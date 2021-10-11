Best shedding tool for cats

What is the best shedding tool for grooming cats?

While cats are well-known for their independence — especially when it comes to grooming — offering your cat some grooming assistance is never a bad idea. With a variety of shedding tools on the market, you are sure to help your cat meet their grooming needs.

Shedding tools keep your cat’s coat healthy and shiny, while reducing and managing stray fur in your home. If you are looking for a shedding tool that is both comfortable and effective, the Pat Your Pet Two-Sided Undercoat Rake is our top choice.

What to know before you buy a shedding tool

Your pet’s needs

Before purchasing a shedding tool, consider your cat’s specific grooming needs and fur type. If you have a short-haired cat, their coat may not require frequent thinning or detangling. In contrast, a long-haired cat may benefit from a brush tool that can be used daily to detangle and deshed.

Frequency of use

While most cats enjoy being groomed, it may not be necessary to groom them frequently. In this case, you may consider investing in a grooming tool like the SleekEZ Deshedding Grooming Tool, which helps to deshed and thin out your cat’s coat, allowing for less frequent grooming sessions.

Versatility

If you have a multi-pet household, you may want to consider versatile grooming tools for a wide array of pet coats. Using one product on all your pets is a great way to save money without sacrificing your pet’s grooming needs.

What to look for in a quality shedding tool

Durability

Designed for outdoor and indoor use, nearly all shedding tools are made of durable materials. However, some grooming tools are constructed using stainless steel, which makes it last for years.

Comfort

Before buying a shedding tool, check to make sure that its design will be comfortable for both you and your cat. Depending on your cat’s coat, some products may be uncomfortable or painful.

Capability

To make your money go further, look for a grooming tool that is capable of deshedding and detangling your cat’s coat. While these all-in-one options may be a bit more expensive, the grooming versatility is sure to keep your cat looking and feeling good.

How much you can expect to spend on a shedding tool

Depending on your cat’s needs, you can expect to spend between $10-$20 on a shedding tool. While simple grooming rakes or brushes are cheaper, more durable and versatile grooming tools will be slightly more expensive.

Shedding tools for cats FAQ

What shedding tool works best for long-haired cats?

A. While every cat is different, most long-haired cats benefit from a grooming tool that can detangle the undercoat and remove shed fur from the top coat. Since long-haired cats typically shed more than short-haired cats, they will likely benefit from a grooming tool that can be used daily.

Are metal shedding tools safe for cats’ skin?

A. In general, shedding tools are designed with pet safety in mind. While metal grooming tools can seem intense, they are typically designed with blunt or curved teeth to ensure that no sharp edge ever comes in contact with your cat’s skin.

What’s the best shedding tool to buy for cats?

Top shedding tool for cats

Pat Your Pet Two-Sided Undercoat Rake

What you need to know: A top seller, this dual-head rake is perfect for handling any grooming need your cat may have. Its non-slip handle makes it easier and more comfortable to grip.

What you’ll love: The dual-head of this rake can be used to handle difficult tangles and mats or manage your everyday deshedding needs. With a stainless steel construction and comfortable handle, this tool is durable, easy to use and versatile enough to work on nearly any type of fur.

What you should consider: Due to its curved teeth, this tool may be uncomfortable or ineffective when used on cats with thick fur.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shedding tool for the money

DakPets Pet Grooming Brush

What you need to know: This deshedding brush is great for daily grooming and comes highly rated by cat and dog owners alike. It was developed by pet-grooming experts.

What you’ll love: Its close-set, stainless steel teeth make this brush perfect for removing loose fur as your cat sheds. If you are looking for a tool that is comfortable for your cat and can be used frequently, this is the perfect option.

What you should consider: While the design of this brush works great on short-haired cats, it is not ideal for cats with long or thick coats. Also, this brush is not the best option when it comes to detangling or removing mats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hertzko Slicker Brush

What you need to know: This slicker brush has retractable bristles, making it easy to clean and effective for grooming nearly any coat.

What you’ll love: The thin wire design glides through short- and long-haired coats easily, while the curved wire bristles gently detangle thick undercoats. With retractable bristles and a comfort grip, this brush takes the hassle out of grooming.

What you should consider: This brush is made out of hard plastic, so some customers did report issues with durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

