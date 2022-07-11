Technology

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
72°
LIVE NOW
Daybreak on Channel 2
Denver
72°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
🏆 Colorado Avalanche Parade
Live Streams
On-Demand Video
Live Stream Schedule
🔴 FOX31 NOW
🔴 FOX31 Live Stream
🔴 Channel 2 Live Stream
🔴 Live Cam: DIA
News
Local News
National/World
Problem Solvers
Data Desk
Primary Election Results
Politics
Colorado Point of View
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Health
Coronavirus
Money
Denver gas prices
Tech
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Outdoor Colorado
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly …
Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year …
5 restaurants that specialize in mac and cheese
Wildfire threat becomes tool to fight home builders
Weather
Denver Weather Radar
Denver Hourly Forecast
Closings & Delays
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Denver Temperature Map
Air Quality Report & Forecast
Colorado Wildfire Map
Colorado Fire Restrictions
Traffic Map
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos | Orange & Blue Report
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Top Stories
Iglesias drives in 6 runs as Rockies beat Padres …
Top Stories
Avalanche sign key Stanley Cup run performers
Top Stories
Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres …
Tickets available soon for Broncos fan day practice
Machado homers as Padres beat Rockies at Coors Field
Valeri Nichushkin re-signs with Avalanche for 8 years
Great Day Colorado
About GDC
Contact GDC
Download GDC Video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Business Spotlight
Deals
Contests
Newsletters
Community
Remarkable Women of Denver
Project Roadblock
On TV
TV Schedules
NFL: How games on TV are decided
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at KDVR & KWGN
About
News Team
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Paid Programming
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
KDVR/KFCT/KWGN-TV EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Search
Please enter a search term.
Technology
Amazon flashes deals on Audible and Kindle services …
Top Technology Headlines