Best cat snacks

Giving your cat high-quality organic treats with a good source of protein can improve their skin and coat, which can result in fewer hairballs.

Which cat snack is best?

Cat owners love to spoil their pets. Treats are a great way to show affection and bond with your cat, but you don’t want to give them treats that might come at the expense of good health. There are a lot of healthy treats out there, but cats can be extremely picky about what they eat, so it’s difficult to find a snack that’s both healthy and appealing to your cat.

As long as you feed your cat treats in moderation and pay close attention to the ingredients in the product you purchase, treats can be a healthy addition to your cat’s diet. Perennial favorite Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats come in many flavors and have a crunchy exterior and meaty interior to satisfy your cat’s cravings.

What to know before you buy cat snacks

Cat treat types

Crunchy: Crunchy treats could be considered traditional cat treats. They’re the most common and tend to be the least expensive, but make sure you read the label, because some brands contain potentially unwanted ingredients and empty calories.

Freeze-dried: Freeze-dried raw treats can maintain the texture of fish or meat, but without the mess of raw treats. These treats often have fewer ingredients and the freeze-drying process preserves the nutrients.

Moist: If your cat prefers the texture of wet food, you might have more luck with moist treats.

Allergies

The more ingredients in the treats you give your cats, the higher the chance they might be allergic to one or more of the ingredients. If you know your cat has allergies or issues digesting food, be careful of the ingredients in the treats you choose.

Daily calorie allowance

Treats and snacks should be about 10% of your cat’s total calories for the day. You should be aware of your cat’s recommended total daily calorie allowance as well as the serving sizes of the snacks to make sure they fit with their overall nutrition plan.

What to look for in quality cat snacks

Ingredients

Meat: Look for cat treats where the primary ingredients are meat. Opt for treats with ingredients like freeze-dried tuna or a specific protein, while avoiding ambiguous “meat products.”

Natural ingredients: Try and avoid snacks with artificial colors or flavors. Natural ingredients have health benefits and keep your cat full longer.

Try and avoid snacks with artificial colors or flavors. Natural ingredients have health benefits and keep your cat full longer. Quantity of ingredients: If the label is loaded with ingredients you haven’t heard of, it might be best to avoid that product. Cat snacks with fewer ingredients are usually better for the health of your kitty.

Alternative options

There are specialty items out there that might be a good option for older cats, cats on a specific diet or those with health problems. For example, there are grain-free treats and treats specifically designed to support your cat’s GI tract.

Dental health

Cat snacks that support your cat’s dental health are larger and crunchier than other cat treats. This type of treat helps to clean tartar and plaque from your cat’s teeth. Cat dental snacks should be clearly labeled for adult cats and should not be given to young cats or kittens.

How much you can expect to spend on cat snacks

Most cat snacks vary in price based on brand, ingredients and type. They range from $0.30-$1 per ounce, but there are top-of-the-line, single-ingredient treats that can cost up to $5 per ounce.

Cat snacks FAQ

Can a cat be trained with cat snacks or treats?

A. Positive reinforcement is shown to be the best way to train a cat. Using snacks as part of that training can be very successful.

How many snacks is too many?

A. The total amount of snacks you should give your cat is based on their total caloric intake for the day. Treats should not exceed more than 10% of their daily calories. Consult your vet to find a more accurate total for your specific cat.

What are the best cat snacks to buy?

Top cat snacks

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats

What you need to know: At under 2 calories per treat, Temptations allow you to give treats to your cat every day.

What you’ll love: Your cat will love this crunchy and chewy snack that can be used as a treat, meal topper and even an actual meal.

What you should consider: Cats can be picky when it comes to their food, and since these treats are such a favorite, your cat could become less interested in other foods. Make sure your cat has a well-balanced diet and doesn’t become reliant on these snacks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top cat snacks for the money

Feline Greenies Catnip Flavor Natural Dental Care Cat Treats

What you need to know: This is the number one vet-recommended cat dental treat, and it’s made with no artificial preservatives.

What you’ll love: This addictive catnip-flavored dental treat has a crunchy texture to reduce tartar buildup, clean teeth and freshen breath. This delicious cat snack is packed with natural ingredients, added vitamins, nutrients and minerals.

What you should consider: Customers have noticed that these treats can be hit or miss. If your cat isn’t a fan of this specific flavor, there are other options you can try to see what piques their interest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Sheba Meaty Tender Sticks Cat Treats

What you need to know: Give your cat the real meat snack they crave. This contains lean protein to help support their muscles.

What you’ll love: These premium cat snacks are individually wrapped for freshness and taste. The meaty tender treats are easy to break and distribute to your cat as necessary.

What you should consider: In order to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle, only give your cat one meat stick per day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

