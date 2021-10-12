Best women’s sneakers

Which women’s sneakers are best?

Nowadays, sneakers can be worn anywhere and anyplace, regardless of whether you are at the gym or out running errands. When you’re on the go, you will want to wear footwear that provides the right amount of traction and support for your feet, especially if you find yourself standing up often. Thankfully, wearing comfortable shoes will never go out of style, so investing in a burgeoning sneaker collection may well be worth every penny. If you want to add new ones to your current closet lineup, discover a new pair below.

What to consider when buying sneakers

Shape

The shape of your shoe should be mapped closely to the shape of your foot for the best fit. Experts recommend that a quality sneaker feels like an “extension of your foot,” meaning in layman’s terms that if your feet are narrow, wide, or need arch support, then the right shoe will need to offer support for these conditions. Your specific anatomy and biomechanics will help you understand which shape is best for you. Trending sneaker designs and styles will also play a large role in the overall shape of the shoe.

Fit

Based on your individual physiology needs, a pair of sneakers with added support elements and outer-sole features will provide a superior fit. A secure fit will be snug around your heel and will not cause any slippage; ideally, there should also be enough wiggle room for your toes. A shoe’s fashionable and functional purposes will also be something to take into consideration when looking at how sneakers will fit your feet, whether or not they’re slip-ons or platforms. Narrowing down the selection process will be easier if you already know what purpose you want to buy your pair for and which characteristics you need to look for.

Feel

Evaluating the feel of a shoe involves more than just checking to see if it’s comfortable to wear. You will want to determine whether or not its other unique features help prevent injuries from occurring. Noting how your feet feel after trying a pair on — and whether you developed any blisters, bruised toes or other hot spots as a result — will further help you evaluate the shoe’s feel. Also be on the lookout for possible physical difficulties you may experience as a result of the shoes. The weight of each shoe and how the outer sole performs on different surfaces are also considerations worth keeping in mind.

What are the best Women’s Sneakers to buy?

Top classic pair

Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All-Star Shoreline Sneaker

This is a classic pair of sneakers from a well-trusted brand that is equally stylish and comfortable. It features the brand’s standard rubber midsole, diamond-patterned rubber outsole, and a sturdy canvas upper. The cushioned insole offers support during long-term wear, and also features ventilation portholes. Choose from a variety of fabric colors and designs, shoelaces, and piping options for a more customized look and style.

Sold by Amazon

Top low-top pair

Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe/Discontinued Sneaker

The low-top sneaker has long been a closet staple and can be paired well with jeans and maxi skirts or dresses. This ankle-skimming silhouetted shoe is available in several neutral and bold colors and features an elastic back that offers a secure slip-on fit. The lightweight footbed adds an extra dose of comfort and can be removed for less arch support. Its non-marking rubber outsole provides a great grip and is fairly weather resistant.

Sold by Amazon

Top slip-on pair

Vans Women’s Slip-On Trainers

If you’re looking for a shoe with a more casual look and feel, then this classic slip-on from Vans is great for dressing up or down and is perfect for social outings. The durable and smooth canvas upper will last a long time and can be spot-cleaned when necessary. The cotton drill lining allows for breathability in warmer weather conditions, and the pair’s slim profile doesn’t make the shoes appear chunky, despite its skater-style silhouette.

Sold by Amazon

Top platform pair

PUMA Women’s Roma Amor Platform Sneaker

You’ve most likely already noticed that platform styles are becoming more and more popular. But unlike typical sneakers, this type of design can lead to wider builds and looser fits when trying on a pair, so you may have to size up or down depending on the fit you’re looking for. This pair’s platform measures up to 1.3 inches and has a 100% synthetic upper that comes in a variety of neutral colors.

Sold by Amazon

Top sustainable pair

Biankina St. Tropez Sustainable Sneakers for Women

Perfect for any outfit, day or night, thanks to featuring a fun color palette that can suit every kind of style. Each classic shade will add a nice pop of color to neutral outfits or complement clothing that feature other bold hues. The St. Tropez is 100% vegan, cruelty-free and handcrafted in Spain.

Sold by Amazon

Top mixed-media pair

Vans Brux WC Leather Suede Athletic Fashion Sneakers

Make a statement with these color-blocked sneakers which are suitable for numerous casual activities including walking short and long distances. However, the lightly padded footbed may lead to leg and foot fatigue. The pair’s mixed-media upper features a vibrant color block with an eye-catching zebra print and has a classic low-top construction. Its rubber outsoles also offer premium traction.

Sold by Amazon

Top dressy pair

Keds Women’s Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker

If you’re hitting the dance floor or out on a fancy date, but don’t want to wear uncomfortable shoes, then put a sparkle in your step with this comfortable glittery pair. The tonal ribbon lace with metal aglets adds an extra dash of glamour to each shoe. Spot wash and air dry the outer material only.

Sold by Amazon

Top basketball pair

Adidas Women’s Forum Mid Basketball Sneakers

This famous sporty silhouette has been a fashion staple on and off the court since the ’80s and has stayed fashionable ever since. This mid-cut pair is a nearly one-to-one reproduction of the original version and is designed with the exact same details, patterns, and materials. Each shoe has a regular fit and lace closure with a removable strap.

Sold by Adidas

Top tennis pair

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Gessie Stretch Knit Sneakers

Available in a variety of bright and bold shades, these knitted-style sneakers are a nice post-summer addition to your wardrobe. The pair can be laced up or slipped on easily without hassle if you prefer to wear them that way. The shoes also feature the brand’s signature logo on the outer sole of the shoe. Its textile and the faux-leather upper can be machine-washed or cleaned by hand.

Sold by Macy’s

Top retro pair

Reebok Women’s Rewind Run Casual Sneakers from Finish Line

Experience the look and feel of kicking it old-school style with this retro-inspired and ultra-comfy pair from Reebok. The style features a playful twist on the classic athletic shape and design with a fun leopard print and a breathable build. The nylon synthetic leather upper can be wiped clean and offers additional support.

Sold by Macy’s

