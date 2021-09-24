Horse salt licks are fence savers. A salt- and mineral-seeking horse will chew wood to get to even the smallest amounts of nutrition they can find.

Which horse salt lick is best?

When it comes to nutrition, wild horses are experts at meeting their needs. They graze 15-17 hours a day, looking for all of the vital nutrients they need to stay healthy. Domesticated equines rely on their human companions to meet all of their dietary needs. When adequate forage does not supply the 10 grams of sodium they need every day, it’s crucial to supplement their ration with the best horse salt lick.

The Himalayan Secrets Himalayan Rock Salt Animal Lick is 22 pounds of high-quality salt and trace minerals that will help keep your horse healthy.

What to know before you buy a horse salt lick

Salt only, or salt and minerals?

Although some horse owners will add sodium to their horse’s diet by simply tossing a handful of table salt into a horse’s feed, horse salt licks can offer a self-serve version of one of three types of salt: plain, Himalayan and red trace minerals.

Plain salt is a hard block of the same salt you’d find on your table, but the other two are very different. Himalayan salt offers various essential, naturally occurring trace minerals that horses need, like potassium. Red trace minerals are more minerals than salt. Which you choose really depends on what your horse needs.

Method of delivery

While a loose handful of salt works well for horses who get grain daily, pastured or grass-only horses need another option. All three types of salt are available in a large block that can be hung on a fence or set in a shallow bucket in the pasture.

Both hanging salt and salt in a bucket have pros and cons. Hanging salt might eat through the rope it’s hung from, and salt in a bucket may dissolve faster when rainwater collects.

What to look for in a quality horse salt lick

Size matters

Are you supplementing salt for a herd of 10 horses? One tiny 2-pound salt lick won’t cut it. Look for large blocks to place in various locations in the pasture, or make sure and hang multiple salt licks along the fence line.

Don’t forget that adding salt makes a horse thirsty. When supplementing with salt, make sure your horse has access to plenty of fresh, clean water.

Hanging mechanism

A flimsy rope on a stall-hung salt lick won’t outlast a curious or playful horse. Look for a strong, natural-fiber rope from which to hang the salt lick. You might need to add rope or use a sturdy chain.

Quality minerals

If your horse needs more than just salt, make sure you buy a salt lick with the type of minerals your horse needs and enough of them. Check the label to be sure what you’re getting is adequate for what you need.

How much you can expect to spend on horse salt lick

Horse salt licks might be the most affordable piece of equipment you ever purchase for your horse. Depending on the size and type, expect to spend $14-$40 for a horse salt lick.

Horse salt lick FAQ

Is there a difference between a salt lick and a red trace mineral block?

A. Yes, and the main difference is immediately visible. Red trace mineral blocks are, in fact, deep red due to their high mineral content. Salt licks are pure white, unless they are Himalayan, in which case they are sometimes light to deep pink.

The other main difference is the actual salt content. A red trace mineral block has only a tiny amount of salt and may not give your horse all the sodium needed.

How long does a salt lick last?

A. That depends on the type of salt lick, the number of horses and where it’s hung. Expect a salt lick hung in a stall for a single horse to last several months, while a block in a shallow bucket feeding a dozen horses might only last three weeks, especially in hot or rainy weather.

What are the trace minerals found in a Himalayan salt lick?

A. The type of trace minerals in a Himalayan salt lick varies greatly. Some of the most common and most beneficial include calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium.

What’s the best horse salt lick to buy?

Top horse salt lick

Himalayan Secrets Himalayan Rock Salt Animal Lick

What you need to know: Farm animals of every kind enjoy the salt and minerals in this salt lick.

What you’ll love: This salt lick features smooth edges that make it safe for horses, cows and goats. There are no additives in this product, and it comes in three weight options for herds of every size.

What you should consider: Although it has a hole for hanging, the rope is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top horse salt lick for the money

Nevlers Himalayan Salt Licks With Ropes

What you need to know: This two-for-one means you’ll never run out when you need a salt lick.

What you’ll love: The Nevlers salt licks come pre-threaded for easy hanging. The salt is pure Himalayan, with trace minerals you can see. The sizes are roughly the same, but each of these ranges from 4.5 to 6.5 pounds.

What you should consider: The rope is convenient but not very sturdy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Horsemen’s Pride Himalayan Salt Block on Rope

What you need to know: Horsemen’s Pride is a trusted producer of products for horses, and this salt lick is no different.

What you’ll love: This hefty salt lick is small but mighty, weighing in at 7.5 pounds. It comes with a robust, pre-threaded rope and is a good balance of Himalayan salt and trace minerals.

What you should consider: The packaging could be better, as some users report that their salt licks arrived broken.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

