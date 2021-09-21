Best soft dog treats

A soft dog treat can serve as a motivational snack when training young puppies and a healthy addition to the diet of older dogs.

Which soft dog treat is best?

From puppies to older dogs, a soft dog treat is a great choice to reward your pup. For younger dogs that cannot chew hard morsels to older pups that have digestive issues, there are numerous benefits to a soft dog treat that will not make a mess on your floor when enjoyed. If you are looking for one that promotes skin health, Cloud Star Dynamo Dog Skin & Coat Soft Chews is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a soft dog treat

Ingredients

Read the ingredients carefully. You want to select treats made with quality, whole-food ingredients such as real fruits and vegetables as well as meat. If your dog has a specific allergy, check the label to be sure it is not contained. Some common pet food allergies also include wheat, corn and soy, so it is best to stay away from these ingredients.

Calories

You want to be sure your pet is enjoying a healthy snack and not putting on unwanted calories. The snacks should equate to 10% of your pup’s daily calorie intake, so it is important to find a reliable brand that offers a low-calorie treat, especially if your dog is older and less active.

Flavor

If your dog likes a particular flavor, try to find that flavor for them. Soft dog treats are available in a variety of flavors that range from sweet to savory. Some include healthy options made with fruit and yogurt while others feature meat or nut-based ingredients. For more information, take a look at the full soft dog treat buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality soft dog treat

Nutrition

Opt for a soft dog treat filled with vitamins and minerals that benefit your pet’s health in the long run. If your dog needs a nutritional boost to their everyday diet, a soft dog treat can provide the supplemental nutrition they need. Some contain fillers and additives so if you are looking for a natural treat, avoid choosing one that contains these ingredients.

Size

Choose a soft dog treat designed for the size of your pet. If you have a puppy or smaller dog, find a treat that comes as smaller pieces so the dog can eat easily and not choke. If you have a larger breed, you can go with a bigger treat for them to enjoy.

Packaging

Most soft dog treats come in resealable packaging to preserve the snack’s freshness while keeping it moist. You also can store your pet’s treats in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a soft dog treat

Soft dog treats range from $5-$20 depending on the ingredients and multipack options. The higher the quality and more nutrient-rich the treat is, the more expensive it will be.

Soft dog treat FAQ

Are soft dog treats good for dogs?

A. If you choose a healthy treat that has high quality ingredients, it will provide added nutrition to your pet’s diet. Limit the treats to 10% of your dog’s daily recommended calorie intake. When selecting the right one for your pet, keep in mind their size, weight and activity level, and look for one that has whole-food ingredients and does not contain fillers or additives.

How do you keep soft dog treats soft?

A. One of the biggest problems with soft dog treats is they dry out by the time you get to the end of the bag. To avoid this, refrigerate some of the treats for up to two weeks or if you won’t be using them for a while, store them in the freezer. Fully thaw the treat before giving it to your pet.

What are the best soft dog treats to buy?

Top soft dog treat

Cloud Star Dynamo Dog Skin & Coat Soft Chews

What you need to know: Designed to promote skin health for your dog, these soft treats contain vitamin E, salmon and salmon oil for healthier skin and a fuller coat.

What you’ll love: The grain-free and gluten-free treats do not contain artificial flavors and are made with salmon, fruits, vegetables and herbs. They help to give your pet’s skin and coat a healthier appearance.

What you should consider: Dogs love these treats so it is easy to overfeed them.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top soft dog treat for the money

Hill’s Science Diet Soft Savories With Peanut Butter and Banana

What you need to know: Dogs love the soft texture of these chunky treats made with real peanut butter and bananas.

What you’ll love: The natural treats do not contain artificial flavors or preservatives and are designed to be enjoyed by dogs over 9 weeks old. The cinnamon-roll-shaped treat is made with real peas, potatoes and peanuts.

What you should consider: These treats can become hard if the bag is not sealed properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Old Mother Hubbard Peanut Butter and Bacon Flavored Biscuits

What you need to know: Designed for seniors and small breeds, these soft, oven-baked treats do not contain artificial preservatives or meat by-products.

What you’ll love: These treats contain all-natural ingredients including peanut butter, bacon, whole wheat and oatmeal. You can use them as a training treat to motivate your pet or as a healthy addition to your older pet’s diet.

What you should consider: If your dog has a wheat allergy, avoid these treats.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

