seek lightweight footwear to move through them unencumbered. Popular styles are made with materials like mesh, polyester and neoprene, which add only a few ounces to the shoe’s total weight. These materials provide a flexible fit, which is also a valuable feature in Zumba shoes.

Supportive cushioning

Many shoes suitable for Zumba feature supportive cushioning that absorbs shock during high-impact activity. Padded tongues and collars are among the most common, followed by responsive insoles and midsoles. Some shoes have padded heel cups, which soften the wearer’s contact with hard floors.

How much you can expect to spend on women’s Zumba shoes

Entry-level women’s Zumba shoes, including affordable cross-trainers and lightweight running shoes, cost around $40. Midrange options, priced $45-$85, offer more support and cushioning, while styles with better construction and advanced support features run $90-$150.

Women’s Zumba shoe FAQ

Does Zumba Fitness manufacture its own line of Zumba shoes?

A. Yes, there are many styles of Zumba shoes available online. They’re branded with the Zumba logo and often feature the fitness brand’s signature colors. In addition, some styles are released as part of special collections, in which they have unique designs that match Zumba clothing from the same collection.

Why do some athletic shoes have removable insoles?

A. Athletic shoes have removable insoles to give wearers the option of swapping them for other insoles or custom orthotics. These types of insoles offer specialized support and cushioning, which in turn offers many wearers a better fit.

What’s the best women’s Zumba shoe to buy?

Top women’s Zumba shoe

Ryka Influence Cross Trainers

What you need to know: A long-standing Zumba student favorite, this Ryka style features a pivot point that comes in handy during twists and turns.

What you’ll love: While it has a lightweight construction, the shoe is durable and holds up well through high-impact classes. It has a padded tongue and heel collar, which add support and improve fit. The shoe has a dual-density foam midsole for shock absorption.

What you should consider: Some wearers, including those with slender feet, may feel the toe box has a wide cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s Zumba shoe for the money

Skechers Flex Appeal 2.0 Sneaker

What you need to know: A versatile option, this Skechers style has a lightweight design that lets wearers move freely through Zumba classes.

What you’ll love: The shoe’s flexible design allows for full, unobstructed movement. The foam outsole is smooth enough to glide across hardwood floors, but there’s just enough traction to add stability. The cooling, cushioned midsole keeps wearers cool and comfortable.

What you should consider: The shoe doesn’t have much structure, so feet may slide around if it’s not tightly laced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

New Balance Fuel Core NERGIZE Shoe

What you need to know: Sleek and sporty, this New Balance cross-training shoe is designed to minimize shock during high-impact activity, such as Zumba classes.

What you’ll love: The modern style features elastic laces and a flexible upper, which makes for easy off-and-on. The shoe has a pivot point at the ball of the foot for easy turns. It also has REVlite cushioning for added support and shock absorption.

What you should consider: Because it doesn’t lace up like other shoes, some wearers may feel it doesn’t offer a secure fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.