Best budget dog sofa

Take your dog sofa game to the next level by picking a model that matches your own sofa, and you’ll be taking silly pictures of your dog and your loved ones in that space for years to come.

Which budget dog sofas are best?

Offering your pet a place to lay their head when they’re relaxing is one of the best gifts you can give them, and doubly so if you can make them look extremely and unassumingly cute while doing so. A dog sofa offers an excellent dog bed solution that mimics human furniture for optimal adorableness.

Still, even budget dog sofas can tend to be a little expensive, though the Enchanted Home Pet Dog Sofa offers a perfect mid-tier solution for those not looking to break the bank on their dog’s new loveseat.

What to know before you buy a budget dog sofa

Needs

Ultimately, what you hope your dog will get out of a dog sofa depends on their needs. While you can use many of the best dog sofas as a standard dog bed, other dogs may need memory foam or other orthopedic dog beds for health reasons. Dog sofas are also one of the more expensive accessories out there for canines, though owners can rest assured knowing that their dogs will get used out these as beds throughout each night and day.

Dog size

It’s essential to consider the size of your dog when looking at dog sofas, as most of them are for dogs of a specific size. Most budget dog sofas will be designed for smaller dogs, though that’s not a rule without exceptions. Be sure to check each dog sofa’s product description to ensure it’s an appropriate size for your dog before making your purchase.

Physical space

Another important consideration is where you plan to put the dog sofa in your household or space. Dog sofas tend to be much larger than your average dog bed, so making sure a given model’s dimensions will fit where you hope to put it can avoid any disappointment upon arrival.

What to look for in a quality budget dog sofa

Durable construction

Ultimately, part of the extra costs a pet owner pays for when buying a dog sofa is their robust, human level of furniture-quality construction. This usually adds a level of durability and timelessness that’s hard to find in typical dog beds and is why many pet owners are willing to spend the extra money on these cute dog loveseats.

Fabric and cushion material

Dog sofas, like human sofas, are often made from a variety of nice materials, including a range of faux leathers, faux suedes, polyesters and a wide range of accenting fabrics for added comfort. Making dog beds feel like a human couch for your pets is part of the product’s appeal and can help sensitive pets feel comfortable with their new furniture.

Style

The overall style of a dog sofa is a huge selling point for many pet owners since they have the opportunity to make their dogs look like cute little humans by getting furniture that matches the feel of the room. Even many budget dog sofas can be found in multiple colors and styles, though spending a little extra may let you get the most authentic dog sofa possible within your budget.

How much you can expect to spend on budget dog sofas

Budget dog sofas can range in price, especially since dog sofas, in general, are somewhat pricey. Most buyers can find a budget dog sofa that works for their dog for as low as $35, while those looking for cheap dog sofas with furniture-grade construction will be looking to spend around $80-$100, at least.

Budget dog sofa FAQ

What kinds of budget sofas are dog-friendly?

A. Many budget sofas are dog-friendly, including a wide range of sofas explicitly designed for dogs. Depending on their budget, many buyers can find dog sofas that mimic human sofas for an added level of household cuteness.

Do dogs use dog sofas as their bed?

A. Many dogs will use their dog sofas as a bed since the alternative would often be them laying on your sofa, for which you may or may not have enough space. As long as they’re large enough for your dog, dog beds that look like sofas in a variety of configurations may work for your pup’s needs.

What’s the best budget dog sofa to buy?

Top budget dog sofa

Enchanted Home Pet Cookie Dog Sofa and Bed with Removable Cover

What you need to know: Small dogs love sleeping on this affordable dog sofa, featuring a removable cover and a classic loveseat look that’ll have them relaxing hard alongside the rest of the household.

What you’ll love: Along with a reasonable price tag, this dog sofa works great for animals up to 10 pounds, and it features a soft plush that most pets find comforting and secure. This dog sofa also comes in brown, pink or grey fabrics.

What you should consider: While it is cheaper than most dog sofas, this model still isn’t the most affordable option available from this retailer.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top budget dog sofa for the money

FurHaven Faux Fur and Suede Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Sofa and Bed

What you need to know: This comfortable orthopedic dog sofa is a great affordable option for those that don’t want to dole out money for furniture-grade construction quality.

What you’ll love: It’s hard to argue with this model’s price, and it includes a faux fur laying surface and accents and machine-washable fabric with orthopedic memory foam inside. In addition, this cheap dog sofa can be purchased in stone gray, marine blue or espresso colors.

What you should consider: Some didn’t like that this dog sofa sits on the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Keet Fluffly Deluxe Dog Sofa and Bed with Removable Cover

What you need to know: Another great mid-tier option, this affordable dog sofa features a cute faux leather design that matches many household loveseats, which many dogs love.

What you’ll love: This dog sofa features furniture-quality construction, with fake leather upholstery, memory foam internal padding and legs to hold it off the floor. Buyers can also buy this model in chocolate or charcoal faux leather upholsteries.

What you should consider: This dog sofa is still fairly expensive, despite being more affordable than most full-scale dog loveseats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

