Best TurboTax software

Install TurboTax before you plan on filing taxes so you can work out any technical difficulties and get used to its dashboard.

Which TurboTax software is best?

Students, homeowners and entrepreneurs all share one thing in common: They have to file their taxes. To make the job easy, many turn to Intuit’s user-friendly TurboTax software.

TurboTax utilizes a combination of question-and-answer sections and fill-in-the-blanks. Provided you’re accurate and honest with your information, filing is simple. Since TurboTax covers both state and federal filings, it’s essentially one-stop software.

Our top pick, the TurboTax Deluxe 2020 Desktop Tax Software, Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file, guides homeowners through deductions.

What to know before you buy TurboTax software

User-friendly

Let’s face it: filing taxes can be complicated and intimidating. TurboTax uncomplicates the process by explaining tax lingo in plain language. The software seamlessly guides you through sections in a frustration-free way. You can even save your progress and return to it later.

Expert help

TurboTax employs a question-and-answer interview process to obtain all the information it needs for your filing. If you feel you need more guidance that requires a detailed explanation, you can access a live TurboTax agent. This connects you to tax professionals who can help you pinpoint the right information.

Easy e-filing

With TurboTax, you can e-file instead of dealing with the headache of paperwork. Not only is it hassle free, it often results in a much faster refund. Keep in mind there is an additional fee for some e-filings.

Affordable filing

It’s often much less expensive to file with TurboTax than to go through an accountant or tax-preparation service. It also means you know the status of your filing, instead of waiting for preparation and filing to go through.

What to look for in quality TurboTax software

Using the software

TurboTax is step-oriented, so it’s easy to pace yourself during filing. To progress through to the end, you need to satisfy each screen’s questions with appropriate information. TurboTax organizes like information to help you get through sections more quickly, instead of flipping through paperwork the whole time.

Final submission

Don’t worry: TurboTax catches it if you’re missing any information or if something sounds incorrect. Once you finalize your filing, the software performs a cursory audit to make sure all your boxes are ticked. If you need to submit additional data, TurboTax prompts you and returns to the screen where it goes.

Free trial

When you use the online version of TurboTax, you can try it out for free. Perhaps the best part of using the online version is that through the interview process, TurboTax determines which software is best for your tax situation. If you like it enough to complete your filing, TurboTax simply deducts the fees from your refund.

How much you can expect to spend to spend on TurboTax software

Basic TurboTax software for simple filings costs $25-$50, but if you’re a homeowner and have diverse income sources or deductions, expect to spend closer to $100. Business owners can purchase TurboTax software with advanced capabilities starting at $100.

TurboTax software FAQ

I’m recently divorced/widowed and my filing is totally different this year. Will TurboTax guide me through the changes?

A. Yes, and this is where the question-and-answer platform excels the most — when it comes to changes in your financial situation or history. Make sure you have your previous year’s filing on hand for comparison.

What’s the best TurboTax software to buy?

Top TurboTax software

TurboTax Deluxe 2020 Desktop Tax Software, Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file

What you need to know: This is a well-rounded software for those with deductions, those who own a home and single individuals.

What you’ll love: It is user-friendly to do personal federal and state taxes. It guides users through latest tax law changes and is epecially good if you have a mortgage.

What you should consider: Some people reported bugs that have since been solved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TurboTax software for the money

TurboTax Deluxe 2020 Desktop Tax Software, Federal Returns Only + Federal E-file

What you need to know: This is a great affordable option if you live in a state that doesn’t require state filing.

What you’ll love: It has automatic tax form updates.

What you should consider: There is a slight learning curve if it’s the first year filing your taxes, but this is the same for all TurboTax software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TurboTax Home & Business Desktop 2020 Tax Software, Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file

What you need to know: This is essential for small business owners or self-employed individuals who need an all-in-one tax software.

What you’ll love: LLCs, S or C corporations can use it, and it comes with live phone support.

What you should consider: There is a slight learning curve if it’s the first year filing your taxes, but this is the same for all TurboTax software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.