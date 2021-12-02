Best heated cat house

Cats love being warm and napping in the sunlight, and purchasing a heated cat house for your feline friend can help ensure your cat has plenty of access to warmth.

Which heated cat house is best?

Cats love being warm and napping in the sunlight, and purchasing a heated cat house for your feline friend can ensure that your cat has plenty of access to warmth. Heated cat houses are structures that generate heat to help keep your cat as warm as possible. There are some heated cat houses meant for indoor use, while other more durable options can live outdoors. The PETYELLA Heated Outdoor Cat House is a stellar heated cat house for your furry friend.

What to know before you buy a heated cat house

Electric vs. self-heated

There are a couple of different kinds of heated cat houses, including electric and self-heating. Electrically heated cat houses feature a heating pad on the floor to warm up your cat, as well as a power cord that plugs into an outlet for simple operation. Some of these houses work for outdoor use, while others do not. You should consider the power cord if you choose an electrically heated cat house. Look for a house with a cord that is sufficiently long enough to give you plenty of options for where to place the house.

There are also self-heated cat houses, composed of materials that reflect the body heat of your cat to warm them up. These houses don’t need an outlet, but they also don’t generate quite as much heat as electrically heated cat houses do.

Size

You should keep your heated cat house small enough for your cats to feel cozy and secure but large enough for your cat to comfortably fit inside. Most houses are meant for one cat, but there are some models that fit two or three cats.

What to look for in a quality heated cat house

Thermostat

Some pricier electric cat houses come with thermostats, which allow you to select specific temperature settings for the cat house.

Timer

Many of these heated cat houses have timers that allow you to set specific times for the heating element to turn off. This is a great safety feature to have, particularly when you are away from the house.

Padding

You should choose a heated cat house with some kind of padding for your cat to lie on and relax.

How much you can expect to spend on a heated cat house

The most inexpensive heated cat houses cost about $15-$50, while midrange heated cat houses vary in price from about $50-$75 and high-end heated cat houses go for about $65-$155.

Heated cat house FAQ

Are heated cat houses safe to use?

A. Self-heated cat houses are very safe for your cat to use since they just use your cat’s body heat to keep the house warm. Electrically heated cat houses can pose more of a safety risk since the electrical components can potentially lead to a fire. Most electric heated cat houses only use about 4 to 40 watts of electricity, but you can choose a low-wattage house if you are worried.

Can all kinds of cats use heated cat houses?

A. You should consult with your veterinarian beforehand if you have a cat with limited mobility, or if you have kittens and cats recovering from surgeries or injuries.

What do MET safety labels on heated cat houses mean?

A. MET safety labels show that a heated cat house was tested for safety and meets all of the necessary standards to be operated safely.

What’s the best heated cat house to buy?

Top heated cat house

PETYELLA Heated Outdoor Cat House

What you need to know: This comprehensive heated cat house from PETYELLA is a wonderful outdoor house that is water-resistant, effective, safe and feature-packed.

What you’ll love: This cat house has a plug-in timer, a 13-foot extension cord and a warming cat mat with a chew-resistant cord. The two doors on the cat house make it simple for your cats to come and go as they please.

What you should consider: The timer on this heated cat house is only meant for indoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated cat house for the money

Furhome Collective Heated Cat Houses

What you need to know: This heated cat house from Furhome Collective is cozy and will keep your cat safe and warm in all kinds of weather.

What you’ll love: This cat house is waterproof and includes an elevated base and heating pad. The cat house is also sturdy and easy to assemble and clean, and it holds up well against the elements.

What you should consider: The temperature controller on this heated cat house is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

K&H Pet Products Duplex

What you need to know: This functional heated cat condo is perfect for keeping outdoor cats warm and safe.

What you’ll love: This product is simple to store and meant to fit two cats. The cat house also features a comfortable build and a heating pad that works effectively and quickly.

What you should consider: This house is best for smaller cats, and some customers thought the walls of the house were too flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.