Best cat exercise wheel

Most indoor cats don’t get the exercise they need to stay healthy. In general, cats should get about 30 minutes of exercise each day.

Which cat exercise wheels are best?

Housecats may seem lazy but in reality, they need exercise to stay healthy. Exercise wheels aren’t just for hamsters anymore. Nowadays, you can buy a wheel large enough for your feline friend to use. Many cat wheels are designed with carpet that cats can scratch and a sleek design that blends well with most home decor.

The PawHut Round Cat Wheel With Carpet Runway features a simple yet sturdy design both you and your cat will love.

What to know before you buy a cat exercise wheel

How to get your cat to use an exercise wheel

As with most other cat toys, your cat isn’t likely to play on its exercise wheel at first. Still, your cat eventually should become interested in the wheel, especially if you buy one it can scratch. If you’ve had your wheel for a while and your cat still hasn’t used it, try sprinkling some catnip inside the wheel to pique your cat’s interest.

How much space you need

Many cat wheels are designed to take up as little space as possible. However, they have to be large enough for a cat to run in them comfortably. If you don’t have a lot of extra space in your home, get a simple exercise wheel with a small but sturdy base. If you have plenty of extra room in your home, consider a larger-than-life cat wheel with multilayered platforms and scratching posts.

Assembly

Due to their large size, companies typically ship cat wheels unassembled. If you don’t particularly like building things, get a model that ships in three or four separate pieces and requires only a few steps to assemble. Many cat wheels come with everything you need to assemble them, although there are a few that require you to have a drill or screwdriver on hand.

What to look for in a quality cat exercise wheel

Sturdy design

A cat exercise wheel needs to be sturdy enough to handle daily use. Your cat not only will run on it, but also will paw at it and likely knock it over. Although you probably won’t want an enormous wheel that takes up a ton of space in your home, make sure you get one that is durable enough to last. Some cat exercise wheels are made of cheap cardboard that falls apart after a few months, whereas others are made of wood or plastic. In general, the wooden and plastic models are the safest bets when it comes to durability.

Stylish design

Although some wheels are smaller than others, they’re all relatively large and should be placed out in the open, so it’s a good idea to get a cat exercise wheel that won’t clash with your home’s decor. Some cat wheels, such as the Penn-Plax Spin Kitty Cat Wheel, feature a sleek, simple design that looks great in almost any home. Others feature built-in cat trees in addition to the exercise wheel.

Reasonable price

Cat exercise wheels are on the higher end of what you’d pay for a cat toy. Ensure the price you pay makes sense for the type of wheel you’re getting. Many of the cardboard-constructed wheels cost nearly the same price as wooden and plastic wheels, but they likely won’t last as long.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat exercise wheel

A quality cat exercise wheel costs around $200. If you want a wheel with added platforms and accessories, expect to pay about $300.

Cat exercise wheel FAQ

How large are cat exercise wheels?

A. Most cat exercise wheels are approximately 36 inches tall and 30 inches long. Those with cat-tree designs can be up to 56 inches tall.

What is the weight limit for a cat wheel?

A. Many cat exercise wheels can accommodate cats up to 20 pounds.

What’s the best cat exercise wheel to buy?

Top cat exercise wheel

PawHut Round Cat Wheel With Carpet Runway

What you need to know: This stylish cat wheel features a safe design with rounded edges and is made of environmentally friendly materials.

What you’ll love: The simple design should look great in any home. The inside of the wheel is lined with carpet your cat can use to sharpen its claws. You can easily clean the wooden wheel by wiping it down with a wet cloth.

What you should consider: This isn’t a great option for large cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cat exercise wheel for the money

PawHut 56-Inch Cat Tree Activity Condo

What you need to know: This activity condo features a cat exercise wheel and much more for around $100 more than a standard cat wheel.

What you’ll love: This option has several platforms for your cat to climb on, and many of them have soft cushions your feline friend will enjoy lying on. The PawHut Activity Condo has a built-in cat house. You can attach the added safety strap to your wall to keep the condo from falling over.

What you should consider: Due to its large size, this option can be shaky if it isn’t attached to the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Penn-Plax Spin Kitty Cat Wheel

What you need to know: This simple cat exercise wheel is easy to assemble and supports cats up to 20 pounds.

What you’ll love: The straightforward design won’t clash with home decor. This wheel features carpet on the inside and outside that your cat can scratch.

What you should consider: This wheel is too small for extra-large cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews.

