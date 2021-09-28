Best dog bed cover

A dog bed cover can be easily cleaned and is designed to protect your pet’s bed from dirt, dog hair and leftover food.

Which dog bed cover is best?

Dog bed covers are one of the best ways to spruce up an old pet bed, and it eliminates the need for you to have to wash the entire bed when it gets covered in hair, dirt and food. The Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover is a top choice for its waterproof, reversible design.

What to know before you buy a dog bed cover

Dog bed style

When picking out the dog bed cover that is best for your pet, take into consideration the type of bed you have for your four-legged friend. The most popular dog bed has a mattress or pillow that sits atop a sturdy frame. The mattresses typically come in a circular, oval or rectangular shape and are available in various thicknesses.

Size

You want to find a dog bed cover that will protect the mattress on all sides with a snug fit. Most covers are available in extra small for tiny dogs and puppies and range up to extra large for big dogs. Check the mattress or pillow size before purchasing a cover to be sure it will fit.

Material

One of the best materials for dog bed covers is cotton because it is easy to clean and machine washable. Wash the cover in cold water and lightly dry to avoid shrinkage.

What to look for in a quality dog bed cover

Washability

When considering a dog bed cover, finding one that is machine washable is the best choice. You want to be sure the cover can be easily cleaned of stains, spills, food and dirt tracked in from the outdoors.

Breathability

A dog bed cover should be breathable to allow your pet a comfortable space to call their own. Cotton fabric is the best choice, as it will not overheat your dog. Some covers are made of polyester, which is durable but not as breathable as cotton. If your active dog has a tendency to overheat due to its thick coat, be sure to consider a breathable cover to provide a comfortable spot to cool down.

Style

You should choose a dog bed cover that reflects your own personal style. Some have bright colors, while others have fun patterns. Most are available in many different colors and designs so you can find one that will match your home’s decor as well.

Waterproof

Having a dog bed cover that is waterproof is essential for outdoor dogs and pets with bladder issues. If you have a dog that plays with chew toys and tends to make a mess drooling over bones, a waterproof cover would be an ideal choice to not only protect the inner mattress but prevent bacteria from building up over time.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog bed cover

A dog bed cover ranges from $10 to $30, depending on style and size. The larger the pet bed you have, the more expensive the cover will be.

Dog bed cover FAQ

What is the best fabric for a dog bed cover?

A. A dog bed cover is available in a variety of different fabrics, but be sure it is machine washable. Some are made of faux leather or fur, while others are available in canvas, cotton, fleece or microsuede. A cotton cover is the easiest to clean and the most breathable, which will help prevent your dog from overheating.

Should you replace your dog’s bed when you get a new cover?

A. Unless it is falling apart and losing its contents — a potential choking hazard for your dog — you don’t have to replace the entire dog bed when you get a new cover. Be sure the dog bed retains its shape and is a comfortable space for your pet to enjoy. Some covers are designed to allow you to fill the contents with your own material, from cozy pillows to old T-shirts, to help pets with separation anxiety.

What’s the best dog bed cover to buy?

Top dog bed cover

Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover

What you need to know: Designed to protect your bed or couch, this cover has a reversible design and has a soft feel.

What you’ll love: There are a variety of sizes and colors to choose from, and the fabric on this cover is machine washable and also water resistant.

What you should consider: The fabric is stiff and can be chewed through by determined dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog bed cover for the money

Furhaven Pet Dog Bed Cover

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, comfortable dog bed cover is machine washable and made of faux fur.

What you’ll love: The affordable cover features an eye-catching design and is available in four sizes and many colors.

What you should consider: Some have reported the thin cover can scratch and rip easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Molly Mutt Dog Bed Cover

What you need to know: From a trusted brand, this dog bed cover comes in different sizes and designs.

What you’ll love: You can stuff the breathable, cotton cover with your clothes to help your dog with separation anxiety, and it is machine washable.

What you should consider: Some people have complained of zipper breakage shortly after receiving.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

