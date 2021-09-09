The best dog dryer

Be patient when introducing your pup to a dog dryer. Start with a low setting and slowly work your way up to faster speeds as your dog grows more comfortable.

Which dog dryer is best?

A clean and fluffy dog is a happy and healthy dog. Whether or not your pooch enjoys getting bathed, drying them properly is essential to a vibrant, strong coat. A dog dryer is a useful tool and likely an essential one for owners of medium- and large-breed dogs.

Dog dryers range in size, power, and operation. They may afford a quick and effortless operation if you have an antsy dog, while others are more potent to ensure a dog’s thicker coat dries uniformly. Our guide will discuss the various considerations, highlight our top pick — the MetroVac Air Force Commander Two-Speed Pet Dryer — and help you find the right machine for the job.

What to know before you buy a dog dryer

Type

There are two main types of dog dryers from which to choose:

Handheld : These smaller options are easier to wield and better used on smaller dogs or some medium breeds with thinner coats. They are typically less expensive, lightweight, and portable.

: These smaller options are easier to wield and better used on smaller dogs or some medium breeds with thinner coats. They are typically less expensive, lightweight, and portable. Freestanding: These devices more resemble vacuums, with a hose connected to a motor. They offer more power, and likely additional features, but they may or may not be easily portable.

Pressure and velocity

Some dog dryers use lower pressure and slower speeds to get the job done; they may even emit cool air. This option is useful for smaller dogs, but also anxious ones that may be disturbed by excess noise, force, or heat. These models, though, will require more time and patience to fully dry your dog.

The alternative is a high-velocity dryer that offers more speed and efficiency. Increased heat and force will dry the dog more quickly, and will be preferred for those that have double coats.

CFM rate

Power is measured by cubic feet per minute (CFM). Higher measurements will be more powerful, while smaller numbers are better reserved for smaller dogs. A dryer that has a high CFM may be too much for smaller dogs, while a model with a lower CFM may not have enough potency for dogs with thicker coats.

What to look for in a quality dog dryer

Variable speed

Higher-end dog dryers offer variable speed settings. This feature may better cater to the needs of your dog: You may want a higher speed for their back, but a gentle option around your dog’s neck or paws.

Hose quality

Just like a canister vacuum, the hose quality of a dog dryer will vary from model to model, with some more durable than others. A flexible plastic is an ideal option; anything that’s firm may crack and render the dryer useless until a replacement is acquired.

Noise level

How much noise a dog dryer makes may influence the extent to which your dog tolerates the machine. Typically, more powerful machines will emit more noise, but it’s best to test them out first whenever powerful. Sometimes it’s worth losing a bit of power and efficiency if it means your dog is less scared of the dryer.

Attachment

Some models may feature attachments that cater to specific parts of the dog to allow for more efficient usage.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog dryer

Handheld dog dryers may range from around $25-$75, while freestanding models are more expensive. They may cost up to $200.

Dod dryers FAQ

Q. How do I best operate the dog dryer safely?

A. Excess heat can be dangerous to dogs, so it’s best to use a low or medium setting, and avoid holding the dryer too long in one spot. Avoid the face area, particularly the ears, which are especially sensitive to noise. Never leave your dog unattended with a dryer in operation.

Q. How do I know if I need a dog dryer?

A. For larger dogs, particularly those with double coats, a dog dryer provides a much quicker and more efficient drying method than using a towel. Leaving a dog wet not only may keep them from warming up, but it can lead to matted hair and itching. If a fur coat doesn’t dry quickly, your dog may also begin to smell.

What are the best dog dryers to buy?

Top dog dryer

MetroVac’s Air Force Commander Two-Speed Pet Dryer

Our take: Professional-grade dog dryer featuring impressive power, cool air, and a high price tag.

What we like: A compact freestanding dryer offering portability and power. Lightweight and efficient. Available in various colors.

What we dislike: Pricey and noisy.

Where to buy: Sold at Chewy

Top dog dryer for money

Free Paws’ Dog Dryer

Our take: High-end freestanding dog dryer at a reasonable price.

What we like: Low noise output and variable airflow options ease a dog’s nervousness. Lightweight and portable. Includes attachments.

What we dislike: Some concerns about durability.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Flying Pig Grooming’s High-Velocity Dog and Cat Grooming Dryer

Our take: Reliable and efficient freestanding dog dryer that provides great value.

What we like: Durable steel design offers longevity. Features three temperature settings. Easy to use. Comes in various colors

What we dislike: Machine can get loud and hot.

Where to buy: Sold at Chewy

