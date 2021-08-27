The best dog tent

Tents with windows are perfect for you and your pup to stargaze at night.

Which dog tents are best?

Dog tents come in all shapes and sizes, including more unique attributes to fit specific animals’ needs. There are many things to consider when purchasing a dog tent, like your pet’s size. It’s essential to keep in mind that while you want to make sure your dog has enough space, they are comfortable and safe. Our top pick is the Coleman Evanston Screened Tent.

What to know before you buy a dog tent

Before purchasing a dog tent, you need to keep in mind your dog’s preferences, such as if they prefer more space or extra bedding. Airflow is vital for both warm and cold temperatures as you want your dog to sleep snug. Additionally, knowing what size fits you and your dog comfortably will allow you both to get a good night’s sleep.

Dog tent bed

Some dogs prefer more bedding than others. If your dog does, make sure you purchase a tent that has extra comfort. Using a dog sleeping bag is great because it ensures your pup will be warm on cold nights and provide extra cushion on rough surfaces.

Maximum airflow

Airflow is critical, especially during hot and humid nights, so it’s best you buy a tent that provides maximum circulation. However, letting in too much fresh air can lead to cold drafts, and your dog may become chilled. By contrast, if it’s too hot, your dog may have trouble sleeping. Try setting your tent under a tree for extra shade and away from direct sunlight.

Dog tent size and fabric

Knowing what size works best for you and your dog is extremely important. Are additional campers staying in the tent as well? If so, you’ll have to make sure it can comfortably accommodate everyone. However, keep in mind your dog’s size. Dog’s nails can tear through anything, so you must choose a dog camping tent that is durable. Thick fabrics are preferred to avoid rips and tears and are more common in larger family-style tents.

Water-resistant dog tents

Few tents are 100% waterproof. However, many are water-resistant. It’s vital to purchase a UV-resistant tent so your dog doesn’t get too hot. If you’re traveling to a windy place, you’ll want a dog tent that is strong enough for powerful wind gusts and includes stakes you can put in the ground. Mosquitoes can be a considerable nuisance, so you’ll want to make sure your tent is durable enough to keep them out.

What to look for in a quality dog tent

Tents come in different fabrics. Some are made specifically for warm weather, while others are made for the cold. Before purchasing a dog tent, take specific amenities like extra doors, portability, vestibules and screen windows. Overall, it’s simply personal preference.

Vestibule tents

These are additional (screened) rooms that attach to a tent. They are perfect for dogs to take a nap after a long hike or swimming without ruining your personal items. Additionally, you can keep your dog safe and inside the vestibule when cooking or doing other activities that require full attention. Due to the screened lining, your dog will be able to see you and remain calm.

Twin doors tents

Some tents offer twin doors. This feature is extremely convenient as it makes it easier to enter and leave, especially when you’re wearing a backpack or carrying other items. Instead of stepping over your animal, twin doors provide extra space and allow for more airflow.

Portable tents

You’ll want to make sure your dog tent is easy to carry, especially if you’re backpacking. Excess weight makes it harder to climb up steep hills and can be exhausting. Make sure the tent you purchase is easy to fold and store in tight places. Tent carry bags are great because they provide extra protection from rips and stains.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog tent

Tents come in all shapes, sizes and fabrics. Some are built specifically for the cold while others are for warm. If you’re looking for a durable dog tent, rugged materials like canvas are preferred but may come at a higher price. If you’re looking for a tent with more luxuries like a twin door or auxiliary addition, plan to spend at least $100.

Dog tent FAQ

Does my dog need a sleeping bag?

A. While a sleeping bag isn’t an absolute must, a sleeping bag is excellent for colder weather and provides extra cushion. It is also a good idea if your dog is sleeping in a separate room.

Can dogs scratch and rip a tent?

A. Yes, a dog’s nails can be very sharp. Depending on your pup’s size, behavior and tent materials, rips can happen easily. It’s best to purchase a tent that has thick fabric to avoid this from happening.

Are there different types of tents for dogs?

A. Yes, dog tents come in different varieties. Some tents are made for you and your dog, while others are just for your dog. Some dog tents have add-on pieces, so your pup will have its own space but share the same vicinity.

What’s the best dog tent to buy?

Top dog tent

Coleman Evanston Screened Tent

What you need to know: This dog tent is designed for families, and its roomy interior makes it extremely comfortable and provides maximum airflow.

What you’ll love: Made of mosquito and bug-proof material, this tent is easy to set up. Its 75D polyester taffeta fabric provides extra protection against water and wind.

What you should consider: This dog tent isn’t suitable for backpacking due to its weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog tent for the money

Coleman Elite WeatherMaster 6 Screened Tent

What you need to know: This tent supplies extra support and features a two-room design. It’s also ideal for those looking for additional space.

What you’ll love: Built with LED lights, this tent makes it easy to navigate in the dark, and the spacious interior allows for two queen-size air mattresses.

What you should consider: This tent isn’t cheap due to its amenities. Reviews show that the LED lighting system may malfunction, so it’s best to carry spare batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent

What you need to know: This tent is perfect for those who want extra space for comfort and organization.

What you’ll love: Its mesh roof vents and two zippered side windows allow for top airflow.

What you should consider: More on the luxurious side, many customers complain that it gets too hot in warm weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

