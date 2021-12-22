9 top-selling pet products that dogs and cats love

Treat your pet to these top-selling products, so they’ll love you (or tolerate you) more.

Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?

We’ve examined some of the top-selling pet products on the market to find items that your dogs and cats will love.

Top products for your pets

SmartyKat Skitter Critters Catnip Cat Toy

If your cat goes crazy for catnip, they’ll love playing with these mice. They’re designed for being bitten, kicked, and batted around by cats, with the catnip stuffing adding another dimension of fun.

Frisco Refill Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags

Sure, they’re not glamorous, but all dog owners need a good supply of poop bags. Frisco Planet Friendly Poop Bags are made from 50% recycled material and are designed to break down more quickly than regular plastic poop bags. We prefer the unscented option since the scent tends to mix with the odor of what’s inside the bag rather than disguise it.

Yeowww! Catnip Yellow Banana Cat Toy

For cats who prefer larger toys, the Yeowww! Catnip Yellow Banana Cat Toy is a fine choice. It’s large enough for your cat to hug and kick, plus filled with catnip. It’s made from 100% cotton colored with vegetable- or soy-based dyes, and the catnip inside is grown organically.

Temptations Tasty Chicken Flavor Cat Treats

Whether you’re trying to lure your feline friend in from the yard or you simply want to give them a treat to show you care, Temptations Treats are an excellent choice. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, most cats go wild for them.

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toys

If your dog loves plush toys, but they leave your home looking like there’s been a horrible accident at Build-a-Bear, these stuffing-less plush toys might be the answer. They contain rugged squeakers and are great for a game of tug, too.

Fancy Feast Grilled Seafood Feast Variety Pack Canned Cat Food

Cats are well-known for being picky, so it can be difficult to find food they’ll reliably eat. Made from succulent pieces of seafood in gravy, this canned food appeals to most felines. Plus, it comes in a variety pack with tuna, salmon, and seafood feast flavors, so you can mix things up.

OurPets Comfort Elevated Dog & Cat Feeder

Your pet can’t exactly eat at the table with you, but bending down to the floor to a food bowl can be uncomfortable, especially for large dogs. An elevated pet feeder such as this one from OurPets will solve this issue.

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

We love that these Greenies treats make an excellent snack or reward for our canine companions while also helping to keep their teeth clean and healthy.

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Looking for a high-quality dog food that your canine companion will love? This one should be way up at the top of your list. Despite its top-notch ingredients and high-protein content, it’s surprisingly affordable. You can also buy smaller bags, though they cost more pound for pound.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.