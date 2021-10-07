Catnip treats come in various forms, and while most cats like most treats, some sensitive cats may require trying out multiple different treats before landing on the one they like the most.

Which catnip treats are best?

Every cat is a bit different from the next one, though it’s pretty clear by this point that all cats have their specific preferences. For that reason, choosing the best catnip treats can be a little intimidating, especially if you’ve never bought them for your cat before and have no reference point.

The Meowijuana Catatonic Bundle of Munchie Catnip Treats is an excellent pick for most cats. It adds a funny bit of cat drug humor to the mix while offering multiple catnip products in a bundle with catnip treats themselves.

What to know before you buy catnip treats

Cat’s preferences

Ultimately, the best catnip treats are going to depend on your cat’s preferences, so finding their favorite could require a little bit of trial and error. Many brands that make regular cat treats also make catnip varieties of those treats. If your cat already likes a specific brand or flavor, it may be good to see if they will enjoy its catnip variants.

Catnip to treat ratio

The amount of catnip in a given treat is also worth considering, as those with more will have more of a tangible impact on your cats, while those with less may simply offer them a small buzz.

Cat treat types

A wide variety of cat treat types exists today, including freeze-dried meats, classic crunchy cat treats, soft cat treats, extra moist cat treats and other cat treats with health benefits like supporting dental protection and digestive health. Different catnip treats feature various ingredients, calorie levels and volumes, all of which should be considered when buying catnip treats or cat treats in general.

What to look for in a quality catnip treat

Flavor

Being a “treat,” the flavor of catnip treats is likely one of the essential features from your cat’s perspective. While cat treats come in a wide variety of flavors and ingredient combinations, pairing the treats you buy with the flavors your cat already likes, such as tuna-based food, chicken-based food, etc. This is a great way to ensure that they’ll enjoy the treats you buy.

Packaging

While it doesn’t matter quite as much like the flavor and overall healthiness of ingredients, the packaging a set of catnip treats comes in can make or break your ability to store the treats or keep them tightly closed to avoid letting them become stale. Packaging can also make treats easier or harder to administer, with some treats even offering self-administration over long periods.

Volume

Similar to a catnip treat’s packaging, the volume of a container of catnip treats is worth considering before you make your purchase. If you’re trying a specific kind of catnip treat for the first time, it may be a safe bet to purchase the smallest possible volume of the treats, just in case they don’t like them. However, buyers can also save a little money by buying their treats in bulk, which is worthwhile if they can guarantee their cat will eat them all.

How much you can expect to spend on catnip treats

Catnip treats can vary significantly in price, though they generally cost between 25-65 cents per ounce, depending on their quality, volume and ingredients.

Catnip treats FAQ

Are catnip treats good for cats?

A. Catnip treats are really good for a cat’s digestive system, especially when used in moderation. However, too much catnip can be disorienting for cats and cause nausea, dizziness and even vomiting, among other things.

Do catnip treats make cats high?

A. Different cats may have different responses to catnip, but in general, it does tend to make them experience a short period of psychoactive effects. Still, experts agree that catnip isn’t comparable to the human consumption of drugs and does not make them hallucinate.

What are the best catnip treats to buy?

Top catnip treats

Meowijuana Catatonic Bundle of Munchie Catnip Treats

What you need to know: These super tasty and all-natural catnip treats come in three separate cannabis-themed bundles, each with a blend of catnip treats and other goodies, along with flavors that many cats love.

What you’ll love: Beyond the sheer comedy of this catnip treat brand, which is grown in the U.S., cats love these treats. Each bundle comes with a slightly different array of catnip items with treats, including the potential for catnip bubbles, catnip “buds,” a catnip spray.

What you should consider: A small few cat owners who bought these treats reported that their cats either didn’t like them or had some digestive issues.

Top catnip treats for the money

Temptations Mixups Catnip Fever Flavor Catnip Treats

What you need to know: These super-popular catnip treats are a perfect blend of the typical cat treat with a tasty catnip center that will make your cats go crazy in a good way.

What you’ll love: Temptations brand treats are known for being one of the most popular treat types with cats, and the addition of the catnip to these makes them simply irresistible for most cats. These Temptation catnip treats include a soft, tasty catnip center with a combination of chicken and cheese flavors.

What you should consider: Some buyers found that it was tough to keep the lid sealed on these treats, later noticing that the treats had become stale and less appealing to their cats.

Worth checking out

PureBites Chicken Breast and Catnip Freeze-Dried Catnip Treats

What you need to know: PureBites’ freeze-dried chicken treats feature just two natural ingredients, including a potent catnip formula that cats just love.

What you’ll love: Featuring only catnip and all-natural freeze-dried chicken, these catnip treats are known for being easy to chew for most cats, and they include a ton of protein, making them a good choice nutritionally for cats. In addition, these treats are completely made in the U.S., using U.S. catnip and chicken.

What you should consider: Because the catnip is simply sprinkled onto these treats, some buyers found these particularly messy compared to the average cat treat.

