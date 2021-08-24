Best insoles for work boots

You’ll need to replace insoles at some point because they eventually compress and compromise on support. Depending on how often you use them, you may need to replace them every six months to two years.

Which work boot insoles are best?

Spending hours on your feet working takes a toll on your body, and at the end of the day, you feel it. While they won’t eliminate all your aches and pains, investing in a pair of insoles for your work boots may alleviate some of them.

Insoles for work boots provide support in the most-needed areas, particularly the foot’s heel, arch and ball. The Spenco Total Support Max Shoe Insoles, for example, have advanced support that improves stability by placing the foot in optimal alignment.

What to know before you buy insoles for work boots

Assessing your boots

Before you commit to buying insoles for your work boots, determine whether it’s time to upgrade your work boots. Worn-out boots may fit much differently — and offer different support — than a newer pair. Additionally, it’s smart to break in the new pair if you’re changing boot brands before choosing insoles.

Getting used to insoles in work boots

Sometimes, you won’t feel immediate relief when you begin using insoles with your work boots. In fact, there’s a break-in period that may last a couple of weeks. Fortunately, many insole manufacturers are keenly aware of this and stand behind their products with satisfaction guarantees.

Lightweight, flexible insoles tend to have shorter break-in periods than rigid ones. However, even after a few weeks of wearing rigid insoles, some wearers still feel uncomfortable and eventually switch to a more flexible design.

When to talk to your doctor about insoles

If you experience significant foot, ankle and even knee pain, even after trying insoles, it’s time to talk to your doctor.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, you may need custom orthotics prescribed by your doctor. These address more serious foot conditions like plantar fasciitis, bursitis or ankle pain. However, not every health insurance plan covers the cost of custom orthotics, which may run as high as $250 or more per pair. For that reason, it’s recommended that you speak to your insurance company regarding benefits and coverage before proceeding to avoid unexpected costs.

What to look for in work boot insoles

Arch support

Insoles with advanced arch support may place your foot in optimal alignment if you have high arches. Some arch supports are made of soft memory foam or gel, whereas others are made with rigid plastic to provide consistent, stable support.

Cushioning

Every insole offers some level of cushioning, which contributes to shock absorption. These details help distribute impact around the foot instead of concentrating it in one area, often leading to localized aches and pains.

Lightweight insoles, for example, have thin layers of soft foam. Insoles that offer advanced cushioning may have contoured designs, memory foam heel cups or massaging gel pads. Some insoles also have cushioning around the ball of the foot or the toes.

Ventilation

It’s no secret that work boots can get sweaty, which is why many insoles are designed with ventilation details. Because insoles have several layers, they have perforations to allow for air circulation. However, there are mixed reviews regarding how effective they are at moving air around the foot, especially inside work boots that aren’t very breathable.

How much you can expect to spend on work boot insoles

Insoles that offer lightweight support cost $10 and below. However, if you’re in need of insoles with targeted support, be prepared to spend between $15-$35. What’s more, insoles with more specialized support or unique construction may run as high as $50-$100.

Insoles for work boots FAQ

How do I know whether insoles will fit inside my work boots?

A. Most insoles are designed to be cut to size to achieve a custom fit. They have lines and markings to guide you, and it’s best to snip off a little at a time to avoid removing too much. Otherwise, you’ll end up with insoles that are too small. In turn, it may impact their overall fit and support level.

Can I wear the same insoles in more than one pair of shoes?

A. Yes, you can, although it’s recommended to buy separate insoles for different pairs when possible. Work boot insoles are somewhat specialized and may not fit well inside other footwear. These insoles tend to be bulky as well, so they’re rarely suitable for dress or athletic shoes.

What’s the best work boot insole to buy?

Top insole for work boots

Spenco Total Support Max Shoe Insoles

What you need to know: These Spenco insoles are a crowd favorite for their rigid, reliable support.

What you’ll love: They may help reduce the symptoms of overpronation. Its advanced heel and arch support include multi-density zones for shock absorption. Backed by a one-year guarantee.

What you should consider: Some wearers felt the support was too rigid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top work boot insoles for the money

Dr. Scholl’s Work Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles

What you need to know: Deemed an affordable option from a trusted brand, these insoles offer improved shock absorption and arch support.

What you’ll love: Massaging gel zones minimize fatigue and discomfort, while their firm arch support improves stability inside boots. Cooling vents boost airflow and keep feet cool.

What you should consider: Some customers feel there isn’t enough padding for the rest of the foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KEEN Utility Insole Replacement with Heel Pad

What you need to know: Suitable for neutral arch support, these KEEN insoles have deep heel cups and a breathable design.

What you’ll love: They are lined with a premium odor-absorbing layer. They feature a lightweight design that isn’t as bulky or rigid as other insoles while offering stability through the gait. Easy to cut to size.

What you should consider: Not suitable if you need significant arch support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.