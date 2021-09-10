The best cheap work boots

In 1930, Red Wing Shoes was the first company to mass-produce safety steel-toed shoes geared specifically toward industrial workers to help prevent common workplace accidents.

Which cheap work boot is best?

Whether you need boots for work just like the way they look, selecting the right style and finding the right fit is important, but not any old boot will do. There are important factors to consider to ensure the boot you’re purchasing will provide you necessary protection and fits your specific needs. If you’re looking for a cheap but high-quality work boot, a top choice is the Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex 6″ Brown Steel Toe.

What to know before you buy a cheap work boot

What type of work will you be doing?

Use the work you’ll be doing in the boots and the environment you’ll be working in as a guide. For example, if working with concrete, you want to purchase books that are waterproof, while carpenters want a book that can protect from deep puncture wounds.

Do you have any injuries or need additional support?

Shoes are the support center for the entire body. The proper footwear is not only beneficial for your feet but can also help to support your knees and back. If you have suffered an injury or have limited mobility, it’s best to speak with your doctor to learn if there are certain boots or features you should look for that provide optimal comfort.

And if you want to keep your boots clean and looking good, take a look at the buying guide for best boot scrubbers on Best Reviews.

Does your job require OSHA-approved safety toe boots?

Most skilled craftsmen and laborers in the United States are required to wear boots that are approved by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These boots adhere to standards recommended by the American Society for Testing and Materials.

If you are purchasing work boots for a specific job, you should speak to your supervisor to ensure the pair you select falls into these categories.

What to look for in a cheap work boot

Construction of the boot

Brand name, type of material and craftsmanship all contribute to price and quality of a work boot, but the type of construction is also important.

Goodyear construction allows the boot to be resoled. Cementing construction typically means the boots are less expensive and more comfortable but have a shorter lifespan. Blake construction is not waterproof but more durable and can last longer.

Types of toe protection

There are three types of toe protection. Steel toes are industry standard and provide solid protection. Aluminum toes are much lighter and more comfortable but provide the same level of safety. Composite toe boots provide the same safety but are metal-free, so they also provide protection against electricity.

Types of laces

Laces are often the weakest part of most boots. If you don’t want to find yourself shopping for laces after they break, look for boots that have leather, kevlar or paracord laces.

How much you can expect to spend on the best cheap work boots.

A pair of cheap work boots that are comfortable and still offer solid protection can range between $50-$110. Work boots on the lower end of the price spectrum may not be waterproof or provide the same amount of protection, so you want to make sure you’re not compromising your safety or health.

Cheap work boots FAQ

How should work boots fit?

A. It is recommended that work boots should be a precise fit. Anything too big or too small is not good for your foot. You should take note that standard shoe sizes do not always apply to work boots and it’s suggested you go up a half-size to get the best fit.

Do work boots stretch or mold to your foot?

A. There is limited ability for boots to stretch or mold outside of the leather exterior. The sturdy materials will not flex to your foot, so they can be difficult to break in. It’s best to select a work boot that fits well to begin with.

What are the best cheap work boots to buy?

Top cheap work boots

Carhartt Men’s Rugged Flex 6″ Brown Steel Toe

What you need to know: These cheap work boots offer protection against compression hazards, while the steel toe provides additional protection from electrical volts up to 18,000.

What you’ll love: This steel toe and safety toe boot meets ASTM standards and is supported by OSHA to provide support in most all working conditions. To offer optimal comfort, these work boots have a fast-drying lining to wick away moisture and sweat, while the foam insole cushion assists in the reduction of foot fatigue.

What you should consider: It has been noted that finding the right size for these boots can be difficult as they are known to run a bit large, especially for those with a narrower foot.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top work boots for the money

Wolverine Men’s Chainhand EPX 6” Waterproof Work Boots

What you need to know: This high-grip, no-slip, mid-cut waterproof work boot feels light and comfortable on your foot while offering top-notch protection on the job.

What you’ll love: This work boot is constructed with full-grain leather, moisture-wicking mesh, and nylon shank for support and stability. You will love the in-shoe comfort with the advanced comfort PU midsole and the EPX anti-fatigue footbed that is removable and offers a landing pad with each step.

What you should consider: Some customers have found these boots to be narrower than other boots and have a tight fit.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Worth checking out

Skechers Men’s Burgin-Tarlac Industrial Boot

What you need to know: Designed for safety and comfort, these work boots will easily become a daily go-to with a puncture-resistant upper and an ASTM-approved steel toe.

What you’ll love: These boots provide total safety, with a steel toe front, electrical hazard safe design, a high traction rubber outsole slip and an oil-resistant lace. The Air-Cooled Memory Foam footbed provides extra comfort.

What you should consider: These boots are water-resistant but not waterproof. If your job requires you to get your feet wet or you work in damp spaces, these boots may not keep your feet fully dry.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.