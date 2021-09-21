Flea shampoos work best when combined with other treatments like flea collars and foggers.

Which flea shampoo for dogs is best?

Dogs bring joy into their owners’ lives thanks to their loyalty, playfulness, and companionship. However, they also tend to bring itchy, biting fleas as well.

Flea shampoos are an effective and easy way to help rid your pet, and your home, of these tiny, jumping pests. Bayer Advantage Treatment Shampoo for Dogs and Puppies is the best flea shampoo for dogs of all ages. From a reputable brand in pet medicine, this shampoo yields instant results.

What to know before you buy a flea shampoo for dogs

Flea shampoos are commonly used, but that doesn’t mean they are safe for every dog or effective against all flea infestations. For more information, refer to BestReviews’ flea shampoo for dogs buying guide.

Flea species

There are thousands of flea species throughout the world. While the majority of them pose no threat, some types can cause discomfort and harm to you and your pet. Consult with your veterinarian to learn what flea species are local to your region and select a shampoo that will be effective against them.

Chemical ingredients

Flea treatments can contain harsh chemical ingredients. It’s important to follow directions to ensure proper usage and avoid harm to your dog’s skin and fur. Flea shampoos made from natural ingredients are available, although pet owners who use these products still need to be on the lookout for adverse reactions.

Allergies

Dogs experience allergic reactions and rashes much the same way that people do. The strong chemicals used in flea shampoos or other treatments can result in irritation and damage depending on the sensitivity of your dog’s skin. Consult with your veterinarian to determine if your pet has any allergies that you should be aware of before administering a flea shampoo.

What to look for in a quality flea shampoo for dogs

Scent

Some flea shampoos are odorless, while others are scented to leave your dog smelling fresh and clean. Consider your pet’s sensitivity to scents and your personal preferences when it comes to perfumed shampoo. Also be aware that some scented additives can result in allergic reactions, itching and eye irritation.

Potency

Not all flea shampoos are created equal. Some contain more concentrated amounts of flea-killing chemicals than others. Carefully consider the urgency of your pet’s flea problem and the extra caution you will need to exercise while treating your pet with stronger shampoos.

Side effects

Flea shampoo may seem more like soap than medicine but remember: It is formulated to kill pests and therefore may result in side effects. Consider your dog’s individual health, consult with your vet and keep a close lookout for signs of adverse reactions like vomiting, weakness, scratching or changes in behavior.

How much you can expect to spend on a flea shampoo for dogs

Expect to pay $5-$25 on flea shampoo for dogs. The brand and size of the bottle will impact the cost.

Flea shampoo for dogs FAQ

Is flea shampoo safe for my dog?

A. Most flea shampoos contain harsh, potentially harmful chemicals. Thoroughly rinse and dry your pet after washing to help prevent any licking and swallowing of flea shampoo residue on your dog’s fur. Follow all instructions and carefully watch for side effects.

Can I use flea shampoo for dogs on my cat?

A. Generally, no. Flea shampoos are often specially formulated for use on specific animals. Cats can be sensitive to chemical components that are not harmful to dogs. If you have both pets, consult with your vet to determine the best way to treat your animals.

Does flea shampoo kill fleas right away?

A. Many dog owners report that flea shampoo kills the insects on contact. Thoroughly wash your dog to ensure that fleas cannot take refuge in areas that are not lathered.

What’s the best flea shampoo for dogs to buy?

Top flea shampoo for dogs

Bayer Advantage Treatment Shampoo for Dogs and Puppies

What you need to know: This effective flea shampoo comes from Bayer, a trusted brand when it comes to pet health products.

What you’ll love: This shampoo is so effective that many dog owners notice fleas dropping off their pets as they wash them. It is completely unscented to avoid any irritating odors.

What you should consider: Buyers have noted some inconsistency on the product, with some receiving shampoo that was thin and watery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top flea shampoo for dogs for the money

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Flea and Tick Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

What you need to know: This flea shampoo is more potent than other brands and can be used on both dogs and cats.

What you’ll love: Formulated for many animals, this shampoo can be used on dogs, cats, ferrets and even horses. It is specially balanced to be gentle on your pet’s skin.

What you should consider: The high chemical content in this shampoo may alarm some pet owners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Pet Smart and Chewy

Worth checking out

TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Maximum Strength Shampoo for Dogs

What you need to know: This flea shampoo is made of natural, fresh-smelling ingredients.

What you’ll love: This shampoo contains essential oils that kill and repel fleas naturally while leaving a mild, citrus odor. It cleans your pet’s fur without soap using a special coconut cleanser. It’s gentle enough for regular bathing.

What you should consider: Some dog owners report that this natural product is not as effective at repelling fleas as those that contain more potent chemicals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Pet Smart and Chewy

